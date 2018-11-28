glslify loader module for webpack.

Installation

npm install glslify-loader

Generally, you'll want to use this alongside webpack's raw-loader module:

npm install raw-loader

Usage

Documentation: Using Loaders in Webpack

Configuration file

module .exports = { rules : [ { test : /\.(glsl|vs|fs|vert|frag)$/ , exclude : /node_modules/ , use : [ 'raw-loader' , 'glslify-loader' ] } ] }

Inline

const source = require ( 'raw-loader!glslify-loader!./my-shader.glsl' ) import source from 'raw-loader!glslify-loader!./my-shader.glsl'

Speficy source transforms

See Glslify Source Transforms for details.

module .exports = { rules : [ { test : /\.(glsl|frag|vert)$/ , exclude : /node_modules/ , use : [ 'raw-loader' , { loader : 'glslify-loader' options : { transform : [ [ 'glslify-hex' , { 'option-1' : true , 'option-2' : 42 }] ] } } ] } ] }

Contributing

See stackgl/contributing for details.

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.