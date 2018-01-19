A transform stream for glslify
that adds an
import directive to your shaders.
Given a basic shader:
// main.frag
#pragma glslify: import('./common.glsl')
void main() {
gl_FragColor = vec4(color, 1.0);
}
You can import
./common.glsl:
// common.glsl
varying vec3 color;
And have the contents inlined into your shader:
varying vec3 color;
void main() {
gl_FragColor = vec4(color, 1.0);
}
You can also use glslify pragmas and the like from your imported files as well. Useful for the cases when you want to include a common "base" set of definitions in your shaders without losing the niceties of glslify.