Natural looking film grain using 3D noise functions. Inspired by Martins Upitis.

This is a fairly expensive technique to achieve film grain, but it looks more realistic than a hash function and also produces better motion.

Simplest example:

void main() { float grainSize = 2.0 ; float g = grain(texCoord, resolution / grainSize); vec3 color = vec3 (g); gl_FragColor = vec4 (color, 1.0 ); }

See blending tips and the demo source for details.

Usage

f = grain(texCoord, resolution[, frame[, q]])

Returns a float for the monochromatic grain with the given options:

texCoord the UV coordinates of your scene

the resolution of your scene in pixels, optionally scaled to adjust the grain size

frame the animation frame, which is an offset into the Z of the 3D noise

q is a coefficient for the offset calculation, and may evoke subtly different motion. Defaults to 2.5

blending tips

There are a lot of ways to blend the noise onto the 3D scene or image. The solution used in the demo uses glsl-blend-soft-light and glsl-luma.

vec3 g = vec3 (grain(texCoord, p)); vec3 color = blend(backgroundColor, g); float luminance = luma(backgroundColor); float response = smoothstep ( 0.05 , 0.5 , luminance); color = mix (color, backgroundColor, pow (response, 2.0 )); gl_FragColor = vec4 (color, 1.0 );

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.