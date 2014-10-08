Workaround for reading floating point values back from the GPU using GLSL.
var triangle = require('a-big-triangle')
var fit = require('canvas-fit')
var getContext = require('gl-context')
var glslify = require('glslify')
var unpackFloat = require("glsl-read-float")
var canvas = document.body.appendChild(document.createElement('canvas'))
var gl = getContext(canvas, render)
window.addEventListener('resize', fit(canvas), false)
var shader = glslify({
vert: "\
attribute vec2 position;\
void main() {\
gl_Position = vec4(position, 0, 1);\
}",
frag: "\
#pragma glslify: packFloat = require(glsl-read-float)\n\
uniform highp float f;\
void main() {\
gl_FragColor = packFloat(f);\
}",
inline: true
})(gl)
function render() {
var num = Math.random()
//Draw shader
shader.bind()
shader.uniforms.f = num
triangle(gl)
//Read back the float
var buffer = new Uint8Array(4)
gl.readPixels(0, 0, 1, 1, gl.RGBA, gl.UNSIGNED_BYTE, buffer)
var unpacked = unpackFloat(buffer[0], buffer[1], buffer[2], buffer[3])
//Log output to console
console.log("expected:", num, "got:", unpacked)
}
npm install glsl-read-float
#pragma glslify: packFloat = require(glsl-read-float)
vec4 packed = packFloat(float f)
Packs a floating point number into an 8bit RGBA color vector, which can be written to the display using
gl_FragColor, for example.
f is a
float number
Returns A packed
vec4 encoding the value of
f
var unpackFloat = require("glsl-read-float")
var f = unpackFloat(x, y, z, w)
Unpacks a packed
vec4 into a single floating point value.
x is the first component of the packed float
y is the second component of the packed float
z is the third component of the packed float
w is the fourth component of the packed float
Returns A number which is the unpacked value of the floating point input.
Note This module doesn't handle denormals or floats larger than
Math.pow(2, 127)
Originally based on a routine by @ultraist. You can find his blog here: http://ultraist.hatenablog.com/
Newer version rewritten by Mikola Lysenko. MIT License (c) 2014