#Gloria - static site generator gloria is spanish for glory, also the name of my mom and the name was available in npm
This project aims to be a substitute for jekyll, to help you create static websites without depending on ruby.
We have a slack team, there are channels to talk about contributing, support, updates, meta and everything.
Request an invite here.
#Installation
Use npm to install.
npm install -g gloria
For more information check our website.
#Usage
Now gloria is globally installed in your computer, and you can run commands
like
gloria --version to retrieve the version.
#Development and contributing
Refer to our Contributing page
#Troubleshooting
We're currently using:
node v6.4.0
npm 3.10.3
Try upgrading your version of node and run
yarn again. Or open
an issue describing your problem.