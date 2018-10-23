openbase logo
glslify-bundle

by glslify
5.1.1 (see all)

Bundle a glslify-deps dependency tree into a GLSL source string

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

glslify-bundle

experimental

Bundle a glslify-deps dependency tree into a GLSL source string.

This has been separated from glslify-deps such that you can prebundle a dependency tree server-side, but then still modify shader file contents in a browser.

Usage

NPM

source = bundle(deps)

Takes the output object from glslify-deps and returns a bundled GLSL string.

var bundle = require('glslify-bundle')
var deps   = require('glslify-deps')
var path   = require('path')

var file = path.join(__dirname, 'index.glsl')

deps().add(file, function(err, tree) {
  if (err) throw err

  var glsl = bundle(tree)

  console.log(glsl)
})

Contributing

See stackgl/contributing for details.

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.

