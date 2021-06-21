globrex

Simple but powerful glob to regular expression compiler.

Install

npm install globrex --save

Core Features

💪 extended globbing: transform advance ExtGlob features

transform advance features 📦 simple : no dependencies

: no dependencies 🛣️ paths: split paths into multiple RegExp segments

Usage

const globrex = require ( 'globrex' ); const result = globrex( 'p*uck' ) result.regex.test( 'pluck' );

API

Type: function

Returns: Object

Transform globs intp regular expressions. Returns object with the following properties:

regex

Type: RegExp

JavaScript RegExp instance.

Note: Read more about how to use RegExp on MDN.

path

This property only exists if the option filepath is true.

Note: filepath is false by default

Type: Array

Array of RegExp instances seperated by / . This can be usable when working with file paths or urls.

Example array could be:

[ /^foo$/ , /^bar$/, /^([^\/]*)$/, '^baz\\.(md|js|txt)$' ]

Type: RegExp

JavaScript RegExp instance build for testign against paths. The regex have different path seperators depending on host OS.

glob

Type: String

Glob string to transform.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Enable all advanced features from extglob .

Matching so called "extended" globs pattern like single character matching, matching ranges of characters, group matching, etc.

Note: Interprets [a-d] as [abcd] . To match a literal - , include it as first or last character.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

When globstar is false globs like '/foo/*' are transformed to the following '^\/foo\/.*$' which will match any string beginning with '/foo/' .

When the globstar option is true , the same '/foo/*' glob is transformed to '^\/foo\/[^/]*$' which will match any string beginning with '/foo/' that does not have a '/' to the right of it. '/foo/*' will match: '/foo/bar' , '/foo/bar.txt' but not '/foo/bar/baz' or '/foo/bar/baz.txt' .

Note: When globstar is true , '/foo/**' is equivelant to '/foo/*' when globstar is false .

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Be forgiving about mutiple slashes, like /// and make everything after the first / optional. This is how bash glob works.

Type: String

Default: ''

RegExp flags (e.g. 'i' ) to pass to the RegExp constructor.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Parse input strings as it was a file path for special path related features. This feature only makes sense if the input is a POSIX path like /foo/bar/hello.js or URLs.

When true the returned object will have an additional path object.

segment : Array containing a RegExp object for each path segment.

: Array containing a object for each path segment. regex : OS specific file path RegExp . Path seperator used is based on the operating system.

: OS specific file path . Path seperator used is based on the operating system. globstar : Regex string used to test for globstars.

Note: Please only use forward-slashes in file path glob expressions Though windows uses either / or \ as its path separator, only / characters are used by this glob implementation. You must use forward-slashes only in glob expressions. Back-slashes will always be interpreted as escape characters, not path separators.

References

Learn more about advanced globbing here

License

MIT © Terkel Gjervig