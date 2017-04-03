openbase logo
gloria

by gloriajs
0.18.0 (see all)

Gloria is a static website generator, based on NodeJS.

Readme

#Gloria - static site generator gloria is spanish for glory, also the name of my mom and the name was available in npm

This project aims to be a substitute for jekyll, to help you create static websites without depending on ruby.

Community

We have a slack team, there are channels to talk about contributing, support, updates, meta and everything.

Request an invite here.

#Installation

Use npm to install.

npm install -g gloria

For more information check our website.

#Usage

Now gloria is globally installed in your computer, and you can run commands like gloria --version to retrieve the version.

#Development and contributing

Refer to our Contributing page

#Troubleshooting

We're currently using:

node v6.4.0
npm 3.10.3

Try upgrading your version of node and run yarn again. Or open an issue describing your problem.

