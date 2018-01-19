A transform stream for glslify that adds an import directive to your shaders.

Usage

Given a basic shader:

void main() { gl_FragColor = vec4 (color, 1.0 ); }

You can import ./common.glsl :

varying vec3 color;

And have the contents inlined into your shader:

varying vec3 color; void main() { gl_FragColor = vec4 (color, 1.0 ); }

You can also use glslify pragmas and the like from your imported files as well. Useful for the cases when you want to include a common "base" set of definitions in your shaders without losing the niceties of glslify.