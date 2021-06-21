npm install globrex --save
ExtGlob features
RegExp segments
const globrex = require('globrex');
const result = globrex('p*uck')
// => { regex: /^p.*uck$/, string: '^p.*uck$', segments: [ /^p.*uck$/ ] }
result.regex.test('pluck'); // true
Type:
function
Returns:
Object
Transform globs intp regular expressions. Returns object with the following properties:
Type:
RegExp
JavaScript
RegExp instance.
Note: Read more about how to use RegExp on MDN.
This property only exists if the option
filepath is true.
Note:
filepathis
falseby default
Type:
Array
Array of
RegExp instances seperated by
/.
This can be usable when working with file paths or urls.
Example array could be:
[ /^foo$/, /^bar$/, /^([^\/]*)$/, '^baz\\.(md|js|txt)$' ]
Type:
RegExp
JavaScript
RegExp instance build for testign against paths.
The regex have different path seperators depending on host OS.
Type:
String
Glob string to transform.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Enable all advanced features from
extglob.
Matching so called "extended" globs pattern like single character matching, matching ranges of characters, group matching, etc.
Note: Interprets
[a-d]as
[abcd]. To match a literal
-, include it as first or last character.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
When globstar is
false globs like
'/foo/*' are transformed to the following
'^\/foo\/.*$' which will match any string beginning with
'/foo/'.
When the globstar option is
true, the same
'/foo/*' glob is transformed to
'^\/foo\/[^/]*$' which will match any string beginning with
'/foo/' that does not have a
'/' to the right of it.
'/foo/*' will match:
'/foo/bar',
'/foo/bar.txt' but not
'/foo/bar/baz' or
'/foo/bar/baz.txt'.
Note: When globstar is
true,
'/foo/**'is equivelant to
'/foo/*'when globstar is
false.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Be forgiving about mutiple slashes, like
/// and make everything after the first
/ optional. This is how bash glob works.
Type:
String
Default:
''
RegExp flags (e.g.
'i' ) to pass to the RegExp constructor.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
Parse input strings as it was a file path for special path related features. This feature only makes sense if the input is a POSIX path like
/foo/bar/hello.js or URLs.
When
true the returned object will have an additional
path object.
segment: Array containing a
RegExp object for each path segment.
regex: OS specific file path
RegExp. Path seperator used is based on the operating system.
globstar: Regex string used to test for globstars.
Note: Please only use forward-slashes in file path glob expressions Though windows uses either
/or
\as its path separator, only
/characters are used by this glob implementation. You must use forward-slashes only in glob expressions. Back-slashes will always be interpreted as escape characters, not path separators.
Learn more about advanced globbing here
MIT © Terkel Gjervig