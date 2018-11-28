openbase logo
glslify-loader

by glslify
2.0.0 (see all)

💾 glslify loader module for webpack

Popularity

Downloads/wk

13.8K

GitHub Stars

168

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

glslify-loader

glslify loader module for webpack.

Installation

npm install glslify-loader

Generally, you'll want to use this alongside webpack's raw-loader module:

npm install raw-loader

Usage

Documentation: Using Loaders in Webpack

Configuration file
module.exports = {
  rules: [
    {
      test: /\.(glsl|vs|fs|vert|frag)$/,
      exclude: /node_modules/,
      use: [
        'raw-loader',
        'glslify-loader'
      ]
    }
  ]
}
Inline
// Using require
const source = require('raw-loader!glslify-loader!./my-shader.glsl')

// Using ES6 import statement
import source from 'raw-loader!glslify-loader!./my-shader.glsl'
Speficy source transforms

See Glslify Source Transforms for details.

module.exports = {
  rules: [
    {
      test: /\.(glsl|frag|vert)$/,
      exclude: /node_modules/,
      use: [
        'raw-loader',
        {
          loader: 'glslify-loader'
          options: {
            transform: [
              ['glslify-hex', { 'option-1': true, 'option-2': 42 }]
            ]
          }
        }
      ]
    }
  ]
}

Contributing

See stackgl/contributing for details.

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.

