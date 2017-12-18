GLSL parser and code generator based on Google's glsl-unit grammar.
npm install glsl-man
var glsl = require('glsl-man');
var ast = glsl.parse(source);
var glsl = require('glsl-man');
var ast = glsl.parse(source);
var generated = glsl.string(ast);
var glsl = require('glsl-man');
var ast = glsl.parse(source);
var uniforms = glsl.query.all(
ast,
glsl.query.selector('declarator[typeAttribute] > type[qualifier=uniform]'));
glsl.parse(string) - Generates AST from GLSL
glsl.string(ASTNode, options) - Generates GLSL from AST
parse(string)
{
tab: '\t', // Character used for tab
space: ' ', // Character used for space
newline: '\n', // Character used for newlines
// The following should not be altered to produce valid GLSL
terminator: ';', // Character used to terminate a statement
comma: ',' // Character used for comma
}
glsl.wrap(ASTNode) - Wraps the given node in a 'root' scope. Useful for
generating valid code from arbitrary AST subnodes.
parse(string)
glsl.query.selector(string) - Returns a selector
glsl.query.all(node, selector, matches) - Searches the tree depth first and returns all nodes that match the selector
glsl.query.first(node, selector) - Searches the tree depth first and returns the first node that matches the selector
glsl.query.children(node, selector, matches) - Searches only the immediate subnodes of the given node and returns all children that match the selector
glsl.query.firstChild(node, selector) - Searches only the immediate subnodes of the given node and returns the first node that matches the selector
glsl.query.subnodes(node) - Returns a list of all subnodes of the given node that can be further traversed
glsl.mod.find(node) - Returns an object with
index and
statements keys.
glsl.mod.remove(node) - Removes the given node from it's AST.
glsl.mod.replace(node, newNode) - Replaces the given node with
newNode.
glsl.mod.add(node, newNode, after) - Inserts
newNode before or after
node.
glsl.mod.addBefore(node, newNode) - Shortcut to
glsl.mod.add.
glsl.mod.addAfter(node, newNode) - Shortcut to
glsl.mod.add.