Run programs with glob/globstar support, especially on Windows within npm scripts.
[sudo] npm install globstar --global
> globstar -- echo "**/globstar.js"
node_modules/globstar/globstar.js
Please note the
-- and that globstar uses forward slashes.
$ npm install globstar --save-dev
// e.g. install some linter
$ npm install eslint --save-dev
$ npm install editorconfig-tools --save-dev
Please note that Windows needs double quotes:
"scripts": {
"lint": "npm run -s lint-js && npm run -s lint-ec",
"lint-js": "globstar --node -- eslint \"**/*.js\"",
"lint-ec": "globstar --node -- editorconfig-tools check \"**/*.js\""
},
Lint your
**/*.js files:
$ npm run lint
$ globstar --help
Run programs with globstar support.
Usage: globstar [OPTION]... -- COMMAND [ARG]...
Note the -- between the globstar OPTIONS and the COMMAND and its arguments
Options:
--nodir glob patterns do not match directories, only files
-i, --ignore add glob pattern to exclude from matches
-n, --node same as `--ignore "node_modules/**"`
-v, --verbose explain what is being done
--version display version information
--help Show help
Report globstar bugs to <https://github.com/schnittstabil/globstar/issues>
globstar home page: <https://github.com/schnittstabil/globstar>
Copyright © 2015 Michael Mayer
Licensed under the MIT license.