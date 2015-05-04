Approximates face normals in the fragment shader for flat shading from the position in camera space.
Note: You need to enable
GL_OES_standard_derivatives.
Fragment:
#extension GL_OES_standard_derivatives : enable
varying vec3 vViewPos;
#pragma glslify: faceNormal = require('glsl-face-normal')
void main() {
vec3 normal = faceNormal(vViewPos);
//... lighting
}
Vertex:
varying vec3 vViewPos;
void main() {
vec4 pos = vec4(position, 1.0);
vec4 mpos = modelViewMatrix * pos;
gl_Position = projectionMatrix * mpos;
vViewPos = -mpos.xyz;
}
vec3 normal = faceNormal(vec3 pos)
Approximates the face
normal from the given
pos, which is typically the position in camera-space.
For better precision, you can use the eye relative position instead.
MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.