Transform glsl-parser AST nodes on-the-fly by renaming variables into shorter forms.

var tokenizer = require ( 'glsl-tokenizer/stream' ) , parser = require ( 'glsl-parser' ) , deparser = require ( 'glsl-deparser' ) , minify = require ( './index' ) process.stdin .pipe(tokenizer()) .pipe(parser()) .pipe(minify()) .pipe(deparser( false )) .pipe(process.stdout) process.stdin.resume()

API

minifier = require('glsl-minifier')([safe_word_list], should_mutate_storages) -> minifier stream

Create a through stream that rewrites incoming declared variables.

safe_word_list defaults to ["main"] so that the main function is not overridden.

defaults to so that the main function is not overridden. should_mutate_storages , a boolean defaulted to false , determines whether the minifier should attempt to rewrite variables declared as varying , attribute , or uniform (usually you do not want to do this, as the client program is expecting specific variable names).

Testing

Run npm test to run tests

When adding a code change that differs the output, make sure to run tap with snapshots by running npm run test -- --snapshot . This will regenerate the tap-snapshot files. Make sure to commit those along with other code and test changes.

License

MIT