Content pipeline tools for optimizing glTF assets by Richard Lee and the Cesium team.
Supports common operations including:
gltf-pipeline can be used as a command-line tool or Node.js module.
Install Node.js if you don't already have it, and then:
npm install -g gltf-pipeline
gltf-pipeline -i model.gltf -o model.glb
gltf-pipeline -i model.gltf -b
gltf-pipeline -i model.glb -o model.gltf
gltf-pipeline -i model.glb -j
gltf-pipeline -i model.gltf -o modelDraco.gltf -d
gltf-pipeline -i model.gltf -t
const gltfPipeline = require("gltf-pipeline");
const fsExtra = require("fs-extra");
const gltfToGlb = gltfPipeline.gltfToGlb;
const gltf = fsExtra.readJsonSync("model.gltf");
gltfToGlb(gltf).then(function (results) {
fsExtra.writeFileSync("model.glb", results.glb);
});
const gltfPipeline = require("gltf-pipeline");
const fsExtra = require("fs-extra");
const glbToGltf = gltfPipeline.glbToGltf;
const glb = fsExtra.readFileSync("model.glb");
glbToGltf(glb).then(function (results) {
fsExtra.writeJsonSync("model.gltf", results.gltf);
});
const gltfPipeline = require("gltf-pipeline");
const fsExtra = require("fs-extra");
const processGltf = gltfPipeline.processGltf;
const gltf = fsExtra.readJsonSync("model.gltf");
const options = {
dracoOptions: {
compressionLevel: 10,
},
};
processGltf(gltf, options).then(function (results) {
fsExtra.writeJsonSync("model-draco.gltf", results.gltf);
});
const gltfPipeline = require("gltf-pipeline");
const fsExtra = require("fs-extra");
const processGltf = gltfPipeline.processGltf;
const gltf = fsExtra.readJsonSync("model.gltf");
const options = {
separateTextures: true,
};
processGltf(gltf, options).then(function (results) {
fsExtra.writeJsonSync("model-separate.gltf", results.gltf);
// Save separate resources
const separateResources = results.separateResources;
for (const relativePath in separateResources) {
if (separateResources.hasOwnProperty(relativePath)) {
const resource = separateResources[relativePath];
fsExtra.writeFileSync(relativePath, resource);
}
}
});
|Flag
|Description
|Required
--help,
-h
|Display help
|No
--input,
-i
|Path to the glTF or glb file.
|✅ Yes
--output,
-o
|Output path of the glTF or glb file. Separate resources will be saved to the same directory.
|No
--binary,
-b
|Convert the input glTF to glb.
|No, default
false
--json,
-j
|Convert the input glb to glTF.
|No, default
false
--separate,
-s
|Write separate buffers, shaders, and textures instead of embedding them in the glTF.
|No, default
false
--separateTextures,
-t
|Write out separate textures only.
|No, default
false
--stats
|Print statistics to console for output glTF file.
|No, default
false
--keepUnusedElements
|Keep unused materials, nodes and meshes.
|No, default
false
--draco.compressMeshes,
-d
|Compress the meshes using Draco. Adds the KHR_draco_mesh_compression extension.
|No, default
false
--draco.compressionLevel
|Draco compression level [0-10], most is 10, least is 0. A value of 0 will apply sequential encoding and preserve face order.
|No, default
7
--draco.quantizePositionBits
|Quantization bits for position attribute when using Draco compression.
|No, default
14
--draco.quantizeNormalBits
|Quantization bits for normal attribute when using Draco compression.
|No, default
10
--draco.quantizeTexcoordBits
|Quantization bits for texture coordinate attribute when using Draco compression.
|No, default
12
--draco.quantizeColorBits
|Quantization bits for color attribute when using Draco compression.
|No, default
8
--draco.quantizeGenericBits
|Quantization bits for skinning attribute (joint indices and joint weights) and custom attributes when using Draco compression.
|No, default
12
--draco.unifiedQuantization
|Quantize positions of all primitives using the same quantization grid. If not set, quantization is applied separately.
|No, default
false
Run the tests:
npm run test
To run ESLint on the entire codebase, run:
npm run eslint
To run ESLint automatically when a file is saved, run the following and leave it open in a console window:
npm run eslint-watch
Some functionality of gltf-pipeline is used by CesiumJS as a third party library. The necessary files can be generated using:
npm run build-cesium
This will output a portion of the gltf-pipeline code into the
dist/cesium folder for use with CesiumJS in the browser. Copy the files into
Source/Scene/GltfPipeline/ in the
cesium repository and submit a pull request.
Coverage uses nyc. Run:
npm run coverage
For complete coverage details, open
coverage/lcov-report/index.html.
The tests and coverage covers the Node.js module; it does not cover the command-line interface, which is tiny.
To generate the documentation:
npm run jsdoc
The documentation will be placed in the
doc folder.
Pull requests are appreciated! Please use the same Contributor License Agreement (CLA) and Coding Guide used for Cesium.