openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
glo

globrex

by Terkel
0.1.2 (see all)

Glob to regular expression with support for extended globs.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

603K

GitHub Stars

52

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

globrex

globrex

Simple but powerful glob to regular expression compiler.

Install

npm install globrex --save

Core Features

  • 💪 extended globbing: transform advance ExtGlob features
  • 📦 simple: no dependencies
  • 🛣️ paths: split paths into multiple RegExp segments

Usage

const globrex = require('globrex');

const result = globrex('p*uck')
// => { regex: /^p.*uck$/, string: '^p.*uck$', segments: [ /^p.*uck$/ ] }

result.regex.test('pluck'); // true

API

globrex(glob, options)

Type: function
Returns: Object

Transform globs intp regular expressions. Returns object with the following properties:

regex

Type: RegExp

JavaScript RegExp instance.

Note: Read more about how to use RegExp on MDN.

path

This property only exists if the option filepath is true.

Note: filepath is false by default

path.segments

Type: Array

Array of RegExp instances seperated by /. This can be usable when working with file paths or urls.

Example array could be:

[ /^foo$/, /^bar$/, /^([^\/]*)$/, '^baz\\.(md|js|txt)$' ]

path.regex

Type: RegExp

JavaScript RegExp instance build for testign against paths. The regex have different path seperators depending on host OS.

glob

Type: String

Glob string to transform.

options.extended

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Enable all advanced features from extglob.

Matching so called "extended" globs pattern like single character matching, matching ranges of characters, group matching, etc.

Note: Interprets [a-d] as [abcd]. To match a literal -, include it as first or last character.

options.globstar

Type: Boolean
Default: false

When globstar is false globs like '/foo/*' are transformed to the following '^\/foo\/.*$' which will match any string beginning with '/foo/'.

When the globstar option is true, the same '/foo/*' glob is transformed to '^\/foo\/[^/]*$' which will match any string beginning with '/foo/' that does not have a '/' to the right of it. '/foo/*' will match: '/foo/bar', '/foo/bar.txt' but not '/foo/bar/baz' or '/foo/bar/baz.txt'.

Note: When globstar is true, '/foo/**' is equivelant to '/foo/*' when globstar is false.

options.strict

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Be forgiving about mutiple slashes, like /// and make everything after the first / optional. This is how bash glob works.

options.flags

Type: String
Default: ''

RegExp flags (e.g. 'i' ) to pass to the RegExp constructor.

options.filepath

Type: Boolean
Default: false

Parse input strings as it was a file path for special path related features. This feature only makes sense if the input is a POSIX path like /foo/bar/hello.js or URLs.

When true the returned object will have an additional path object.

  • segment: Array containing a RegExp object for each path segment.
  • regex: OS specific file path RegExp. Path seperator used is based on the operating system.
  • globstar: Regex string used to test for globstars.

Note: Please only use forward-slashes in file path glob expressions Though windows uses either / or \ as its path separator, only / characters are used by this glob implementation. You must use forward-slashes only in glob expressions. Back-slashes will always be interpreted as escape characters, not path separators.

References

Learn more about advanced globbing here

License

MIT © Terkel Gjervig

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial