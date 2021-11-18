Transforms glsl source to optimized js code. It converts vectors and matrices to arrays, expands swizzles, applies expressions optimizations and provides stdlib for environment compatibility.

Usage

var Compiler = require ( 'glsl-transpiler' ) var compile = Compiler({ uniform : function ( name ) { return `uniforms. ${name} ` }, attribute : function ( name ) { return `attributes. ${name} ` } }) compile( ` precision mediump float attribute vec2 uv attribute vec4 color varying vec4 fColor uniform vec2 uScreenSize void main (void) { fColor = color vec2 position = vec2(uv.x, -uv.y) * 1.0 position.x *= uScreenSize.y / uScreenSize.x gl_Position = vec4(position, 0, 1) } ` ) ` var uv = attributes.uv var color = attributes.color var fColor = [0, 0, 0, 0] var uScreenSize = uniforms.uScreenSize function main () { fColor = color var position = [uv[0], -uv[1]] position[0] *= uScreenSize[1] / uScreenSize[0] gl_Position = [position[0], position[1], 0, 1] } `

API

To apply compilation to glsl AST or string, require glsl-transpiler :

var GLSL = require ( 'glsl-transpiler' ) var source = glslify( './source.glsl' ) var compile = GLSL(options?) var result = compile(source) var compiler = compile.compiler compiler.attributes compiler.uniforms compiler.varyings compiler.structs compiler.functions compiler.scopes compiler.reset()

options

Property Default Description optimize true Enable expressions optimizations, eg. TODO preprocess true Apply preprocessing. Pass custom preprocessor function function (srcString) { return resultString; } to set own preprocessing. uniform false A function replacing each uniform declaration. Eg: function (name, node) { return 'uniforms["' + name + '"]' } will render each uniform declaration as var <name> = uniforms["<name>"] . attribute false Same as uniform , but for attribute declarations. varying false Same as uniform , but for varying declarations. version '100 es' GLSL shader version, one of '300 es' or '100 es' . comments false TODO: preserve comments in source code. sourceMap false TODO: include source map for the transpiled code. includes true Append stdlib includes for the result. Can be bool or an object with defined stdlib functions to include, eg. {normalize: false, min: false} . debug false Enable debugging facilities: print(anything) will log to console a string of transpiled code with it’s type separated by colon, show(anything) will print the rendered descriptor of passed fragment of code. Note also that you can safely use console.log(value) to debug shader runtime.

Note that texture2D function expects whether ndarray instance or defined width and height parameters on passed array.

glsl-transpiler can also be used as a stream. For each node from the glsl-parser it will return compiled js chunk:

var compile = require ( 'glsl-transpiler/stream' ) var parse = require ( 'glsl-parser/stream' ) var tokenize = require ( 'glsl-tokenizer/stream' ) fs.createReadStream( './source.glsl' ) .pipe(tokenize()) .pipe(parse()) .pipe(compile(options?)) .once( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( this .source) })

