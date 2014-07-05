openbase logo
glsl-extract

by stackgl
1.0.0 (see all)

extract uniforms and attributes from glsl programs

Readme

glsl-extract

extract attribute and uniform data from glsl files, no matter how nested.

var extract = require('glsl-extract')

extract(fs.createReadStream('test.glsl'))(function(err, info) {
  {attributes, uniforms} = info
  for(var def of uniforms) {
    {name, type} = def  // where "name" is the full dotted, array'd
                        // gl.getUniformLocation lookup path and
                        // type is the declared type.
  }
})

extract("also works with just text")(function(err, info) {
  // should execute on same frame.
})

api

extract(ReadableStream | String | Buffer[, getContextFunction) -> Continuable

Given a readable stream, string, or buffer, return a continuable that will trigger parsing. The continuable will call its callback with err (if any), and data, where data is comprised of {attributes:[GLSLLocation], uniforms:[GLSLLocation]}.

GLSLLocation

A GLSLLocation is just a plain object containing name (the appropriate name to pass to gl.getUniformLocation) and type (one of the primitive GLSL types).

license

MIT

