openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gm

glsl-man

by lammas
1.1.14 (see all)

GLSL parser and code generator based on Google's glsl-unit grammar

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

631

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

GLSL manipulator

GLSL parser and code generator based on Google's glsl-unit grammar.

NPM

Install

npm install glsl-man

Usage

Parsing

var glsl = require('glsl-man');
var ast = glsl.parse(source);

Deparsing

var glsl = require('glsl-man');
var ast = glsl.parse(source);
var generated = glsl.string(ast);

Querying

var glsl = require('glsl-man');
var ast = glsl.parse(source);
var uniforms = glsl.query.all(
    ast,
    glsl.query.selector('declarator[typeAttribute] > type[qualifier=uniform]'));

API

Parsing

  • glsl.parse(string) - Generates AST from GLSL
    • string - GLSL source code

Deparsing

  • glsl.string(ASTNode, options) - Generates GLSL from AST
    • ASTNode - Any node from the tree returned by parse(string)
    • options - The default options are described below:
    {
        tab: '\t',       // Character used for tab
        space: ' ',      // Character used for space
        newline: '\n',   // Character used for newlines

        // The following should not be altered to produce valid GLSL
        terminator: ';', // Character used to terminate a statement
        comma: ','       // Character used for comma
    }
  • glsl.wrap(ASTNode) - Wraps the given node in a 'root' scope. Useful for generating valid code from arbitrary AST subnodes.
    • ASTNode - Any node from the tree returned by parse(string)

Querying

  • glsl.query.selector(string) - Returns a selector
  • glsl.query.all(node, selector, matches) - Searches the tree depth first and returns all nodes that match the selector
    • node - AST node
    • selector - The selector to test against
    • matches - Array to store matched nodes (optional)
  • glsl.query.first(node, selector) - Searches the tree depth first and returns the first node that matches the selector
    • node - AST node
    • selector - The selector to test against
  • glsl.query.children(node, selector, matches) - Searches only the immediate subnodes of the given node and returns all children that match the selector
    • node - AST node
    • selector - The selector to test against
    • matches - Array to store matched nodes (optional)
  • glsl.query.firstChild(node, selector) - Searches only the immediate subnodes of the given node and returns the first node that matches the selector
    • node - AST node
    • selector - The selector to test against
  • glsl.query.subnodes(node) - Returns a list of all subnodes of the given node that can be further traversed
    • node - AST node

Modifying

  • glsl.mod.find(node) - Returns an object with index and statements keys.
    • node - AST node
  • glsl.mod.remove(node) - Removes the given node from it's AST.
    • node - AST node
  • glsl.mod.replace(node, newNode) - Replaces the given node with newNode.
    • node - AST node
    • newNode - AST node or Array of AST nodes
  • glsl.mod.add(node, newNode, after) - Inserts newNode before or after node.
    • node - AST node
    • newNode - AST node or Array of AST nodes
    • after - (optional) Boolean
  • glsl.mod.addBefore(node, newNode) - Shortcut to glsl.mod.add.
  • glsl.mod.addAfter(node, newNode) - Shortcut to glsl.mod.add.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial