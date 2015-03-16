openbase logo
globstar

by Michael Mayer
1.0.0 (see all)

Run programs with glob/globstar support, especially on Windows within npm scripts.

2K

GitHub Stars

17

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

globstar Build Status Coverage Status

Run programs with glob/globstar support, especially on Windows within npm scripts.

Install

[sudo] npm install globstar --global

Usage

> globstar -- echo "**/globstar.js"
node_modules/globstar/globstar.js

Please note the -- and that globstar uses forward slashes.

npm Scripts

$ npm install globstar --save-dev

// e.g. install some linter
$ npm install eslint --save-dev
$ npm install editorconfig-tools --save-dev

Please note that Windows needs double quotes:

  "scripts": {
    "lint": "npm run -s lint-js && npm run -s lint-ec",
    "lint-js": "globstar --node -- eslint \"**/*.js\"",
    "lint-ec": "globstar --node -- editorconfig-tools check \"**/*.js\""
  },

Lint your **/*.js files:

$ npm run lint

Options

$ globstar --help
Run programs with globstar support.

Usage: globstar [OPTION]... -- COMMAND [ARG]...
Note the -- between the globstar OPTIONS and the COMMAND and its arguments

Options:
  --nodir        glob patterns do not match directories, only files
  -i, --ignore   add glob pattern to exclude from matches
  -n, --node     same as `--ignore "node_modules/**"`
  -v, --verbose  explain what is being done
  --version      display version information
  --help         Show help

Report globstar bugs to <https://github.com/schnittstabil/globstar/issues>
globstar home page: <https://github.com/schnittstabil/globstar>

License

Copyright © 2015 Michael Mayer

Licensed under the MIT license.

