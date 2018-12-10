Global logging utility.
var getLogger = require('glogg');
var logger = getLogger('my-namespace');
// logs strings
logger.debug('The MOST verbose!');
logger.info('Some important info');
logger.warn('All the warnings to you');
logger.error('OH NO! SOMETHING HAPPENED!');
// supports util.format!
logger.info('%s style!', 'printf');
// log anything
logger.debug({ my: 'obj' });
logger.info([1, 2, 3]);
// somewhere else
logger.on('info', function(msg){
// do something with msg
});
// must be handled to avoid crashing process
logger.on('error', function(msg){
// now it won't crash
});
Note: This module makes no assumptions about the log levels and they will always be emitted. If you are looking to filter some out, your listeners will need to have extra logic.
Create a new logger at the given namespace (or the default if no namespace is provided).
Returns an augmented
sparkles EventEmitter object
with 4 methods:
debug(),
info(),
warn() and
error(). When called, these methods emit
an event with the same name. If the first argument is a string, the arguments
are passed through node's
util.format() before being emitted. Other parts
of a node program can get the logger by namespace and listen for the events to
be emitted.
Emits a
debug event with the given
msg.
If the first argument is a string, all arguments are passed to node's
util.format() before being emitted.
Emits a
info event with the given
msg.
If the first argument is a string, all arguments are passed to node's
util.format() before being emitted.
Emits a
warn event with the given
msg.
If the first argument is a string, all arguments are passed to node's
util.format() before being emitted.
Emits a
error event with the given
msg.
If the first argument is a string, all arguments are passed to node's
util.format() before being emitted.
Note: You must handle this event in some way or the node process will crash
when an
error event is emitted.
Standard API from node's
EventEmitter. Use this to listen for events from
the logger methods.
MIT