openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

glsl-min-stream

by stackgl
1.0.0 (see all)

through stream that transforms glsl-parser AST nodes and rewrites variables into shorter forms

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.6K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

NPM npm npm Build Status Coverage Status

glsl-min-stream

Transform glsl-parser AST nodes on-the-fly by renaming variables into shorter forms.

var tokenizer = require('glsl-tokenizer/stream')
  , parser = require('glsl-parser')
  , deparser = require('glsl-deparser')
  , minify = require('./index')

process.stdin
  .pipe(tokenizer())
  .pipe(parser())
  .pipe(minify())           // <-- the minifier
  .pipe(deparser(false))    // <-- "false" == no unnecessary whitespace, please.
  .pipe(process.stdout)

process.stdin.resume()

API

minifier = require('glsl-minifier')([safe_word_list], should_mutate_storages) -> minifier stream

Create a through stream that rewrites incoming declared variables.

  • safe_word_list defaults to ["main"] so that the main function is not overridden.
  • should_mutate_storages, a boolean defaulted to false, determines whether the minifier should attempt to rewrite variables declared as varying, attribute, or uniform (usually you do not want to do this, as the client program is expecting specific variable names).

Testing

Run npm test to run tests

When adding a code change that differs the output, make sure to run tap with snapshots by running npm run test -- --snapshot. This will regenerate the tap-snapshot files. Make sure to commit those along with other code and test changes.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial