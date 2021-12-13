globalThis

An ECMAScript spec-compliant polyfill/shim for globalThis . Invoke its "shim" method to shim globalThis if it is unavailable.

This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment and complies with the spec proposal.

Most common usage:

var globalThis = require ( 'globalthis' )(); var globalThis = require ( 'globalthis/polyfill' )();

Example

var assert = require ( 'assert' ); var getGlobal = Function ( 'return this' ); assert.equal(globalThis, getGlobal());

var shimmedGlobal = require ( 'globalthis' ).shim(); var shimmedGlobal = require ( 'globalthis/shim' )(); assert.equal(shimmedGlobal, globalThis); assert.equal(shimmedGlobal, getGlobal());

Tests