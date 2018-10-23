Bundle a glslify-deps dependency tree into a GLSL source string.

This has been separated from glslify-deps such that you can prebundle a dependency tree server-side, but then still modify shader file contents in a browser.

Usage

source = bundle(deps)

Takes the output object from glslify-deps and returns a bundled GLSL string.

var bundle = require ( 'glslify-bundle' ) var deps = require ( 'glslify-deps' ) var path = require ( 'path' ) var file = path.join(__dirname, 'index.glsl' ) deps().add(file, function ( err, tree ) { if (err) throw err var glsl = bundle(tree) console .log(glsl) })

