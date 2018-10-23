Bundle a glslify-deps dependency tree into a GLSL source string.
This has been separated from glslify-deps such that you can prebundle a dependency tree server-side, but then still modify shader file contents in a browser.
source = bundle(deps)
Takes the output object from glslify-deps and returns a bundled GLSL string.
var bundle = require('glslify-bundle')
var deps = require('glslify-deps')
var path = require('path')
var file = path.join(__dirname, 'index.glsl')
deps().add(file, function(err, tree) {
if (err) throw err
var glsl = bundle(tree)
console.log(glsl)
})
See stackgl/contributing for details.
MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.