GLSL Shader Loader

This is a static shader source bundler for WebGL program, provide a possibility for management shader source by creating separate files.

glsl-shader-loader for Webpack, supports for import GLSL functions from file and generates a shader string for WebGL program.

GLSL Shader Loader provids many features as following.

Allow import .glsl source file as a Javacript string for WebGL program

source file as a Javacript string for WebGL program Support import statement in .glsl file that can extract GLSL functions from other files (includes nested reference)

statement in file that can extract GLSL functions from other files (includes nested reference) Remove invalid import if the function will not be called

Repeated functions are imported only once

Syntax tree analysis and error detection

Install

npm install --save-dev glsl-shader-loader

Configuration

In your webpack configuration:

module : { rules : [{ test : /\.(frag|vert|glsl)$/ , use : [ { loader : 'glsl-shader-loader' , options : {} } ] }] }

Usage

You can import GLSL functions with #pragma loader: statements in .glsl file

Import specified function by name #pragma loader: import {nameA, nameB} from './file.glsl';

Import the only function in file by a new name #pragma loader: import rename from './file.glsl';

NOTE : Only if there is a single function in .glsl file will you be able to rename it If the imported function is not called, the function source will not insert in shader source In case two functions have the same name, only import once Imported function will replace the position of import statement in order



Options

Name Type Default Description root {String} undefined Specify the root path of source

root

configuration:

{ loader : 'glsl-shader-loader' , options : { root : '/src/shaders' } }

Use / redirect to the specified directory.

e.g. #pragma loader: import {light} from '/lights.glsl'; will search lights.glsl under the path projectRoot/src/shaders/

Example

A directory structured like this:

. ├─ app .js ├─ fragmentShaderSource .glsl └─ /collections/ ├─ light .glsl └─ random .glsl

Setting up shaders in app.js you might write code like this:

import fragmentShaderSource from './fragmentShaderSource.glsl' gl.shaderSource(fragmentShader, fragmentShaderSource) ...

In shader code fragmentShaderSource.glsl, import randomDirection and spotLight from file:

precision mediump float ; varying vec4 v_color; varying vec3 v_normal; ... void main() { vec3 direction = randomDirection(range); vec3 spot = spotLight(direction, v_normal); ... gl_FragColor = v_result_color; }

light.glsl

vec3 spotLight ( vec3 direction vec3 normal) { ... return spot; } vec3 ambientLight ( vec3 direction vec3 normal) { ... return ambient; }

random.glsl

vec3 random( vec2 range) { ... return random; }

import fragmentShaderSource from './fragmentShaderSource.glsl' Will return this JavaScript string: