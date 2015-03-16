globstar

Run programs with glob/globstar support, especially on Windows within npm scripts.

Install

[sudo] npm install globstar --global

Usage

> globstar -- echo "**/globstar.js" node_modules/globstar/globstar.js

Please note the -- and that globstar uses forward slashes.

npm Scripts

$ npm install globstar --save-dev // e.g. install some linter $ npm install eslint --save-dev $ npm install editorconfig-tools --save-dev

Please note that Windows needs double quotes:

"scripts" : { "lint" : "npm run -s lint-js && npm run -s lint-ec" , "lint-js" : "globstar --node -- eslint \"**/*.js\"" , "lint-ec" : "globstar --node -- editorconfig-tools check \"**/*.js\"" },

Lint your **/*.js files:

$ npm run lint

Options

$ globstar --help Run programs with globstar support. Usage: globstar [OPTION]... -- COMMAND [ARG]... Note the -- between the globstar OPTIONS and the COMMAND and its arguments Options: - -nodir glob patterns do not match directories, only files - i, --ignore add glob pattern to exclude from matches - n, --node same as `--ignore "node_modules/**"` - v, --verbose explain what is being done - -version display version information - -help Show help Report globstar bugs to <https://github.com/schnittstabil/globstar/issues> globstar home page: <https://github.com/schnittstabil/globstar>

License

Copyright © 2015 Michael Mayer

Licensed under the MIT license.