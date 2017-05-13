Renders sky colors with Rayleigh and Mie scattering.
npm install glsl-atmosphere
var quad = Geometry(gl)
.attr('aPosition', [
-1, -1, -1,
1, -1, -1,
1, 1, -1,
-1, -1, -1,
1, 1, -1,
-1, 1, -1
]);
program.bind();
quad.bind(program);
program.uniforms.uSunPos = [0, 0.1, -1];
quad.draw();
attribute vec3 aPosition;
varying vec3 vPosition;
void main() {
gl_Position = vec4(aPosition, 1.0);
vPosition = aPosition;
}
varying vec3 vPosition;
uniform vec3 uSunPos;
#pragma glslify: atmosphere = require(glsl-atmosphere)
void main() {
vec3 color = atmosphere(
normalize(vPosition), // normalized ray direction
vec3(0,6372e3,0), // ray origin
uSunPos, // position of the sun
22.0, // intensity of the sun
6371e3, // radius of the planet in meters
6471e3, // radius of the atmosphere in meters
vec3(5.5e-6, 13.0e-6, 22.4e-6), // Rayleigh scattering coefficient
21e-6, // Mie scattering coefficient
8e3, // Rayleigh scale height
1.2e3, // Mie scale height
0.758 // Mie preferred scattering direction
);
// Apply exposure.
color = 1.0 - exp(-1.0 * color);
gl_FragColor = vec4(color, 1);
}
#pragma glslify: atmosphere = require(glsl-atmosphere)
vec3 atmosphere(vec3 r, vec3 r0, vec3 pSun, float iSun, float rPlanet, float rAtmos, vec3 kRlh, float kMie, float shRlh, float shMie, float g)
Returns a
vec3 representing the color of the sky along a view direction.
Takes:
vec3 r normalized ray direction, typically a ray cast from the observers eye through a pixel
vec3 r0 ray origin in meters, typically the position of the viewer's eye
vec3 pSun the position of the sun
float iSun intensity of the sun
float rPlanet radius of the planet in meters
float rAtoms radius of the atmosphere in meters
vec3 kRlh Rayleigh scattering coefficient
vec3 kMie Mie scattering coefficient
float shRlh Rayleigh scale height in meters
float shMie Mie scale height in meters
float g Mie preferred scattering direction
For an Earth-like atmosphere, see the settings in the example above.