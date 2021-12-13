glyphhanger

Your web font utility belt. It can subset web fonts. It can show you what unicode-ranges are used on a web site (optionally per font-family). It can also subset web fonts automatically using the unicode-ranges it found. It makes julienne fries.

Installation

Available on npm.

npm install -g glyphhanger

Prerequisite: pyftsubset

See https://github.com/fonttools/fonttools.

pip install fonttools

pip install brotli pip install zopfli

If you want to read an in-depth tutorial on the installation steps above, please read How I set up Glyphhanger on macOS for optimizing and converting font files for the Web by Sara Soueidan.

Usage

Related: operate on existing unicode-range values with Unicode Range Interchange (read the blog post).

Find the glyphs in a local file or url

glyphhanger ./test.html glyphhanger ./test.txt glyphhanger ./test.html --string glyphhanger http://example.com glyphhanger https://google.com https://www.zachleat.com glyphhanger ./test.html --json glyphhanger ./test.html --family= 'Open Sans, Roboto' glyphhanger --version glyphhanger -- help

Debug Mode

Replaces --verbose in v3.0.0 .

> DEBUG=glyphhanger* glyphhanger http://example.com

Subset font files automatically

Use --subset=*.ttf to select some font files for subsetting. Note that you can also subset yourself manually with pyftsubset (but glyphhanger is easier).

Note that the DEBUG output documented above will log the specific pyftsubset command that glyphhanger used. Read more about pyftsubset defaults.

Just make optimized TTF/WOFF/WOFF2 files

> glyphhanger --subset=*.ttf Subsetting LatoLatin-Regular.ttf to LatoLatin-Regular-subset.ttf (was 145.06 KB, now 70.25 KB) Subsetting LatoLatin-Regular.ttf to LatoLatin-Regular-subset.zopfli.woff (was 145.06 KB, now 36.51 KB) Subsetting LatoLatin-Regular.ttf to LatoLatin-Regular-subset.woff2 (was 145.06 KB, now 28.73 KB)

Subset to specific characters only (no URLs)

> glyphhanger --whitelist=ABCD --subset=*.ttf Subsetting LatoLatin-Regular.ttf to LatoLatin-Regular-subset.ttf (was 145.06 KB, now 4.42 KB) Subsetting LatoLatin-Regular.ttf to LatoLatin-Regular-subset.zopfli.woff (was 145.06 KB, now 2.84 KB) Subsetting LatoLatin-Regular.ttf to LatoLatin-Regular-subset.woff2 (was 145.06 KB, now 2.24 KB)

Subset to the glyphs at a URL

> glyphhanger ./test.html --subset=*.ttf Subsetting LatoLatin-Regular.ttf to LatoLatin-Regular-subset.ttf (was 145.06 KB, now 24 KB) Subsetting LatoLatin-Regular.ttf to LatoLatin-Regular-subset.zopfli.woff (was 145.06 KB, now 14.34 KB) Subsetting LatoLatin-Regular.ttf to LatoLatin-Regular-subset.woff2 (was 145.06 KB, now 11.37 KB)

Subset to the glyphs at a URL only using content that matches a specific font-family

> glyphhanger ./test.html --subset=*.ttf --family= 'Lato,sans-serif' Subsetting LatoLatin-Regular.ttf to LatoLatin-Regular-subset.ttf (was 145.06 KB, now 24 KB) Subsetting LatoLatin-Regular.ttf to LatoLatin-Regular-subset.zopfli.woff (was 145.06 KB, now 14.34 KB) Subsetting LatoLatin-Regular.ttf to LatoLatin-Regular-subset.woff2 (was 145.06 KB, now 11.37 KB)

Specify the formats to output

Available formats: ttf,woff,woff-zopfli,woff2 .

> glyphhanger --whitelist=ABCD --formats=woff2,woff --subset=*.ttf Subsetting LatoLatin-Regular.ttf to LatoLatin-Regular-subset.woff (was 145.06 KB, now 2.88 KB) Subsetting LatoLatin-Regular.ttf to LatoLatin-Regular-subset.woff2 (was 145.06 KB, now 2.24 KB)

Output a @font-face block with --css

Because we’re not parsing URLs for glyphs, we can optionally use --family='My Family Name' to set the name used in the @font-face block. Normally --family would tell GlyphHanger to only parse text data from nodes using one of the fonts listed in --family . Using --subset and --css together will write a CSS file, too.

> glyphhanger --whitelist=ABCD --formats=woff2,woff --subset=*.ttf --css Subsetting LatoLatin-Regular.ttf to LatoLatin-Regular-subset.woff (was 145.06 KB, now 2.88 KB) Subsetting LatoLatin-Regular.ttf to LatoLatin-Regular-subset.woff2 (was 145.06 KB, now 2.24 KB) Writing CSS file: LatoLatin-Regular.css @font-face { font-family: LatoLatin; src: url(sourcesanspro-regular-subset.woff2) format( "woff2" ), url(sourcesanspro-regular-subset.woff) format( "woff" ); unicode-range: U+41-44; }

Specify output directory for any files created with --output

> glyphhanger --subset=*.ttf --output=some/other/path Subsetting LatoLatin-Regular.ttf to LatoLatin-Regular-subset.woff (was 145.06 KB, now 2.88 KB) Subsetting LatoLatin-Regular.ttf to LatoLatin-Regular-subset.woff2 (was 145.06 KB, now 2.24 KB)

Whitelist Characters

glyphhanger https://google.com --whitelist=abcdefgh glyphhanger https://google.com --whitelist=U+26 glyphhanger https://google.com --US_ASCII --whitelist=™ glyphhanger https://google.com --LATIN --whitelist=™

Manual subsetting

glyphhanger --whitelist=ABCD --subset=*.ttf

Converting unicode ranges and back again

glyphhanger --whitelist=ABCD glyphhanger --US_ASCII glyphhanger --US_ASCII --whitelist=ABCD glyphhanger --whitelist=U+41-44 --string

Finds all the <a href> elements on the page with local (not external) links and adds those to the glyphhanger URLs. If you specify --spider-limit , --spider is assumed.

glyphhanger ./test.html --spider glyphhanger ./test.html --spider-limit glyphhanger ./test.html --spider-limit=10 glyphhanger ./test.html --spider-limit=0

Default --spider-limit is 10. Set to 0 for no limit. This will greatly affect how long the task takes.

Only search your page for visible text

Make your output even smaller by only subsetting characters that are visible on the page.

glyphhanger ./test.html --onlyVisible

Only search your page for text matching a CSS selector

Limit results to text inside of elements that match a CSS selector

glyphhanger ./test.html --cssSelector= "pre, #header, .popUp"

If paired with --onlyVisible , it will only return elements that are both visible and match the selector

Advanced: jsdom Mode ⚠️

JSDOM mode can be useful running against static pages that don’t use a lot of JavaScript generated content. While JSDOM mode can handle some JavaScript generated content, Puppeteer mode should be the safest method for most use cases.

JSDOM mode will also be much faster when running against files on a local filesystem rather than URL targets.

Read more about the difference between JSDOM and a full headless browser (like the default mode that glyphhanger uses: Puppeteer/headless Chrome).

glyphhanger ./test.html --jsdom echo "this is a test" | glyphhanger --jsdom

Troubleshooting

glyphhanger uses Puppeteer, the headless Chrome browser. Check out the Puppeteer Troubleshooting documentation.

Testing

npm test will run the tests.

Or, alternatively npx mocha .

Enhancement Queue

Alternatives to GlyphHanger