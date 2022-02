Robert Penner's easing functions in GLSL, available as a module for glslify.

I tried as best I could to make them speedy for GLSL, but I'm sure there are a lot of gaps to fill – pull requests welcome!

Usage

Each easing function has its own file which can be required from glslify:

And each function has the following signature:

float ease( float t)

Where t is a value between 0 and 1, returning a new float between 0 and 1.

License

MIT. See LICENSE.md for details.