An ECMAScript spec-compliant polyfill/shim for
globalThis. Invoke its "shim" method to shim
globalThis if it is unavailable.
This package implements the es-shim API interface. It works in an ES3-supported environment and complies with the spec proposal.
Most common usage:
var globalThis = require('globalthis')(); // returns native globalThis if compliant
/* or */
var globalThis = require('globalthis/polyfill')(); // returns native globalThis if compliant
var assert = require('assert');
// the below function is not CSP-compliant, but reliably gets the
// global object in sloppy mode in every engine.
var getGlobal = Function('return this');
assert.equal(globalThis, getGlobal());
/* when `globalThis` is not present */
var shimmedGlobal = require('globalthis').shim();
/* or */
var shimmedGlobal = require('globalthis/shim')();
assert.equal(shimmedGlobal, globalThis);
assert.equal(shimmedGlobal, getGlobal());
/* when `globalThis` is present */
var shimmedGlobal = require('globalthis').shim();
assert.equal(shimmedGlobal, globalThis);
assert.equal(shimmedGlobal, getGlobal());
Simply clone the repo,
npm install, and run
npm test