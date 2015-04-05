(glslbin demo)

Performs a smoothstep using standard derivatives for anti-aliased edges at any level of magnification. If GL_OES_standard_derivatives is not available, this falls back to using step() without any anti-aliasing.

For this module to work, you must enable standard derivatives at your top-level shader:

precision mediump float ;

A full example of 2D circle rendering:

precision highp float ; uniform float iGlobalTime; uniform vec3 iResolution; void main() { vec2 uv = vec2 ( gl_FragCoord .xy / iResolution.xy) - 0.5 ; uv.x *= iResolution.x / iResolution.y; uv /= sin (iGlobalTime * 0.2 ); float len = length (uv); len = aastep( 0.5 , len); gl_FragColor .rgb = vec3 (len); gl_FragColor .a = 1.0 ; }

Suggestions/PRs welcome.

Usage

float aastep(float threshold, float value)

Performs a step(threshold, value) function, except that the edge is smoothed across the width of a single fragment to create anti-aliasing at any scale. Returns the smoothed float.

Contributing

See stackgl/contributing for details.

License

MIT, see LICENSE.md for details.