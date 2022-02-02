User-friendly glob matching
Based on
fast-glob but adds a bunch of useful features.
['foo*', '!foobar']
foo →
foo/**/*
.gitignore
$ npm install globby
import {globby} from 'globby';
const paths = await globby(['*', '!cake']);
console.log(paths);
//=> ['unicorn', 'rainbow']
Note that glob patterns can only contain forward-slashes, not backward-slashes, so if you want to construct a glob pattern from path components, you need to use
path.posix.join() instead of
path.join().
Returns a
Promise<string[]> of matching paths.
Type:
string | string[]
See supported
minimatch patterns.
Type:
object
See the
fast-glob options in addition to the ones below.
Type:
boolean | string[] | object\
Default:
true
If set to
true,
globby will automatically glob directories for you. If you define an
Array it will only glob files that matches the patterns inside the
Array. You can also define an
object with
files and
extensions like below:
import {globby} from 'globby';
(async () => {
const paths = await globby('images', {
expandDirectories: {
files: ['cat', 'unicorn', '*.jpg'],
extensions: ['png']
}
});
console.log(paths);
//=> ['cat.png', 'unicorn.png', 'cow.jpg', 'rainbow.jpg']
})();
Note that if you set this option to
false, you won't get back matched directories unless you set
onlyFiles: false.
Type:
boolean\
Default:
false
Respect ignore patterns in
.gitignore files that apply to the globbed files.
Returns
string[] of matching paths.
Returns a
stream.Readable of matching paths.
Since Node.js 10, readable streams are iterable, so you can loop over glob matches in a
for await...of loop like this:
import {globbyStream} from 'globby';
(async () => {
for await (const path of globbyStream('*.tmp')) {
console.log(path);
}
})();
Returns an
object[] in the format
{pattern: string, options: Object}, which can be passed as arguments to
fast-glob. This is useful for other globbing-related packages.
Note that you should avoid running the same tasks multiple times as they contain a file system cache. Instead, run this method each time to ensure file system changes are taken into consideration.
Returns a
boolean of whether there are any special glob characters in the
patterns.
Note that the options affect the results.
This function is backed by
fast-glob.
Returns a
Promise<(path: string) => boolean> indicating whether a given path is ignored via a
.gitignore file.
Takes
cwd?: string and
ignore?: string[] as options.
.gitignore files matched by the ignore config are not used for the resulting filter function.
import {isGitIgnored} from 'globby';
const isIgnored = await isGitIgnored();
console.log(isIgnored('some/file'));
Returns a
(path: string) => boolean indicating whether a given path is ignored via a
.gitignore file.
Takes the same options as
isGitIgnored.
Just a quick overview.
* matches any number of characters, but not
/
? matches a single character, but not
/
** matches any number of characters, including
/, as long as it's the only thing in a path part
{} allows for a comma-separated list of "or" expressions
! at the beginning of a pattern will negate the match
Various patterns and expected matches.
