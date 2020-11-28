Friendly GLSL Shader editor based on Codemirror compatible with glslViewer (C++/OpenGL ES) and glslCanvas (JS/WebGL).
Was originally develop to work as a embedded editor for The Book of Shaders. But now have grown as a stand alone Web app. Thanks to their compatibility with other apps of this ecosystems like glslViewer that runs in the RaspberryPi directly from console, GlslEditor interact with other projects like OpenFrame.io allowing the user to export the shaders to frames with only one button.
You can use it directly from editor.thebookofshaders.com or host one on your own website by including the two
build files:
glslEditor.css and
glslEditor.js:
<link type="text/css" rel="stylesheet" href="https://rawgit.com/patriciogonzalezvivo/glslEditor/gh-pages/build/glslEditor.css">
<script type="application/javascript" src="https://rawgit.com/patriciogonzalezvivo/glslEditor/gh-pages/build/glslEditor.js"></script>
You can also install it through npm:
npm install glslEditor --save
And then you are ready to use it by passing an DOM element or query selector string, and a set of options;
<body>
<div id="glsl_editor"></div>
</body>
<script type="text/javascript">
const glslEditor = new GlslEditor('#glsl_editor', {
canvas_size: 500,
canvas_draggable: true,
theme: 'monokai',
multipleBuffers: true,
watchHash: true,
fileDrops: true,
menu: true
});
</script>
This is a list of all the options you can set up:
|Property
|type
|description
|default
canvas_size
|number
|Initial square size of the shader canvas
250
canvas_width
|number
|Initial width of the shader canvas
250
canvas_height
|number
|Initial height of the shader canvas
250
canvas_draggable
|bool
|Enables dragging, resizing and snaping capabilities to the shader canvas
false
canvas_follow
|bool
|Enables the shader canvas to follow the curser
false
theme
|string
|Codemirror style to use on the editor
"default"
menu
|bool
|Adds a menu that contain: 'new', 'open', 'save' and 'share' options
false
multipleBuffers
|bool
|Allows the creation of new tabs
false
fileDrops
|bool
|Listen to Drag&Drop events
false
watchHash
|bool
|Listen to changes on the wash path to load files
false
frag_header
|string
|Adds a hidden header to every shader before compiling
""
frag_footer
|string
|Adds a hidden footer to every shader before compiling
""
indentUnit
|number
|How many spaces a block should be indented
4
tabSize
|number
|The width of a tab character
4
indentWithTabs
|bool
|Whether, when indenting, the spaces should be replaced by tabs
false
lineWrapping
|bool
|Whether CodeMirror should wrap for long lines
true
autofocus
|bool
|Can be used to make CodeMirror focus itself on initialization
true
Slider for floats
Inline error display
When developing use this to automatically reload Electron on every change
npm run dev
For use just do:
npm run start
Twitter sharing options
Facebook sharing options
Open modal from url, log or file
Uniform widgets
Time widget
Texture inspector
Patricio Gonzalez Vivo: github | twitter | website
Special thanks to: