extract attribute and uniform data from glsl files, no matter how nested.

var extract = require ( 'glsl-extract' ) extract(fs.createReadStream( 'test.glsl' ))( function ( err, info ) { {attributes, uniforms} = info for ( var def of uniforms) { {name, type} = def } }) extract( "also works with just text" )( function ( err, info ) { })

api

extract(ReadableStream | String | Buffer[, getContextFunction) -> Continuable

Given a readable stream, string, or buffer, return a continuable that will trigger parsing. The continuable will call its callback with err (if any), and data , where data is comprised of {attributes:[GLSLLocation], uniforms:[GLSLLocation]} .

GLSLLocation

A GLSLLocation is just a plain object containing name (the appropriate name to pass to gl.getUniformLocation ) and type (one of the primitive GLSL types).

license

MIT