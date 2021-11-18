Transforms glsl source to optimized js code. It converts vectors and matrices to arrays, expands swizzles, applies expressions optimizations and provides stdlib for environment compatibility.
var Compiler = require('glsl-transpiler')
var compile = Compiler({
uniform: function (name) {
return `uniforms.${name}`
},
attribute: function (name) {
return `attributes.${name}`
}
})
compile(`
precision mediump float
attribute vec2 uv
attribute vec4 color
varying vec4 fColor
uniform vec2 uScreenSize
void main (void) {
fColor = color
vec2 position = vec2(uv.x, -uv.y) * 1.0
position.x *= uScreenSize.y / uScreenSize.x
gl_Position = vec4(position, 0, 1)
}
`)
// result:
`
var uv = attributes.uv
var color = attributes.color
var fColor = [0, 0, 0, 0]
var uScreenSize = uniforms.uScreenSize
function main () {
fColor = color
var position = [uv[0], -uv[1]]
position[0] *= uScreenSize[1] / uScreenSize[0]
gl_Position = [position[0], position[1], 0, 1]
}
`
To apply compilation to glsl AST or string, require
glsl-transpiler:
var GLSL = require('glsl-transpiler')
var source = glslify('./source.glsl')
var compile = GLSL(options?)
//compile source code
var result = compile(source)
//get collected info
var compiler = compile.compiler
compiler.attributes
compiler.uniforms
compiler.varyings
compiler.structs
compiler.functions
compiler.scopes
//clean collected info
compiler.reset()
|Property
|Default
|Description
optimize
true
|Enable expressions optimizations, eg.
TODO
preprocess
true
|Apply preprocessing. Pass custom preprocessor function
function (srcString) { return resultString; } to set own preprocessing.
uniform
false
|A function replacing each uniform declaration. Eg:
function (name, node) { return 'uniforms["' + name + '"]' } will render each uniform declaration as
var <name> = uniforms["<name>"].
attribute
false
|Same as
uniform, but for attribute declarations.
varying
false
|Same as
uniform, but for varying declarations.
version
'100 es'
|GLSL shader version, one of
'300 es' or
'100 es'.
comments
false
|TODO: preserve comments in source code.
sourceMap
false
|TODO: include source map for the transpiled code.
includes
true
|Append stdlib includes for the result. Can be bool or an object with defined stdlib functions to include, eg.
{normalize: false, min: false}.
debug
false
|Enable debugging facilities:
print(anything) will log to console a string of transpiled code with it’s type separated by colon,
show(anything) will print the rendered descriptor of passed fragment of code. Note also that you can safely use
console.log(value) to debug shader runtime.
Note that
texture2D function expects whether ndarray instance or defined
width and
height parameters on passed array.
glsl-transpiler can also be used as a stream. For each node from the glsl-parser it will return compiled js chunk:
var compile = require('glsl-transpiler/stream')
var parse = require('glsl-parser/stream')
var tokenize = require('glsl-tokenizer/stream')
fs.createReadStream('./source.glsl')
.pipe(tokenize())
.pipe(parse())
.pipe(compile(options?))
.once('end', function () {
//this.source contains the actual version of the compiled code
//and gets updated on each input chunk of data.
console.log(this.source)
})