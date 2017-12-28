gm

GraphicsMagick and ImageMagick for node

Bug Reports

When reporting bugs please include the version of graphicsmagick/imagemagick you're using (gm -version/convert -version) as well as the version of this module and copies of any images you're having problems with.

Getting started

First download and install GraphicsMagick or ImageMagick. In Mac OS X, you can simply use Homebrew and do:

brew install imagemagick brew install graphicsmagick

If you want WebP support with ImageMagick, you must add the WebP option:

brew install imagemagick -- with -webp

then either use npm:

npm install gm

or clone the repo:

git clone git://github.com/aheckmann/gm.git

Use ImageMagick instead of gm

Subclass gm to enable ImageMagick

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) , gm = require ( 'gm' ).subClass({ imageMagick : true }); gm( '/path/to/my/img.jpg' ) .resize( 240 , 240 ) ...

Basic Usage

var fs = require ( 'fs' ) , gm = require ( 'gm' ); gm( '/path/to/my/img.jpg' ) .resize( 240 , 240 ) .noProfile() .write( '/path/to/resize.png' , function ( err ) { if (!err) console .log( 'done' ); }); gm( '/path/to/my/img.jpg' ) .resize( 240 , 240 , '!' ) .write( '/path/to/resize.png' , function ( err ) { if (!err) console .log( 'done' ); }); gm( '/path/to/my/img.jpg' ) .resizeExact( 240 , 240 ) .write( '/path/to/resize.png' , function ( err ) { if (!err) console .log( 'done' ); }); gm( '/path/to/my/img.jpg' ) .size( function ( err, size ) { if (!err) console .log(size.width > size.height ? 'wider' : 'taller than you' ); }); gm( '/path/to/img.png' ) .identify( function ( err, data ) { if (!err) console .log(data) }); gm( '/path/to/animated.gif[0]' ) .write( '/path/to/firstframe.png' , function ( err ) { if (err) console .log( 'aaw, shucks' ); }); gm( '/path/to/img.jpg' ) .autoOrient() .write( '/path/to/oriented.jpg' , function ( err ) { if (err) ... }) gm( '/path/to/my/img.jpg' ) .flip() .magnify() .rotate( 'green' , 45 ) .blur( 7 , 3 ) .crop( 300 , 300 , 150 , 130 ) .edge( 3 ) .write( '/path/to/crazy.jpg' , function ( err ) { if (!err) console .log( 'crazytown has arrived' ); }) gm( '/path/to/my/img.jpg' ) .stroke( "#ffffff" ) .drawCircle( 10 , 10 , 20 , 10 ) .font( "Helvetica.ttf" , 12 ) .drawText( 30 , 20 , "GMagick!" ) .write( "/path/to/drawing.png" , function ( err ) { if (!err) console .log( 'done' ); }); gm( 200 , 400 , "#ddff99f3" ) .drawText( 10 , 50 , "from scratch" ) .write( "/path/to/brandNewImg.jpg" , function ( err ) { });

Streams

var readStream = fs.createReadStream( '/path/to/my/img.jpg' ); gm(readStream, 'img.jpg' ) .write( '/path/to/reformat.png' , function ( err ) { if (!err) console .log( 'done' ); }); var request = require ( 'request' ); var url = "www.abc.com/pic.jpg" gm(request(url)) .write( '/path/to/reformat.png' , function ( err ) { if (!err) console .log( 'done' ); }); gm( '/path/to/my/img.jpg' ) .resize( '200' , '200' ) .stream( function ( err, stdout, stderr ) { var writeStream = fs.createWriteStream( '/path/to/my/resized.jpg' ); stdout.pipe(writeStream); }); var writeStream = fs.createWriteStream( '/path/to/my/resized.jpg' ); gm( '/path/to/my/img.jpg' ) .resize( '200' , '200' ) .stream() .pipe(writeStream); gm( '/path/to/my/img.jpg' ) .stream( 'png' , function ( err, stdout, stderr ) { var writeStream = fs.createWriteStream( '/path/to/my/reformatted.png' ); stdout.pipe(writeStream); }); var writeStream = fs.createWriteStream( '/path/to/my/reformatted.png' ); gm( '/path/to/my/img.jpg' ) .stream( 'png' ) .pipe(writeStream); var readStream = fs.createReadStream( '/path/to/my/img.jpg' ); gm(readStream) .resize( '200' , '200' ) .stream( function ( err, stdout, stderr ) { var writeStream = fs.createWriteStream( '/path/to/my/resized.jpg' ); stdout.pipe(writeStream); }); var readStream = fs.createReadStream( '/path/to/my/img.jpg' ); gm(readStream) .size({ bufferStream : true }, function ( err, size ) { this .resize(size.width / 2 , size.height / 2 ) this .write( '/path/to/resized.jpg' , function ( err ) { if (!err) console .log( 'done' ); }); });

Buffers

var buf = require ( 'fs' ).readFileSync( '/path/to/image.jpg' ); gm(buf, 'image.jpg' ) .noise( 'laplacian' ) .write( '/path/to/out.jpg' , function ( err ) { if (err) return handle(err); console .log( 'Created an image from a Buffer!' ); }); gm( 'img.jpg' ) .resize( 100 , 100 ) .toBuffer( 'PNG' , function ( err, buffer ) { if (err) return handle(err); console .log( 'done!' ); })

Custom Arguments

If gm does not supply you with a method you need or does not work as you'd like, you can simply use gm().in() or gm().out() to set your own arguments.

gm().command() - Custom command such as identify or convert

- Custom command such as or gm().in() - Custom input arguments

- Custom input arguments gm().out() - Custom output arguments

The command will be formatted in the following order:

command - ie convert in - the input arguments source - stdin or an image file out - the output arguments output - stdout or the image file to write to

For example, suppose you want the following command:

gm "convert" "label:Offline" "PNG:-"

However, using gm().label() may not work as intended for you:

gm() .label( 'Offline' ) .stream();

would yield:

gm "convert" "-label" "\"Offline\"" "PNG:-"

Instead, you can use gm().out() :

gm() .out( 'label:Offline' ) .stream();

which correctly yields:

gm "convert" "label:Offline" "PNG:-"

Custom Identify Format String

When identifying an image, you may want to use a custom formatting string instead of using -verbose , which is quite slow. You can use your own formatting string when using gm().identify(format, callback) . For example,

gm( 'img.png' ).format( function ( err, format ) { }) gm( 'img.png' ).identify( '%m' , function ( err, format ) { })

since %m is the format option for getting the image file format.

Platform differences

Please document and refer to any platform or ImageMagick/GraphicsMagick issues/differences here.

Check out the examples directory to play around. Also take a look at the extending gm page to see how to customize gm to your own needs.

There are a few ways you can use the gm image constructor.

1) gm(path) When you pass a string as the first argument it is interpreted as the path to an image you intend to manipulate.

When you pass a string as the first argument it is interpreted as the path to an image you intend to manipulate. 2) gm(stream || buffer, [filename]) You may also pass a ReadableStream or Buffer as the first argument, with an optional file name for format inference.

You may also pass a ReadableStream or Buffer as the first argument, with an optional file name for format inference. 3) gm(width, height, [color]) When you pass two integer arguments, gm will create a new image on the fly with the provided dimensions and an optional background color. And you can still chain just like you do with pre-existing images too. See here for an example.

The links below refer to an older version of gm but everything should still work, if anyone feels like updating them please make a PR

Methods

getters size - returns the size (WxH) of the image orientation - returns the EXIF orientation of the image format - returns the image format (gif, jpeg, png, etc) depth - returns the image color depth color - returns the number of colors res - returns the image resolution filesize - returns image filesize identify - returns all image data available. Takes an optional format string.

manipulation adjoin affine antialias append authenticate autoOrient average backdrop bitdepth blackThreshold bluePrimary blur border borderColor box channel charcoal chop clip coalesce colors colorize colorMap colorspace comment compose compress contrast convolve createDirectories crop cycle deconstruct delay define density despeckle dither displace display dispose dissolve edge emboss encoding enhance endian equalize extent file filter flatten flip flop foreground frame fuzz gamma gaussian geometry gravity greenPrimary highlightColor highlightStyle iconGeometry implode intent interlace label lat level list limit log loop lower magnify map matte matteColor mask maximumError median minify mode modulate monitor monochrome morph mosaic motionBlur name negative noise noop normalize noProfile opaque operator orderedDither outputDirectory paint page pause pen ping pointSize preview process profile progress quality raise rawSize randomThreshold recolor redPrimary region remote render repage resample resize roll rotate sample samplingFactor scale scene scenes screen segment sepia set setFormat shade shadow sharedMemory sharpen shave shear silent solarize snaps stegano stereo strip imagemagick only spread swirl textFont texture threshold thumb tile transform transparent treeDepth trim type update units unsharp usePixmap view virtualPixel visual watermark wave whitePoint whiteThreshold window windowGroup

drawing primitives draw drawArc drawBezier drawCircle drawEllipse drawLine drawPoint drawPolygon drawPolyline drawRectangle drawText fill font fontSize stroke strokeWidth setDraw

image output write - writes the processed image data to the specified filename stream - provides a ReadableStream with the processed image data toBuffer - returns the image as a Buffer instead of a stream



##compare

Graphicsmagicks compare command is exposed through gm.compare() . This allows us to determine if two images can be considered "equal".

Currently gm.compare only accepts file paths.

gm .compare ( path1 , path2 [, options] , callback )

gm.compare( '/path/to/image1.jpg' , '/path/to/another.png' , function ( err, isEqual, equality, raw, path1, path2 ) { if (err) return handle(err); console .log( 'The images were equal: %s' , isEqual); console .log( 'Actual equality: %d' , equality); console .log(raw); console .log(path1, path2); })

You may wish to pass a custom tolerance threshold to increase or decrease the default level of 0.4 .

gm.compare( '/path/to/image1.jpg' , '/path/to/another.png' , 1.2 , function ( err, isEqual ) { ... })

To output a diff image, pass a configuration object to define the diff options and tolerance.

var options = { file : '/path/to/diff.png' , highlightColor : 'yellow' , tolerance : 0.02 } gm.compare( '/path/to/image1.jpg' , '/path/to/another.png' , options, function ( err, isEqual, equality, raw ) { ... })

##composite

GraphicsMagick supports compositing one image on top of another. This is exposed through gm.composite() . Its first argument is an image path with the changes to the base image, and an optional mask image.

Currently, gm.composite() only accepts file paths.

gm .composite ( other [, mask] )

gm( '/path/to/image.jpg' ) .composite( '/path/to/second_image.jpg' ) .geometry( '+100+150' ) .write( '/path/to/composite.png' , function ( err ) { if (!err) console .log( "Written composite image." ); });

##montage

GraphicsMagick supports montage for combining images side by side. This is exposed through gm.montage() . Its only argument is an image path with the changes to the base image.

Currently, gm.montage() only accepts file paths.

gm .montage ( other )

gm( '/path/to/image.jpg' ) .montage( '/path/to/second_image.jpg' ) .geometry( '+100+150' ) .write( '/path/to/montage.png' , function ( err ) { if (!err) console .log( "Written montage image." ); });

Contributors

https://github.com/aheckmann/gm/contributors

Inspiration

http://github.com/quiiver/magickal-node

Plugins

https://github.com/aheckmann/gm/wiki

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2010 Aaron Heckmann

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.