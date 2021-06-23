Tool to validate glTF assets.
Validation is performed against glTF 2.0 specification.
Validator writes a validation report (in JSON-format) with all found issues and asset stats.
Live drag-n-drop tool: https://github.khronos.org/glTF-Validator
NPM package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/gltf-validator
Data URI encoding.
NaN, invalid quaternions, indecomposable matrices, etc).
accessor.min and
accessor.max values.
You can use hosted web front-end tool. It works completely in the browser without any server-side processing.
Usage: gltf_validator [<options>] <input>
Validation report will be written to `<asset_filename>.report.json`.
If <input> is a directory, validation reports will be recursively created for each *.gltf or *.glb asset.
Validation log will be printed to stderr.
Shell return code will be non-zero if at least one error was found.
-o, --[no-]stdout Print JSON report to stdout instead of writing it to a file. This option cannot be used with directory input.
-t, --[no-]write-timestamp Write UTC timestamp to the validation report.
-p, --[no-]absolute-path Write absolute asset path to the validation report.
-m, --[no-]messages Print issue messages to stderr. Otherwise, only total number of issues will be printed.
-a, --[no-]all Print all issue messages to stderr. Otherwise, only errors will be printed. Implies --messages.
-c, --config YAML configuration file with validation options. See docs/config-example.yaml for details.
-h, --threads The number of threads for directory validation. Set to 0 (default) for auto selection.
bin folder to your PATH.
dart pub get to get dependencies.
dart pub get downloads dependencies from Google's
pub.dev server over HTTPS. If you need to specify a proxy, follow these steps:
https_proxy or
HTTPS_PROXY environment variable in form
hostname:port.
username:password@hostname:port.
dart pub get validates server's SSL certificate. If your corporate network interferes with SSL connections, follow these steps to get it running.
/etc/pki/tls/certs/ca-bundle.crt or
/etc/ssl/certs.
DART_VM_OPTIONS with value
--root-certs-file=<cert_file>.
After doing this,
dart pub get should be able to download dependencies successfully.
To build a drag-n-drop online validation tool (as hosted here), follow these steps after installation:
dart run grinder web.
build/web directory.
dart run grinder exe.
build/bin/gltf_validator or
build/bin/gltf_validator.exe.
To build an npm package for use in Node.js environment, follow these steps after installation:
dart run grinder npm.
gltf-validator npm package will be written to
build/node.
Refer to the npm package documentation for additional information.
To publish an npm package, follow these steps after installation:
dart run grinder npm-publish.
gltf-validator npm package will be built to
build/node and published to npm registry using
npm publish.
To generate ISSUES.md, follow these steps after installation:
dart run grinder issues.
ISSUES.md file will be written to the repo root.
1 vs
1.0.