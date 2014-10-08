Workaround for reading floating point values back from the GPU using GLSL.

Example

var triangle = require ( 'a-big-triangle' ) var fit = require ( 'canvas-fit' ) var getContext = require ( 'gl-context' ) var glslify = require ( 'glslify' ) var unpackFloat = require ( "glsl-read-float" ) var canvas = document .body.appendChild( document .createElement( 'canvas' )) var gl = getContext(canvas, render) window .addEventListener( 'resize' , fit(canvas), false ) var shader = glslify({ vert : "\ attribute vec2 position;\ void main() {\ gl_Position = vec4(position, 0, 1);\ }" , frag : "\ #pragma glslify: packFloat = require(glsl-read-float)

\ uniform highp float f;\ void main() {\ gl_FragColor = packFloat(f);\ }" , inline : true })(gl) function render ( ) { var num = Math .random() shader.bind() shader.uniforms.f = num triangle(gl) var buffer = new Uint8Array ( 4 ) gl.readPixels( 0 , 0 , 1 , 1 , gl.RGBA, gl.UNSIGNED_BYTE, buffer) var unpacked = unpackFloat(buffer[ 0 ], buffer[ 1 ], buffer[ 2 ], buffer[ 3 ]) console .log( "expected:" , num, "got:" , unpacked) }

Install

npm install glsl- read - float

API

GLSL

vec4 packed = packFloat(float f)

Packs a floating point number into an 8bit RGBA color vector, which can be written to the display using gl_FragColor , for example.

f is a float number

Returns A packed vec4 encoding the value of f

JavaScript

var unpackFloat = require ( "glsl-read-float" )

var f = unpackFloat(x, y, z, w)

Unpacks a packed vec4 into a single floating point value.

x is the first component of the packed float

y is the second component of the packed float

z is the third component of the packed float

w is the fourth component of the packed float

Returns A number which is the unpacked value of the floating point input.

Note This module doesn't handle denormals or floats larger than Math.pow(2, 127)

Credits

Originally based on a routine by @ultraist. You can find his blog here: http://ultraist.hatenablog.com/

Newer version rewritten by Mikola Lysenko. MIT License (c) 2014