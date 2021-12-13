openbase logo
globalthis

by es-shims
1.0.2

ECMAScript spec-compliant polyfill/shim for `globalThis`.

Documentation
4.2M

142

2mos ago

3

1

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Readme

globalThis Version Badge

github actions coverage dependency status dev dependency status License Downloads

npm badge

An ECMAScript spec-compliant polyfill/shim for globalThis. Invoke its "shim" method to shim globalThis if it is unavailable.

This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment and complies with the spec proposal.

Most common usage:

var globalThis = require('globalthis')(); // returns native globalThis if compliant
    /* or */
var globalThis = require('globalthis/polyfill')(); // returns native globalThis if compliant

Example

var assert = require('assert');

// the below function is not CSP-compliant, but reliably gets the
// global object in sloppy mode in every engine.
var getGlobal = Function('return this');

assert.equal(globalThis, getGlobal());

/* when `globalThis` is not present */
var shimmedGlobal = require('globalthis').shim();
    /* or */
var shimmedGlobal = require('globalthis/shim')();

assert.equal(shimmedGlobal, globalThis);
assert.equal(shimmedGlobal, getGlobal());

/* when `globalThis` is present */
var shimmedGlobal = require('globalthis').shim();

assert.equal(shimmedGlobal, globalThis);
assert.equal(shimmedGlobal, getGlobal());

Tests

Simply clone the repo, npm install, and run npm test

