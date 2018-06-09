Bootstrap nicely offers a functionality for a user to customize their bootstrap package source (Official link). However, even if we customize it, there still is a normalize.css part in it. For some users who don't want use normalize.css out of bootstrap, it could be a annoyting part. Thus, I deleted the normalize.css part and this glyphicons-only-bootstrap contains only pure glyphicon parts.
// using npm
npm install glyphicons-only-bootstrap
// using bower
bower install glyphicons-only-bootstrap
<link rel='stylesheet' href='bower_components/glyphicons-only-bootstrap/css/bootstrap.min.css' />
All license belongs to Bootstrap and the intention to build this package is not in commercial usage. If there could be any license issue reported, I will purge this from my repository.