This is a static shader source bundler for WebGL program, provide a possibility for management shader source by creating separate files.
glsl-shader-loader for Webpack, supports for import GLSL functions from file and generates a shader string for WebGL program.
GLSL Shader Loader provids many features as following.
.glsl source file as a Javacript string for WebGL program
import statement in
.glsl file that can extract GLSL functions from other files (includes nested reference)
npm install --save-dev glsl-shader-loader
In your webpack configuration:
module: {
rules: [{
test: /\.(frag|vert|glsl)$/,
use: [
{
loader: 'glsl-shader-loader',
options: {}
}
]
}]
}
You can import GLSL functions with
#pragma loader: statements in
.glsl file
Import specified function by name
#pragma loader: import {nameA, nameB} from './file.glsl';
Import the only function in file by a new name
#pragma loader: import rename from './file.glsl';
NOTE:
.glsl file will you be able to rename it
|Name
|Type
|Default
|Description
|root
|{String}
|undefined
|Specify the root path of source
root
configuration:
{
loader: 'glsl-shader-loader',
options: {
root: '/src/shaders'
}
}
Use
/ redirect to the specified directory.
e.g.
#pragma loader: import {light} from '/lights.glsl';will search
lights.glslunder the path
projectRoot/src/shaders/
A directory structured like this:
.
├─ app.js
├─ fragmentShaderSource.glsl
└─ /collections/
├─ light.glsl
└─ random.glsl
Setting up shaders in app.js you might write code like this:
import fragmentShaderSource from './fragmentShaderSource.glsl'
gl.shaderSource(fragmentShader, fragmentShaderSource)
...
In shader code fragmentShaderSource.glsl, import
randomDirection and
spotLight from file:
precision mediump float;
varying vec4 v_color;
varying vec3 v_normal;
#pragma loader: import randomDirection from './collections/random.glsl';
#pragma loader: import {spotLight} from './collections/spotLight.glsl';
...
void main() {
vec3 direction = randomDirection(range);
vec3 spot = spotLight(direction, v_normal);
...
gl_FragColor = v_result_color;
}
light.glsl
vec3 spotLight (vec3 direction vec3 normal) {
...
return spot;
}
vec3 ambientLight (vec3 direction vec3 normal) {
...
return ambient;
}
random.glsl
vec3 random(vec2 range) {
...
return random;
}
import fragmentShaderSource from './fragmentShaderSource.glsl' Will return this JavaScript string:
precision mediump float;
varying vec4 v_color;
varying vec3 v_normal;
vec3 randomDirection(vec2 range) {
...
return random;
}
vec3 spotLight (vec3 direction vec3 normal) {
...
return spot;
}
...
void main() {
vec3 direction = randomDirection(range);
vec3 spot = spotLight(direction, v_normal);
...
gl_FragColor = v_result_color;
}