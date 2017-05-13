Renders sky colors with Rayleigh and Mie scattering.

Install

npm install glsl-atmosphere

Example

Javascript

var quad = Geometry(gl) .attr( 'aPosition' , [ -1 , -1 , -1 , 1 , -1 , -1 , 1 , 1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , -1 , 1 , 1 , -1 , -1 , 1 , -1 ]); program.bind(); quad.bind(program); program.uniforms.uSunPos = [ 0 , 0.1 , -1 ]; quad.draw();

Vertex Shader

attribute vec3 aPosition; varying vec3 vPosition; void main() { gl_Position = vec4 (aPosition, 1.0 ); vPosition = aPosition; }

Fragment Shader

varying vec3 vPosition; uniform vec3 uSunPos; void main() { vec3 color = atmosphere( normalize (vPosition), vec3 ( 0 , 6372e3 , 0 ), uSunPos, 22.0 , 6371e3 , 6471e3 , vec3 ( 5.5e-6 , 13.0e-6 , 22.4e-6 ), 21e-6 , 8e3 , 1.2e3 , 0.758 ); color = 1.0 - exp ( -1.0 * color); gl_FragColor = vec4 (color, 1 ); }

API

#pragma glslify: atmosphere = require (glsl-atmosphere)

vec3 atmosphere(vec3 r, vec3 r0, vec3 pSun, float iSun, float rPlanet, float rAtmos, vec3 kRlh, float kMie, float shRlh, float shMie, float g)

Returns a vec3 representing the color of the sky along a view direction.

Takes:

vec3 r normalized ray direction, typically a ray cast from the observers eye through a pixel

normalized ray direction, typically a ray cast from the observers eye through a pixel vec3 r0 ray origin in meters, typically the position of the viewer's eye

ray origin in meters, typically the position of the viewer's eye vec3 pSun the position of the sun

the position of the sun float iSun intensity of the sun

intensity of the sun float rPlanet radius of the planet in meters

radius of the planet in meters float rAtoms radius of the atmosphere in meters

radius of the atmosphere in meters vec3 kRlh Rayleigh scattering coefficient

Rayleigh scattering coefficient vec3 kMie Mie scattering coefficient

Mie scattering coefficient float shRlh Rayleigh scale height in meters

Rayleigh scale height in meters float shMie Mie scale height in meters

Mie scale height in meters float g Mie preferred scattering direction

For an Earth-like atmosphere, see the settings in the example above.

