The Concept

This is a distributed DBMS for technological stack Metarhia and it is built with following assumptions:

GS is designed to be built-in DBMS, to work inside Impress Applications Server; it is needed to avoid or minimize interprocess communication to access DB;

GS is compatible with JSTP JavaScript Transfer Protocol, all data slould be stored, stansmitted, handled and placed in RAM in the same format;

All data structures can be reduced to array representation to redice size by removing key names, we can do that with the help of metadata schemas and we can dynamicaly build prototypes from schemas and assign them to arrays, so getters/setters will convert access by name (hash) to assess by position (array);

Maximum memory usage, read-ahead and lazy-write, minimizing data conversion;

Using metadata everywhere, special declarative format for subject domein representation including fields, relations, and indices so we can automatically build a storage scheme in the relational database, memory structures and structure for the database, different the GUI, API server, etc.

The same API for client-side runtime and server-side runtime: server-side storage engine; client-side storage engine (multiple implementations for different platforms including mobile, desktop and browser); sharding for distributed storage of large data amounts, geo-distribution, save backup copies, access load balancing; allows user to exchange data in P2P mode;

Syncronization between client and server in realtime (close to realtime) and in lazy mode; so applications can work in online and offline (with locally stored data); having bidirectional data sync and hieratchical versioning like git have;

Global data structures unification for applications working with Metarhia technological stack: GlobalStorage, Impress, JSTP and Console through moderated distributed metadata repositories;

Ability to work with non-unified data structures (custom schemas), specific to certain subject domain;

GlobalStorage provides DAC (data access layer) abstraction, it substitutes ORM but it does not necessarily make maping on the relational model (though RDBMS are also supported);

Data structures have global distributed identification system, so data can be inserted anywhere and will not bring ID conflicts;

Data reliability is provided by distributed storage facilities, so each data structure should have master server and multiple backup and cache servers; using those servers GlobalStorage supports addressing, versioning and branching.

Metamodel Definition Language

Using this domain specific language we will describe subject domain in declarative format. To build GUI, API, business-loguic, data structures dynamically in runtime. For example we can build JavaScript prototype and assign it to positional array to access fields by name, so arrays will work like objects.

Example:

{ code : { type : 'string' , primary : true }, name : { caption : 'City' , type : 'string' , size : 32 , nullable : false , index : { unique : false }, master : { dataset : 'Cities' , key : 'name' } }, birth : 'Date' , city : 'string' , addresses : { type : { array : 'Address' } }, gender : { type : 'char' , lookup : { dictionary : { M : 'Male' , F : 'Female' } } }, age : function ( ) { var difference = new Date () - this .birth; return Math .floor(difference / 31536000000 ); } }

Data types:

Built-in JavaScript types: string, number, boolean, Date, etc.

Global Storage types: id, uid, tree, ip, etc.

RDBMS data types: char, int, real, text, money, time, date...

Links to other data structures in GlobalStorage

Links to other data structures in Application

JavaScript Query Language

JSQL is a query language for data structures manipulation. JSQL have syntax for: filter, projection, dataset join and set operations. We have a separate repository for examples and specification: metarhia/JSQL. Current Implementation can be found in lib/transformations.js .

Contributors

API

provider : <string> provider name

: provider name options : <Object> serverSuffix : <Uint64> optional serverBitmask : <Uint64> optional systemSuffix : <Uint64> optional systemBitmas : <Uint64> optional

:

Create provider

<Object> metaschema config

class Cursor

schema : <Metaschema>

: category : <string> schema name

Returns: <this>

Attach schema

Returns: <Cursor> new instance

Copy references to new dataset

Returns: <Cursor> new instance

Clone all dataset objects

jsql : <Array> commands array

Returns: <this>

Apply JSQL commands to dataset

Returns: <this>

Remove all instances from dataset

Returns: <Cursor> new instance

Synchronous virtualization converts Array to Cursor

Returns: <this>

Lazy map

fn - <Function> , map function

fields : <string[]> | <Object> projection metadata array of field names or object with structure: { toKey: [ fromKey, functions... ] }

Returns: <this>

Declarative lazy projection

fn : <Function> filtering function

Returns: <this>

Lazy functional filter

query : <Function> filtering expression

Returns: <Cursor> new instance

Declarative lazy filter

Returns: <this>

Lazy functional distinct filter

fn : <Function> comparing function

Returns: <this>

Lazy functional sort

Returns: <this>

Declarative lazy ascending sort

Returns: <this>

Declarative lazy descending sort

field : <string> field to use for count, optional

Returns: <this>

Calculate count

field : <string> field to use for sum

Returns: <this>

Calculate sum

field : <string> field to use for avg

Returns: <this>

Calculate avg

field : <string> field to use for max

Returns: <this>

Calculate max

field : <string> field to use for min

Returns: <this>

Calculate min

Returns: <this>

Convert first column of dataset to Array

Returns: <this>

Return first row from dataset

Returns: <this>

Get single first record from dataset

Returns: <this>

Get first n records from dataset

Returns: <this>

Offset into the dataset

Returns: <this>

Calculate union and put results to this Cursor instance

Returns: <this>

Calculate intersection and put results to this Cursor instance

Returns: <this>

Calculate difference and put results to this Cursor instance

Returns: <this>

Calculate complement and put results to this Cursor instance

async Cursor.prototype.continue(data)

data : <Array> rows to date

Returns: <Promise>

Continue computations via i.e. MemoryCursor or other cursor

to handle remaining operations unsupported by current cursor

async Cursor.prototype.fetch([permissionChecker])

Returns: <Promise>

Get results after applying consolidated jsql

class StorageProvider

Abstract Storage Provider

options : <Object> serverSuffix : <Uint64> optional serverBitmask : <Uint64> optional systemSuffix : <Uint64> optional systemBitmas : <Uint64> optional

:

Create StorageProvider

async StorageProvider.prototype.open(options)

Returns: <Promise>

Open StorageProvider

async StorageProvider.prototype.close()

Returns: <Promise>

Close StorageProvider

async StorageProvider.prototype.setup(options)

Returns: <Promise>

Setup StorageProvider

name : <string> error name that must be equal to one of the values from the Action's Errors field

: error name that must be equal to one of the values from the Action's Errors field ctx : <Array>

Utility method to generate <ActionError> from inside the Action

async StorageProvider.prototype.takeId()

Returns: <Promise>

Generate globally unique id

async StorageProvider.prototype.get(id[, permissionChecker])

id : <string> globally unique object id

: globally unique object id permissionChecker : <Function> optional category : <string> options : <Object>

: optional Returns: <Promise>

Returns: <Promise>

Get object from GlobalStorage

async StorageProvider.prototype.getDetails(category, id, fieldName[, permissionChecker])

category : <string> category to get details in

: category to get details in id : <string> object id

: object id fieldName : <string> field with the Many decorator

: field with the Many decorator permissionChecker : <Function> optional category : <string> options : <Object>

: optional Returns: <Promise>

Returns: <Promise>

Get details for many-to-many link from GlobalStorage

async StorageProvider.prototype.set(obj[, permissionChecker])

obj : <Object> to be stored

: to be stored permissionChecker : <Function> optional category : <string> options : <Object>

: optional Returns: <Promise>

Returns: <Promise>

Set object in GlobalStorage

async StorageProvider.prototype.create(category, obj[, permissionChecker])

category : <string> category to store the object in

: category to store the object in obj : <Object> to be stored

: to be stored permissionChecker : <Function> optional category : <string> options : <Object>

: optional Returns: <Promise>

Returns: <Promise>

Create object in GlobalStorage

category : <string> category to update the records in

: category to update the records in query : <Object> example: { Id }

: example: patch : <Object> fields to update

: fields to update permissionChecker : <Function> optional category : <string> options : <Object>

: optional Returns: <Promise>

Returns: <Promise>

Update object in GlobalStorage

async StorageProvider.prototype.delete(category, query[, permissionChecker])

category : <string> category to delete the records from

: category to delete the records from query : <Object> example: { Id }

: example: permissionChecker : <Function> optional category : <string> options : <Object>

: optional Returns: <Promise>

Returns: <Promise>

Delete object in GlobalStorage

async StorageProvider.prototype.linkDetails(category, field, fromId, toIds[, permissionChecker])

category : <string> category with field having the Many decorator

: category with field having the Many decorator field : <string> field with the Many decorator

: field with the Many decorator fromId : <Uint64> Id of the record in category specified in the first argument

: Id of the record in category specified in the first argument toIds : <Uint64> | <Uint64[]> Id(s) of the record(s) in category specified in the Many decorator of the specified field

: | Id(s) of the record(s) in category specified in the Many decorator of the specified field permissionChecker : <Function> optional category : <string> options : <Object>

: optional Returns: <Promise>

Returns: <Promise>

Link records with Many relation between them

async StorageProvider.prototype.unlinkDetails(category, field, fromId, toIds[, permissionChecker])

category : <string> category with field having the Many decorator

: category with field having the Many decorator field : <string> field with the Many decorator

: field with the Many decorator fromId : <Uint64> Id of the record in category specified in the first argument

: Id of the record in category specified in the first argument toIds : <Uint64> | <Uint64[]> Id(s) of the record(s) in category specified in the Many decorator of the specified field

: | Id(s) of the record(s) in category specified in the Many decorator of the specified field permissionChecker : <Function> optional category : <string> options : <Object>

: optional Returns: <Promise>

Returns: <Promise>

Unlink records with Many relation between them

category : <string> category to select the records from

: category to select the records from query : <Object> fields conditions

: fields conditions permissionChecker : <Function> optional category : <string> options : <Object>

: optional Returns: <Promise>

Returns: <Cursor>

Select objects from GlobalStorage

async StorageProvider.prototype.execute(category, action, actionArgs[, permissionChecker])

category : <string> | <null> category name or null to execute public action

: | category name or null to execute public action action : <string> action name

: action name actionArgs : <Object> context : <Object> args : <Object>

: permissionChecker : <Function> optional category : <string> action : <string>

: optional Returns: <Promise>

Returns: <Promise>

Execute an action

Returns: <Uint64>

Get system suffix for given id

Returns: <boolean>

Check whether data with given id is stored on this system

Returns: <Uint64>

Get server suffix for given id

Returns: <boolean>

Check whether data with given id is stored on this server

Returns: <Uint64>

Get id without system and server suffix

Returns: <Object>

systemSuffix : <Uint64> system suffix for given id

: system suffix for given id serverSuffix : <Uint64> server suffix for given id

: server suffix for given id localId : <Uint64> id without system and server suffix

Parse id

async StorageProvider.prototype.listApplications([filtererByRoles])

Returns: <Promise>

List all available applications

async StorageProvider.prototype.listCategories([filtererByPermission])

Returns: <Promise>

List all available categories

async StorageProvider.prototype.listActions([filtererByPermission])

Returns: <Promise>

List all available actions

async StorageProvider.prototype.getSchemaSources({ categoryList, actionLists, appList } = {})

async StorageProvider.prototype.getCategoryL10n(langTag, category)

async StorageProvider.prototype.getDomainsL10n(langTag)

async StorageProvider.prototype.getCommonL10n(langTag)

async StorageProvider.prototype.getFormL10n(langTag, category, form)

async StorageProvider.prototype.getActionL10n(langTag, category, action)

class FsProvider extends StorageProvider

FsProvider.prototype.constructor(options // { path } where path is database location)

class MemoryProvider extends StorageProvider

class PostgresProvider extends StorageProvider

Create PostgresProvider

async PostgresProvider.prototype.open(options)

options : <Object> to be passed to pg

Returns: <Promise>

Open PostgresProvider

async PostgresProvider.prototype.close()

Returns: <Promise>

Close PostgresProvider

async PostgresProvider.prototype.setup(options)

Returns: <Promise>

Setup StorageProvider

async PostgresProvider.prototype.takeId(client)

Returns: <Promise>

Generate globally unique id

async PostgresProvider.prototype.getCategoryById(id)

async PostgresProvider.prototype.beginTx([options])

options : <Object> transaction options isolationLevel : <string> 'committed', 'repeatable', or 'serializable' readOnly : <boolean> deferrable : <boolean>

: transaction options

Returns: <Promise>

Begin transaction, returns a Promise that resolves in an object containing

some of the methods of the current provider and also the methods commit() , rollback() , and release() . For more detailed description of the options see https://www.postgresql.org/docs/current/sql-set-transaction.html

category : <string> category to select the records from

: category to select the records from query : <Object> fields conditions

Returns: <Cursor>

Select objects from GlobalStorage

class RemoteProvider extends StorageProvider

async RemoteProvider.prototype.open(options)

options : <Object> options for jstp connection transport : <string> jstp transport name connectionArgs : <Array> arguments to be passed to corresponding transport's connect method

: options for jstp connection

Returns: <Promise>

Open RemoteProvider

async RemoteProvider.prototype.close()

Returns: <Promise>

Close RemoteProvider

async RemoteProvider.prototype.get(id)

id : <string> globally unique record id

Returns: <Promise>

Get record from GlobalStorage

async RemoteProvider.prototype.getDetails(category, id, fieldName)

category : <string> category to get details in

: category to get details in id : <string> object id

: object id fieldName : <string> field with the Many decorator

Returns: <Promise>

Get details for many-to-many link from GlobalStorage

async RemoteProvider.prototype.set(record)

record : <Object> record to be stored

Returns: <Promise>

Set record in GlobalStorage

async RemoteProvider.prototype.create(category, record)

category : <string> category of record

: category of record record : <Object> record to be stored

Returns: <Promise>

Create record in GlobalStorage

category : <string> category of record

: category of record query : <Object> record, example: { Id }

: record, example: patch : <Object> record, fields to update

Returns: <Promise>

Update record in GlobalStorage

async RemoteProvider.prototype.delete(category, query)

category : <string> category of record

: category of record query : <Object> record, example: { Id }

Returns: <Promise>

Delete record in GlobalStorage

async RemoteProvider.prototype.unlinkDetails(category, field, fromId, toIds)

category : <string> category with field having the Many decorator

: category with field having the Many decorator field : <string> field with the Many decorator

: field with the Many decorator fromId : <Uint64> Id of the record in category specified in the first argument

: Id of the record in category specified in the first argument toIds : <Uint64> | <Uint64[]> Id(s) of the record(s) in category specified in the Many decorator of the specified field

Returns: <Promise>

Unlink records with Many relation between them

async RemoteProvider.prototype.linkDetails(category, field, fromId, toIds)

category : <string> category with field having the Many decorator

: category with field having the Many decorator field : <string> field with the Many decorator

: field with the Many decorator fromId : <Uint64> Id of the record in category specified in the first argument

: Id of the record in category specified in the first argument toIds : <Uint64> | <Uint64[]> Id(s) of the record(s) in category specified in the Many decorator of the specified field

Returns: <Promise>

Link records with Many relation between them

category : <string> category of record

: category of record query : <Object> fields conditions

Returns: <Cursor> cursor

Select record from GlobalStorage

async RemoteProvider.prototype.execute(category, action, actionArgs)

category : <string> | <null> category name or null to execute public action

: | category name or null to execute public action action : <string> action name

: action name actionArgs : <Object> context : <Object> args : <Object>

:

Returns: <Promise>

Execute an action

async RemoteProvider.prototype.getSchemaSources()

async RemoteProvider.prototype.listCategories()

async RemoteProvider.prototype.listCategoriesPermissions()

Returns: <Promise>

List categories permission flags

async RemoteProvider.prototype.listActions()

async RemoteProvider.prototype.listApplications()

async RemoteProvider.prototype.getCategoryL10n(langTag, category)

async RemoteProvider.prototype.getDomainsL10n(langTag)

async RemoteProvider.prototype.getCommonL10n(langTag)

async RemoteProvider.prototype.getFormL10n(langTag, category, form)

async RemoteProvider.prototype.getActionL10n(langTag, category, action)