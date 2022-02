Glow

Make your Flow errors GLOW

Pretty-printed, code highlighted type errors

Interactive watch mode

Filter through errors using globs

Installation

yarn global add glow yarn add --dev glow

Usage

In your existing Flow project, instead of running:

flow

Simply run:

glow

You can also filter errors down to a specific set of files by running:

glow path/to/whatever

There's even an awesome watch mode: