glsl-tokenizer

by glslify
2.1.5 (see all)

r/w stream of glsl tokens

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

173K

GitHub Stars

49

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

glsl-tokenizer Build Status

Maps GLSL string data into GLSL tokens, either synchronously or using a streaming API.

var tokenString = require('glsl-tokenizer/string')
var tokenStream = require('glsl-tokenizer/stream')
var fs = require('fs')

// Synchronously:
var tokens = tokenString(fs.readFileSync('some.glsl'))

// Streaming API:
fs.createReadStream('some.glsl')
  .pipe(tokenStream())
  .on('data', function(token) {
    console.log(token.data, token.position, token.type)
  })

API

tokens = require('glsl-tokenizer/string')(src, [opt])

Returns an array of tokens given the GLSL source string src

You can specify opt.version string to use different keywords/builtins, such as '300 es' for WebGL2. Otherwise, will assume GLSL 100 (WebGL1).

var tokens = tokenizer(src, {
  version: '300 es'
})

stream = require('glsl-tokenizer/stream')([opt])

Emits 'data' events whenever a token is parsed with a token object as output.

As above, you can specify opt.version.

Tokens

{ 'type': TOKEN_TYPE
, 'data': "string of constituent data"
, 'position': integer position within the GLSL source
, 'line': line number within the GLSL source
, 'column': column number within the GLSL source }

The available token types are:

  • block-comment: /* ... */
  • line-comment: // ... \n
  • preprocessor: # ... \n
  • operator: Any operator. If it looks like punctuation, it's an operator.
  • float: Optionally suffixed with f
  • ident: User defined identifier.
  • builtin: Builtin function.
  • eof: Emitted on end; data will === '(eof)'.
  • integer
  • whitespace
  • keyword

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for further information.

