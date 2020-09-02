A node.js-style module system for GLSL!
This module contains:
It forms one of the core components of the stack.gl ecosystem, allowing you to install GLSL modules from npm and use them in your shaders. This makes it trivial to piece together different effects and techniques from the community, including but certainly not limited to fog, noise, film grain, raymarching helpers, easing functions and lighting models.
A full list can be found on the stack.gl packages list under the "Shader Components" category.
Because glslify just outputs a single shader file as a string, it's easy to use it with any WebGL framework of your choosing, provided they accept custom shaders. Integration is planned for three.js and pex, with more on the way! Open an issue here if you'd like to discuss integrating glslify with your platform of choice.
If you're interested in playing around with glslify, you should check out glslb.in: it's a fragment shader sandbox similar to Shadertoy and GLSL Sandbox with built in support for glslify.
var glsl = require('glslify')
console.log(glsl(`
#pragma glslify: noise = require('glsl-noise/simplex/3d')
precision mediump float;
varying vec3 vpos;
void main () {
gl_FragColor = vec4(noise(vpos*25.0),1);
}
`))
var glsl = require('glslify')
Compile a shader inline using
glsl as a
tagged template string function.
Compile a shader using an inline shader string or a file name.
These are convencience methods provided that call
glsl.compile() or
glsl.file() accordingly. These methods are also provided for backwards
compatibility with the previous
< 6 interface.
Optionally provide:
opts.basedir - directory to resolve relative paths
opts.transform - an array of transform functions, transform module name
Compile a shader string from a string
src.
opts.basedir - directory to resolve relative paths in
src
opts.transform - an array of transform functions, transform module name
strings, or
[trname,tropts] pairs
Compile a shader from a
filename.
opts.basedir - directory to resolve relative paths in
src
opts.transform - an array of transform functions, transform module name
strings, or
[trname,tropts] pairs
To install the command-line interface, install glslify globally like so:
npm install -g glslify
To install glslify for use as a browserify transform, you should install it locally instead:
npm install glslify
The CLI can take a file as its first argument, and output to a file
using the
-o flag:
glslify index.glsl -o output.glsl
It can also read input from stdin and output to stdout:
cat index.glsl | glslify > output.glsl
If using browserify from the command-line, simply pass glslify
in as a transform using the
-t/
--transform flag:
browserify -t glslify index.js -o bundle.js
Alternatively, you may include glslify as a
browserify.transform
in your
package.json file:
{
"name": "my-app",
"dependencies": {
"glslify": "^2.0.0"
},
"browserify": {
"transform": ["glslify"]
}
}
When writing your app, you should be able to require and call glslify the same as the node/electron interface, like so:
// index.js
var glsl = require('glslify')
var src = glsl.file('./shader.glsl')
console.log(src)
or using tagged template strings:
var glsl = require('glslify')
console.log(glsl`
#pragma glslify: noise = require('glsl-noise/simplex/3d')
precision mediump float;
varying vec3 vpos;
void main () {
gl_FragColor = vec4(noise(vpos*25.0),1);
}
`)
Your glslify calls will be replaced with bundled GLSL strings at build time automatically for you!
// index.js
var src = "#define GLSLIFY 1\n\nprecision mediump float; ..."
console.log(src)
You can use the glslify-loader module to bundle shaders through glslify with Webpack. Check out the repository for further information.
You can use glslify-babel as a Babel plugin. This allows you to use all ES6 features with glslify, including
import statements and tagged template strings. Check out the repository to learn more.
If you are using Babel presets to transpile ES6 import/export to CommonJS
require() statements, you may run into issues with glslify. This is because Babel mangles the output into source code that isn't easy to statically analyze. One solution is to directly map
glslify to CommonJS statements, using babel-plugin-import-to-require in your
.babelrc.
Much like plain JavaScript modules, GLSL modules are stored on npm.
The main difference is that GLSL modules contain an
index.glsl file
instead of an
index.js. Generally, these modules start with
glsl-
in their name.
To install glsl-noise in your current directory:
npm install glsl-noise
This will download glsl-noise and any of its dependencies, placing
them in a
node_modules directory for glslify to use.
You can import a module using the following
#pragma syntax:
#pragma glslify: noise = require(glsl-noise/simplex/2d)
void main() {
float brightness = noise(gl_FragCoord.xy);
gl_FragColor = vec4(vec3(brightness), 1.);
}
Shader dependencies are resolved using the same algorithm
as node, so the above will load
./node_modules/simplex/2d.glsl
from the shader's directory.
The above example would result in the following output:
#define GLSLIFY 1
//
// Description : Array and textureless GLSL 2D simplex noise function.
// Author : Ian McEwan, Ashima Arts.
// Maintainer : ijm
// Lastmod : 20110822 (ijm)
// License : Copyright (C) 2011 Ashima Arts. All rights reserved.
// Distributed under the MIT License. See LICENSE file.
// https://github.com/ashima/webgl-noise
//
vec3 mod289_1_0(vec3 x) {
return x - floor(x * (1.0 / 289.0)) * 289.0;
}
vec2 mod289_1_0(vec2 x) {
return x - floor(x * (1.0 / 289.0)) * 289.0;
}
vec3 permute_1_1(vec3 x) {
return mod289_1_0(((x*34.0)+1.0)*x);
}
float snoise_1_2(vec2 v)
{
const vec4 C = vec4(0.211324865405187, // (3.0-sqrt(3.0))/6.0
0.366025403784439, // 0.5*(sqrt(3.0)-1.0)
-0.577350269189626, // -1.0 + 2.0 * C.x
0.024390243902439); // 1.0 / 41.0
// First corner
vec2 i = floor(v + dot(v, C.yy) );
vec2 x0 = v - i + dot(i, C.xx);
// Other corners
vec2 i1;
//i1.x = step( x0.y, x0.x ); // x0.x > x0.y ? 1.0 : 0.0
//i1.y = 1.0 - i1.x;
i1 = (x0.x > x0.y) ? vec2(1.0, 0.0) : vec2(0.0, 1.0);
// x0 = x0 - 0.0 + 0.0 * C.xx ;
// x1 = x0 - i1 + 1.0 * C.xx ;
// x2 = x0 - 1.0 + 2.0 * C.xx ;
vec4 x12 = x0.xyxy + C.xxzz;
x12.xy -= i1;
// Permutations
i = mod289_1_0(i); // Avoid truncation effects in permutation
vec3 p = permute_1_1( permute_1_1( i.y + vec3(0.0, i1.y, 1.0 ))
+ i.x + vec3(0.0, i1.x, 1.0 ));
vec3 m = max(0.5 - vec3(dot(x0,x0), dot(x12.xy,x12.xy), dot(x12.zw,x12.zw)), 0.0);
m = m*m ;
m = m*m ;
// Gradients: 41 points uniformly over a line, mapped onto a diamond.
// The ring size 17*17 = 289 is close to a multiple of 41 (41*7 = 287)
vec3 x = 2.0 * fract(p * C.www) - 1.0;
vec3 h = abs(x) - 0.5;
vec3 ox = floor(x + 0.5);
vec3 a0 = x - ox;
// Normalise gradients implicitly by scaling m
// Approximation of: m *= inversesqrt( a0*a0 + h*h );
m *= 1.79284291400159 - 0.85373472095314 * ( a0*a0 + h*h );
// Compute final noise value at P
vec3 g;
g.x = a0.x * x0.x + h.x * x0.y;
g.yz = a0.yz * x12.xz + h.yz * x12.yw;
return 130.0 * dot(m, g);
}
void main() {
float brightness = snoise_1_2(gl_FragCoord.xy);
gl_FragColor = vec4(vec3(brightness), 1.);
}
You can export a token from a module using the
glslify: export
pragma, like so:
float myFunction(vec3 normal) {
return dot(vec3(0, 1, 0), normal);
}
#pragma glslify: export(myFunction)
This means that when you import this module file elsewhere, you'll
get
myFunction in return:
#pragma glslify: topDot = require(./my-function.glsl)
topDot(vec3(0, 1, 0)); // 1
If you check the output shader source, you'll notice that variables have been renamed to avoid conflicts between multiple shader files.
You're not limited to exporting functions either: you should be able to export any GLSL token, such as a struct for reuse between your modules:
struct Light {
vec3 position;
vec3 color;
};
#pragma glslify: export(Light)
Normally, glslify renames tokens to avoid conflicts across contexts. Sometimes, however, you want to reference the same thing from different contexts. The
require function lets you explicitly fix reference names in order to guarantee that two different modules are talking about the same reference.
Give
some-module access to locally declared
bar whenever it looks for
foo internally:
int bar;
#pragma glslify: require('some-module',foo=bar,...)
It's important to make sure that
bar has already been declared when you invoke
#pragma glslify: require(...).
Now time for some imagination. Let's pretend that we have some
float[500] arrays that we'd like to be summed up.
Here's a module that performs a reduction using a function
map.
float accumulate(float list[N]) {
float z = 0;
for (int i = 0; i<N; i++) {
z = map(z,list[i]);
}
return z;
}
#pragma glslify: export(accumulate)
But notice that this module doesn't actually declare
const int N; or define a function
map anywhere. We have to make sure they are already defined when we require the module, and pass their names along with the
require function:
const int M = 500;
float add(float a, float b){ return a+b; }
#pragma glslify: sum500 = require('./accumulator.glsl',N=M,map=add)
The accumulator has been imported and glslified into a
sum function. We can also multiply all of the floats in some
float[17] arrays the same way:
const int M = 500;
const int L = 17;
float add(float a, float b){ return a+b; }
float mul(float a, float b){ return a*b; }
#pragma glslify: sum500 = require('./accumulator.glsl',N=M,map=add)
#pragma glslify: product17 = require('./accumulator.glsl',N=L,map=mul)
Glsl-hash-blur is an example of a module that uses this feature.
Source transforms are a feature inspired by browserify, allowing you to
modify your GLSL source at build time on a per-package basis. This is
useful both for transpilation (e.g. converting from or to
HLSL) or for
making incremental improvements to GLSL syntax. (e.g. you can use
glslify-hex to include CSS-style
hex strings for colors in place of
vec3s).
There are three kinds of source transform:
-t
it'll only apply itself to files outside of
node_modules, but you
can include it in
package.json too: these will be applied only to that
package without interfering with any of the package's parents or children.
There are a number of ways to use a transform. Start by installing it in your project:
npm install --save glslify-hex
The preferred way to enable a transform is through your project's
package.json file's
glslify.transform property, like so:
{
"name": "my-project",
"dependencies": {
"glslify-hex": "^2.0.0",
"glslify": "^2.0.0"
},
"glslify": {
"transform": ["glslify-hex"]
}
}
You may also include arguments to your transform as you would with browserify:
{
"name": "my-project",
"dependencies": {
"glslify-hex": "^2.0.0",
"glslify": "^2.0.0"
},
"glslify": {
"transform": [
["glslify-hex", {
"option-1": true,
"option-2": 42
}]
]
}
}
Note that this method is only available for local transforms.
You may also specify transforms via the CLI:
glslify -t 'local-transform' -g 'global-transform' -p 'post-transform'
Or when using the browserify transform by including them as options like so:
var glslify = require('glslify')
glslify.file(__dirname + '/shader.glsl', {
transform: [
["glslify-hex", {
"option-1": true,
"option-2": 42
}],
["global-transform", { global: true }],
["post-transform", { post: true }]
]
})
See stackgl/contributing for details.
MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.