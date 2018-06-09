openbase logo
gob

glyphicons-only-bootstrap

by Hoseong
1.0.1 (see all)

This package includes only glyphicon components out of entire Bootstrap packages. All license belongs to Bootstrap and it's not made for commercial usage.

Overview

Downloads/wk

2.1K

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

glyphicons-only-bootstrap

Bootstrap nicely offers a functionality for a user to customize their bootstrap package source (Official link). However, even if we customize it, there still is a normalize.css part in it. For some users who don't want use normalize.css out of bootstrap, it could be a annoyting part. Thus, I deleted the normalize.css part and this glyphicons-only-bootstrap contains only pure glyphicon parts.

Installation

// using npm
npm install glyphicons-only-bootstrap

// using bower
bower install glyphicons-only-bootstrap

Implement to your HTML

<link rel='stylesheet' href='bower_components/glyphicons-only-bootstrap/css/bootstrap.min.css' />

License

All license belongs to Bootstrap and the intention to build this package is not in commercial usage. If there could be any license issue reported, I will purge this from my repository.

