Maps GLSL string data into GLSL tokens, either synchronously or using a streaming API.
var tokenString = require('glsl-tokenizer/string')
var tokenStream = require('glsl-tokenizer/stream')
var fs = require('fs')
// Synchronously:
var tokens = tokenString(fs.readFileSync('some.glsl'))
// Streaming API:
fs.createReadStream('some.glsl')
.pipe(tokenStream())
.on('data', function(token) {
console.log(token.data, token.position, token.type)
})
Returns an array of
tokens given the GLSL source string
src
You can specify
opt.version string to use different keywords/builtins, such as
'300 es' for WebGL2. Otherwise, will assume GLSL 100 (WebGL1).
var tokens = tokenizer(src, {
version: '300 es'
})
Emits 'data' events whenever a token is parsed with a token object as output.
As above, you can specify
opt.version.
{ 'type': TOKEN_TYPE
, 'data': "string of constituent data"
, 'position': integer position within the GLSL source
, 'line': line number within the GLSL source
, 'column': column number within the GLSL source }
The available token types are:
block-comment:
/* ... */
line-comment:
// ... \n
preprocessor:
# ... \n
operator: Any operator. If it looks like punctuation, it's an operator.
float: Optionally suffixed with
f
ident: User defined identifier.
builtin: Builtin function.
eof: Emitted on
end; data will ===
'(eof)'.
integer
whitespace
keyword
MIT, see LICENSE.md for further information.