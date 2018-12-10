openbase logo
glogg

by gulpjs
1.0.2 (see all)

Global logging utility.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7M

GitHub Stars

14

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

glogg

NPM version Downloads Travis Build Status AppVeyor Build Status Coveralls Status Gitter chat

Global logging utility.

Usage

var getLogger = require('glogg');

var logger = getLogger('my-namespace');

// logs strings
logger.debug('The MOST verbose!');
logger.info('Some important info');
logger.warn('All the warnings to you');
logger.error('OH NO! SOMETHING HAPPENED!');

// supports util.format!
logger.info('%s style!', 'printf');

// log anything
logger.debug({ my: 'obj' });
logger.info([1, 2, 3]);

// somewhere else
logger.on('info', function(msg){
  // do something with msg
});

// must be handled to avoid crashing process
logger.on('error', function(msg){
  // now it won't crash
});

API

Note: This module makes no assumptions about the log levels and they will always be emitted. If you are looking to filter some out, your listeners will need to have extra logic.

getLogger([namespace])

Create a new logger at the given namespace (or the default if no namespace is provided). Returns an augmented sparkles EventEmitter object with 4 methods: debug(), info(), warn() and error(). When called, these methods emit an event with the same name. If the first argument is a string, the arguments are passed through node's util.format() before being emitted. Other parts of a node program can get the logger by namespace and listen for the events to be emitted.

logger.debug(msg)

Emits a debug event with the given msg.

If the first argument is a string, all arguments are passed to node's util.format() before being emitted.

logger.info(msg)

Emits a info event with the given msg.

If the first argument is a string, all arguments are passed to node's util.format() before being emitted.

logger.warn(msg)

Emits a warn event with the given msg.

If the first argument is a string, all arguments are passed to node's util.format() before being emitted.

logger.error(msg)

Emits a error event with the given msg.

If the first argument is a string, all arguments are passed to node's util.format() before being emitted.

Note: You must handle this event in some way or the node process will crash when an error event is emitted.

logger.on(event, fn)

Standard API from node's EventEmitter. Use this to listen for events from the logger methods.

License

MIT

