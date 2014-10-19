Computes the specular power from the Beckmann distribution

Example

uniform vec3 eyePosition; uniform vec3 lightPosition; uniform float roughness; varying vec3 surfacePosition; varying vec3 surfaceNormal; void main() { vec3 eyeDirection = normalize (eyePosition - surfacePosition); vec3 lightDirection = normalize (lightPosition - surfacePosition); vec3 normal = normalize (surfaceNormal); float power = beckmann(lightDirection, viewDirection, normal, roughness); gl_FragColor = vec4 (power,power,power, 1.0 ); }

Usage

Install with npm:

npm install glsl-specular-beckmann

Then use with glslify.

API

float beckmann(vec3 lightDir, vec3 eyeDir, vec3 normal, float shininess)

Computes the specular power in the Beckmann model

lightDir is a unit length vec3 pointing from the surface point toward the light

is a unit length pointing from the surface point toward the light eyeDir is a unit length vec3 pointing from the surface point toward the camera

is a unit length pointing from the surface point toward the camera normal is the surface normal at the sample point

is the surface normal at the sample point roughness is a parameter between 0 and 1 measuring the surface roughness. Small values are shinier, larger values are rougher.

Returns A float representing the specular power

License

(c) 2014 Mikola Lysenko. MIT License