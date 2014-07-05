extract attribute and uniform data from glsl files, no matter how nested.
var extract = require('glsl-extract')
extract(fs.createReadStream('test.glsl'))(function(err, info) {
{attributes, uniforms} = info
for(var def of uniforms) {
{name, type} = def // where "name" is the full dotted, array'd
// gl.getUniformLocation lookup path and
// type is the declared type.
}
})
extract("also works with just text")(function(err, info) {
// should execute on same frame.
})
Given a readable stream, string, or buffer, return a continuable that will trigger
parsing. The continuable will call its callback with
err (if any), and
data,
where
data is comprised of
{attributes:[GLSLLocation], uniforms:[GLSLLocation]}.
A GLSLLocation is just a plain object containing
name (the appropriate name to
pass to
gl.getUniformLocation) and
type (one of the primitive GLSL types).
MIT