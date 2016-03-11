Natural looking film grain using 3D noise functions. Inspired by Martins Upitis.
This is a fairly expensive technique to achieve film grain, but it looks more realistic than a hash function and also produces better motion.
Simplest example:
#pragma glslify: grain = require(glsl-film-grain)
void main() {
float grainSize = 2.0;
float g = grain(texCoord, resolution / grainSize);
vec3 color = vec3(g);
gl_FragColor = vec4(color, 1.0);
}
Results in:
See blending tips and the demo source for details.
f = grain(texCoord, resolution[, frame[, q]])
Returns a float for the monochromatic grain with the given options:
texCoord the UV coordinates of your scene
resolution the resolution of your scene in pixels, optionally scaled to adjust the grain size
frame the animation frame, which is an offset into the Z of the 3D noise
q is a coefficient for the offset calculation, and may evoke subtly different motion. Defaults to 2.5
There are a lot of ways to blend the noise onto the 3D scene or image. The solution used in the demo uses glsl-blend-soft-light and glsl-luma.
vec3 g = vec3(grain(texCoord, p));
//blend the noise over the background,
//i.e. overlay, soft light, additive
vec3 color = blend(backgroundColor, g);
//get the luminance of the background
float luminance = luma(backgroundColor);
//reduce the noise based on some
//threshold of the background luminance
float response = smoothstep(0.05, 0.5, luminance);
color = mix(color, backgroundColor, pow(response, 2.0));
//final color
gl_FragColor = vec4(color, 1.0);
MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.