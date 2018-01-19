openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

glslify-import

by glslify
3.1.0 (see all)

A transform stream for glslify that adds an `import` directive to your shaders.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.2K

GitHub Stars

16

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

glslify-import

A transform stream for glslify that adds an import directive to your shaders.

Usage

Given a basic shader:

// main.frag
#pragma glslify: import('./common.glsl')

void main() {
  gl_FragColor = vec4(color, 1.0);
}

You can import ./common.glsl:

// common.glsl
varying vec3 color;

And have the contents inlined into your shader:

varying vec3 color;

void main() {
  gl_FragColor = vec4(color, 1.0);
}

You can also use glslify pragmas and the like from your imported files as well. Useful for the cases when you want to include a common "base" set of definitions in your shaders without losing the niceties of glslify.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial