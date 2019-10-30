GlslCanvas is JavaScript Library that helps you easily load GLSL Fragment and Vertex Shaders into an HTML canvas. I have used this in my Book of Shaders and glslEditor.
There are different ways to do this. But first, make sure you are loading the latest version of
GlslCanvas.js on your page by adding this line to your HTML:
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://rawgit.com/patriciogonzalezvivo/glslCanvas/master/dist/GlslCanvas.js"></script>
or if you are using npm package manager on your console do:
npm install glslCanvas
glslCanvas to the canvas.
data-fragment-url
data-fragment attribute
<canvas class="glslCanvas" data-fragment-url="shader.frag" width="500" height="500"></canvas>
That's all! glslCanvas will automatically load a WebGL context in that
<canvas> element, compile the shader and animate it for you.
As you can see, in this example we are loading the fragment shader by setting the attribute
data-fragment-url to a url. But there are also a few other ways to load data to our
glslCanvas:
data-fragment : load a fragment shader by providing the content of the shader as a string
data-fragment-url : load a fragment shader by providing a valid url
data-vertex : load a vertex shader by providing the content of the shader as a string
data-vertex-url : load a vertex shader by providing a valid url
data-textures: add a list of texture urls separated by commas (ex:
data-textures="texture.jpg,normal_map.png,something.jpg"). Textures will be assigned in order to
uniform sampler2D variables with names following this style:
u_tex0,
u_tex1,
u_tex2, etc.
All the catched
.glslCanvas element whill be stored in the
windows.glslCanvases array.
Create a
<canvas> element and construct a
glsCanvas() sandbox from it.
var canvas = document.createElement("canvas");
var sandbox = new GlslCanvas(canvas);
In the case you need to reload the
You can change the content of the shader as many times you want. Here are some examples:
// Load only the Fragment Shader
var string_frag_code = "main(){\ngl_FragColor = vec4(1.0);\n}\n";
sandbox.load(string_frag_code);
// Load a Fragment and Vertex Shader
var string_vert_code = "attribute vec4 a_position; main(){\ggl_Position = a_position;\n}\n";
sandbox.load(string_frag_code, string_vert_code);
Some uniforms are automatically loaded for you:
u_time: a
float representing elapsed time in seconds.
u_resolution: a
vec2 representing the dimensions of the viewport.
u_mouse: a
vec2 representing the position of the mouse, defined in Javascript with
.setMouse({x:[value],y:[value]).
u_tex[number]: a
sampler2D containing textures loaded with the
data-textures attribute.
You can also send your custom uniforms to a shader with
.setUniform([name],[...value]). GlslCanvas will parse the value you provide to determine its type. If the value is a
String, GlslCanvas will parse it as the url of a texture.
// Assign .5 to "uniform float u_brightness"
sandbox.setUniform("u_brightness",.5);
// Assign (.2,.3) to "uniform vec2 u_position"
sandbox.setUniform("u_position",.2,.3);
// Assign a red color to "uniform vec3 u_color"
sandbox.setUniform("u_color",1,0,0);
// Load a new texture and assign it to "uniform sampler2D u_texture"
sandbox.setUniform("u_texture","data/texture.jpg");
In the
index.html file, you will find handy example code to start.
Demo page: patriciogonzalezvivo.github.io/glslCanvas/
If you'd like to contribute to this code, you need to:
git clone https://github.com/patriciogonzalezvivo/glslCanvas.git
cd glslCanvas
yarn
yarn run dev
yarn run build
