Approximates face normals in the fragment shader for flat shading from the position in camera space.

Note: You need to enable GL_OES_standard_derivatives .

Fragment:

varying vec3 vViewPos; void main() { vec3 normal = faceNormal(vViewPos); }

Vertex:

varying vec3 vViewPos; void main() { vec4 pos = vec4 (position, 1.0 ); vec4 mpos = modelViewMatrix * pos; gl_Position = projectionMatrix * mpos; vViewPos = -mpos.xyz; }

Usage

vec3 normal = faceNormal(vec3 pos)

Approximates the face normal from the given pos , which is typically the position in camera-space.

For better precision, you can use the eye relative position instead.

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.