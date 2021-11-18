openbase logo
Readme

glsl-transpiler Build Status

Transforms glsl source to optimized js code. It converts vectors and matrices to arrays, expands swizzles, applies expressions optimizations and provides stdlib for environment compatibility.

Usage

npm install glsl-transpiler

var Compiler = require('glsl-transpiler')

var compile = Compiler({
    uniform: function (name) {
        return `uniforms.${name}`
    },
    attribute: function (name) {
        return `attributes.${name}`
    }
})

compile(`
    precision mediump float
    attribute vec2 uv
    attribute vec4 color
    varying vec4 fColor
    uniform vec2 uScreenSize

    void main (void) {
        fColor = color
        vec2 position = vec2(uv.x, -uv.y) * 1.0
        position.x *= uScreenSize.y / uScreenSize.x
        gl_Position = vec4(position, 0, 1)
    }
`)

// result:

`
var uv = attributes.uv
var color = attributes.color
var fColor = [0, 0, 0, 0]
var uScreenSize = uniforms.uScreenSize

function main () {
    fColor = color
    var position = [uv[0], -uv[1]]
    position[0] *= uScreenSize[1] / uScreenSize[0]
    gl_Position = [position[0], position[1], 0, 1]
}
`

API

glsl-transpiler

To apply compilation to glsl AST or string, require glsl-transpiler:

var GLSL = require('glsl-transpiler')

var source = glslify('./source.glsl')
var compile = GLSL(options?)

//compile source code
var result = compile(source)


//get collected info
var compiler = compile.compiler
compiler.attributes
compiler.uniforms
compiler.varyings
compiler.structs
compiler.functions
compiler.scopes


//clean collected info
compiler.reset()

options

PropertyDefaultDescription
optimizetrueEnable expressions optimizations, eg. TODO
preprocesstrueApply preprocessing. Pass custom preprocessor function function (srcString) { return resultString; } to set own preprocessing.
uniformfalseA function replacing each uniform declaration. Eg: function (name, node) { return 'uniforms["' + name + '"]' } will render each uniform declaration as var <name> = uniforms["<name>"].
attributefalseSame as uniform, but for attribute declarations.
varyingfalseSame as uniform, but for varying declarations.
version'100 es'GLSL shader version, one of '300 es' or '100 es'.
commentsfalseTODO: preserve comments in source code.
sourceMapfalseTODO: include source map for the transpiled code.
includestrueAppend stdlib includes for the result. Can be bool or an object with defined stdlib functions to include, eg. {normalize: false, min: false}.
debugfalseEnable debugging facilities: print(anything) will log to console a string of transpiled code with it’s type separated by colon, show(anything) will print the rendered descriptor of passed fragment of code. Note also that you can safely use console.log(value) to debug shader runtime.

Note that texture2D function expects whether ndarray instance or defined width and height parameters on passed array.

glsl-transpiler/stream

glsl-transpiler can also be used as a stream. For each node from the glsl-parser it will return compiled js chunk:

var compile = require('glsl-transpiler/stream')
var parse = require('glsl-parser/stream')
var tokenize = require('glsl-tokenizer/stream')

fs.createReadStream('./source.glsl')
.pipe(tokenize())
.pipe(parse())
.pipe(compile(options?))
.once('end', function () {
    //this.source contains the actual version of the compiled code
    //and gets updated on each input chunk of data.
    console.log(this.source)
})

