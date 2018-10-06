Maps GLSL string data into GLSL tokens, either synchronously or using a streaming API.

var tokenString = require ( 'glsl-tokenizer/string' ) var tokenStream = require ( 'glsl-tokenizer/stream' ) var fs = require ( 'fs' ) var tokens = tokenString(fs.readFileSync( 'some.glsl' )) fs.createReadStream( 'some.glsl' ) .pipe(tokenStream()) .on( 'data' , function ( token ) { console .log(token.data, token.position, token.type) })

API

tokens = require('glsl-tokenizer/string')(src, [opt])

Returns an array of tokens given the GLSL source string src

You can specify opt.version string to use different keywords/builtins, such as '300 es' for WebGL2. Otherwise, will assume GLSL 100 (WebGL1).

var tokens = tokenizer(src, { version : '300 es' })

stream = require('glsl-tokenizer/stream')([opt])

Emits 'data' events whenever a token is parsed with a token object as output.

As above, you can specify opt.version .

Tokens

{ 'type' : TOKEN_TYPE , 'data' : "string of constituent data" , 'position' : integer position within the GLSL source , 'line' : line number within the GLSL source , 'column' : column number within the GLSL source }

The available token types are:

block-comment : /* ... */

: line-comment : // ...



: preprocessor : # ...



: operator : Any operator. If it looks like punctuation, it's an operator.

: Any operator. If it looks like punctuation, it's an operator. float : Optionally suffixed with f

: Optionally suffixed with ident : User defined identifier.

: User defined identifier. builtin : Builtin function.

: Builtin function. eof : Emitted on end ; data will === '(eof)' .

: Emitted on ; data will === . integer

whitespace

keyword

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for further information.