glslify loader module for webpack.
npm install glslify-loader
Generally, you'll want to use this alongside webpack's raw-loader module:
npm install raw-loader
module.exports = {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(glsl|vs|fs|vert|frag)$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: [
'raw-loader',
'glslify-loader'
]
}
]
}
// Using require
const source = require('raw-loader!glslify-loader!./my-shader.glsl')
// Using ES6 import statement
import source from 'raw-loader!glslify-loader!./my-shader.glsl'
module.exports = {
rules: [
{
test: /\.(glsl|frag|vert)$/,
exclude: /node_modules/,
use: [
'raw-loader',
{
loader: 'glslify-loader'
options: {
transform: [
['glslify-hex', { 'option-1': true, 'option-2': 42 }]
]
}
}
]
}
]
}
