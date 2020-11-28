Friendly GLSL Shader editor based on Codemirror compatible with glslViewer (C++/OpenGL ES) and glslCanvas (JS/WebGL).

Was originally develop to work as a embedded editor for The Book of Shaders. But now have grown as a stand alone Web app. Thanks to their compatibility with other apps of this ecosystems like glslViewer that runs in the RaspberryPi directly from console, GlslEditor interact with other projects like OpenFrame.io allowing the user to export the shaders to frames with only one button.

You can use it directly from editor.thebookofshaders.com or host one on your own website by including the two build files: glslEditor.css and glslEditor.js :

< link type = "text/css" rel = "stylesheet" href = "https://rawgit.com/patriciogonzalezvivo/glslEditor/gh-pages/build/glslEditor.css" > < script type = "application/javascript" src = "https://rawgit.com/patriciogonzalezvivo/glslEditor/gh-pages/build/glslEditor.js" > </ script >

You can also install it through npm:

npm install glslEditor --save

And then you are ready to use it by passing an DOM element or query selector string, and a set of options;

< body > < div id = "glsl_editor" > </ div > </ body > < script type = "text/javascript" > const glslEditor = new GlslEditor( '#glsl_editor' , { canvas_size: 500 , canvas_draggable: true , theme: 'monokai' , multipleBuffers: true , watchHash: true , fileDrops: true , menu: true }); </ script >

This is a list of all the options you can set up:

Property type description default canvas_size number Initial square size of the shader canvas 250 canvas_width number Initial width of the shader canvas 250 canvas_height number Initial height of the shader canvas 250 canvas_draggable bool Enables dragging, resizing and snaping capabilities to the shader canvas false canvas_follow bool Enables the shader canvas to follow the curser false theme string Codemirror style to use on the editor "default" menu bool Adds a menu that contain: 'new', 'open', 'save' and 'share' options false multipleBuffers bool Allows the creation of new tabs false fileDrops bool Listen to Drag&Drop events false watchHash bool Listen to changes on the wash path to load files false frag_header string Adds a hidden header to every shader before compiling "" frag_footer string Adds a hidden footer to every shader before compiling "" indentUnit number How many spaces a block should be indented 4 tabSize number The width of a tab character 4 indentWithTabs bool Whether, when indenting, the spaces should be replaced by tabs false lineWrapping bool Whether CodeMirror should wrap for long lines true autofocus bool Can be used to make CodeMirror focus itself on initialization true

Some of the features features

Inline Color picker and 3D vector picker for '''vec3''

Inline Trackpad for '''vec2'''

Slider for floats

Inline error display

Breakpoints for variables

Electron Version

When developing use this to automatically reload Electron on every change

npm run dev

For use just do:

npm run start

TODOs

Twitter sharing options

Facebook sharing options

Open modal from url, log or file

Uniform widgets

Time widget

Texture inspector

Author

Patricio Gonzalez Vivo: github | twitter | website

Acknowledgments

Special thanks to: