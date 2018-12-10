glogg

Global logging utility.

Usage

var getLogger = require ( 'glogg' ); var logger = getLogger( 'my-namespace' ); logger.debug( 'The MOST verbose!' ); logger.info( 'Some important info' ); logger.warn( 'All the warnings to you' ); logger.error( 'OH NO! SOMETHING HAPPENED!' ); logger.info( '%s style!' , 'printf' ); logger.debug({ my : 'obj' }); logger.info([ 1 , 2 , 3 ]); logger.on( 'info' , function ( msg ) { }); logger.on( 'error' , function ( msg ) { });

API

Note: This module makes no assumptions about the log levels and they will always be emitted. If you are looking to filter some out, your listeners will need to have extra logic.

Create a new logger at the given namespace (or the default if no namespace is provided). Returns an augmented sparkles EventEmitter object with 4 methods: debug() , info() , warn() and error() . When called, these methods emit an event with the same name. If the first argument is a string, the arguments are passed through node's util.format() before being emitted. Other parts of a node program can get the logger by namespace and listen for the events to be emitted.

Emits a debug event with the given msg .

If the first argument is a string, all arguments are passed to node's util.format() before being emitted.

Emits a info event with the given msg .

If the first argument is a string, all arguments are passed to node's util.format() before being emitted.

Emits a warn event with the given msg .

If the first argument is a string, all arguments are passed to node's util.format() before being emitted.

Emits a error event with the given msg .

If the first argument is a string, all arguments are passed to node's util.format() before being emitted.

Note: You must handle this event in some way or the node process will crash when an error event is emitted.

Standard API from node's EventEmitter . Use this to listen for events from the logger methods.

License

MIT