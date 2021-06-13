Convert between GLB and GLTF files.

NPM package: https://www.npmjs.com/package/gltf-import-export

The glTF 3D model format comes in two varieties: .gltf is a JSON-based text file. .glb is a binary version, typically smaller and self-contained.

ConvertGltfToGLB will export your text-based glTF to a binary .glb file. In the exported version, whitespace in the JSON is stripped out, external file references are read in and converted to GLB binary chunks, and the resulting file becomes a self-contained transportable file that can be easily shared.

ConvertGLBtoGltf will convert a binary .glb to JSON-based .gltf for editing, creating separate files for each of the GLB binary chunks. Note that during import, some filenames are calculated based on the target filename of the output .gltf. For example, converting a sample file Lantern.glb to .gltf may create the following files:

Lantern.gltf - The JSON structure.

- The JSON structure. Lantern_data.bin - The binary mesh data

- The binary mesh data Lantern_img0.png - Image file(s) extracted from the GLB's binary chunks

- Image file(s) extracted from the GLB's binary chunks Lantern_img1.png

Lantern_img2.png

Lantern_img3.png

The functions take a parameter for the base .gltf/.glb output filename only. The other files are saved to the same folder with names calculated by appending to the given base name, and any pre-existing files with the same name will be overwritten.

Usage

import { ConvertGLBtoGltf, ConvertGltfToGLB, ConvertToGLB} from 'gltf-import-export' ; const inputGlb = 'pathtoyour.glb' ; const extractedGltfFilename = 'newfile.gltf' ; ConvertGLBtoGltf(inputGlb, extractedGltfFilename); let gltfContent = fs.readFileSync(extractedGltfFilename, 'utf8' ); let gltf = JSON .parse(gltfContent); const outputGlb = 'newfile.glb' ; ConvertToGLB(gltf, extractedGltfFilename, outputGlb); const gltfFilename = 'pathtoyour.gltf' ; ConvertGltfToGLB(gltfFilename, outputGlb);

Command line tool

Takes a .glb and exports to a .gltf or takes a .gltf and imports into a .glb.