This is a distributed DBMS for technological stack Metarhia and it is built with following assumptions:
Using this domain specific language we will describe subject domain in declarative format. To build GUI, API, business-loguic, data structures dynamically in runtime. For example we can build JavaScript prototype and assign it to positional array to access fields by name, so arrays will work like objects.
Example:
{
code: { type: 'string', primary: true },
name: {
caption: 'City',
type: 'string',
size: 32,
nullable: false,
index: { unique: false },
master: { dataset: 'Cities', key: 'name' }
},
birth: 'Date',
city: 'string',
addresses: {
type: { array: 'Address' }
},
gender: {
type: 'char',
lookup: { dictionary: { M: 'Male', F: 'Female' } }
},
age: function() {
var difference = new Date() - this.birth;
return Math.floor(difference / 31536000000);
}
}
Data types:
JSQL is a query language for data structures manipulation. JSQL have syntax for:
filter, projection, dataset join and set operations. We have a separate
repository for examples and specification:
metarhia/JSQL. Current Implementation can
be found in
lib/transformations.js.
provider:
<string> provider name
options:
<Object>
Create provider
<Object> metaschema config
schema:
<Metaschema>
category:
<string> schema name
Returns:
<this>
Attach schema
Returns:
<Cursor> new instance
Copy references to new dataset
Returns:
<Cursor> new instance
Clone all dataset objects
jsql:
<Array> commands array
Returns:
<this>
Apply JSQL commands to dataset
Returns:
<this>
Remove all instances from dataset
arr:
<Iterable>
Returns:
<Cursor> new instance
Synchronous virtualization converts Array to Cursor
Returns:
<this>
Lazy map
fn -
<Function>, map function
fields:
<string[]>|
<Object> projection metadata
array of field names or object with structure:
{ toKey: [ fromKey, functions... ] }
Returns:
<this>
Declarative lazy projection
fn:
<Function> filtering function
Returns:
<this>
Lazy functional filter
query:
<Function> filtering expression
Returns:
<Cursor> new instance
Declarative lazy filter
Returns:
<this>
Lazy functional distinct filter
fn:
<Function> comparing function
Returns:
<this>
Lazy functional sort
fields:
<string>|
<string[]>
Returns:
<this>
Declarative lazy ascending sort
fields:
<string>|
<string[]>
Returns:
<this>
Declarative lazy descending sort
field:
<string> field to use for count, optional
Returns:
<this>
Calculate count
field:
<string> field to use for sum
Returns:
<this>
Calculate sum
field:
<string> field to use for avg
Returns:
<this>
Calculate avg
field:
<string> field to use for max
Returns:
<this>
Calculate max
field:
<string> field to use for min
Returns:
<this>
Calculate min
Returns:
<this>
Convert first column of dataset to Array
Returns:
<this>
Return first row from dataset
Returns:
<this>
Get single first record from dataset
count:
<number>
Returns:
<this>
Get first n records from dataset
offset:
<number>
Returns:
<this>
Offset into the dataset
cursor:
<Cursor>
Returns:
<this>
Calculate union and put results to this Cursor instance
cursor:
<Cursor>
Returns:
<this>
Calculate intersection and put results to this Cursor instance
cursor:
<Cursor>
Returns:
<this>
Calculate difference and put results to this Cursor instance
cursor:
<Cursor>
Returns:
<this>
Calculate complement and put results to this Cursor instance
data:
<Array> rows to date
Returns:
<Promise>
Continue computations via i.e. MemoryCursor or other cursor
to handle remaining operations unsupported by current cursor
permissionChecker:
<Function> optional
<Promise>
Returns:
<Promise>
Get results after applying consolidated jsql
Abstract Storage Provider
options:
<Object>
Create StorageProvider
options:
<Object>
schema:
<Metaschema>
Returns:
<Promise>
Open StorageProvider
Returns:
<Promise>
Close StorageProvider
Returns:
<Promise>
Setup StorageProvider
name:
<string> error name that must be equal to one of the
values from the Action's Errors field
ctx:
<Array>
Utility method to generate
<ActionError> from inside the Action
Returns:
<Promise>
Generate globally unique id
id:
<string> globally unique object id
permissionChecker:
<Function> optional
<Promise>
Returns:
<Promise>
Get object from GlobalStorage
category:
<string> category to get details in
id:
<string> object id
fieldName:
<string> field with the Many decorator
permissionChecker:
<Function> optional
<Promise>
Returns:
<Promise>
Get details for many-to-many link from GlobalStorage
obj:
<Object> to be stored
permissionChecker:
<Function> optional
<Promise>
Returns:
<Promise>
Set object in GlobalStorage
category:
<string> category to store the object in
obj:
<Object> to be stored
permissionChecker:
<Function> optional
<Promise>
Returns:
<Promise>
Create object in GlobalStorage
category:
<string> category to update the records in
query:
<Object> example:
{ Id }
patch:
<Object> fields to update
permissionChecker:
<Function> optional
<Promise>
Returns:
<Promise>
Update object in GlobalStorage
category:
<string> category to delete the records from
query:
<Object> example:
{ Id }
permissionChecker:
<Function> optional
<Promise>
Returns:
<Promise>
Delete object in GlobalStorage
category:
<string> category with field having the Many decorator
field:
<string> field with the Many decorator
fromId:
<Uint64> Id of the record in category specified in the
first argument
toIds:
<Uint64>|
<Uint64[]> Id(s) of the record(s) in
category specified in the Many decorator of the specified field
permissionChecker:
<Function> optional
<Promise>
Returns:
<Promise>
Link records with Many relation between them
category:
<string> category with field having the Many decorator
field:
<string> field with the Many decorator
fromId:
<Uint64> Id of the record in category specified in the
first argument
toIds:
<Uint64>|
<Uint64[]> Id(s) of the record(s) in
category specified in the Many decorator of the specified field
permissionChecker:
<Function> optional
<Promise>
Returns:
<Promise>
Unlink records with Many relation between them
category:
<string> category to select the records from
query:
<Object> fields conditions
permissionChecker:
<Function> optional
<Promise>
Returns:
<Cursor>
Select objects from GlobalStorage
category:
<string>|
<null> category name or null to
execute public action
action:
<string> action name
actionArgs:
<Object>
permissionChecker:
<Function> optional
<Promise>
Returns:
<Promise>
Execute an action
id:
<Uint64>
Returns:
<Uint64>
Get system suffix for given id
id:
<Uint64>
Returns:
<boolean>
Check whether data with given id is stored on this system
id:
<Uint64>
Returns:
<Uint64>
Get server suffix for given id
id:
<Uint64>
Returns:
<boolean>
Check whether data with given id is stored on this server
id:
<Uint64>
Returns:
<Uint64>
Get id without system and server suffix
id:
<Uint64>
Returns:
<Object>
systemSuffix:
<Uint64> system suffix for given id
serverSuffix:
<Uint64> server suffix for given id
localId:
<Uint64> id without system and server suffix
Parse id
filtererByRoles:
<Function> optional
applications:
<string[]>
<Promise>
Returns:
<Promise>
List all available applications
filtererByPermission:
<Function> optional
categories:
<string[]>
<Promise>
Returns:
<Promise>
List all available categories
filtererByPermission:
<Function> optional
actions:
<Object>
<Promise>
Returns:
<Promise>
List all available actions
Create PostgresProvider
options:
<Object> to be passed to pg
Returns:
<Promise>
Open PostgresProvider
Returns:
<Promise>
Close PostgresProvider
Returns:
<Promise>
Setup StorageProvider
client:
<pg.Pool>|
<pg.Client>
Returns:
<Promise>
Generate globally unique id
options:
<Object> transaction options
Returns:
<Promise>
Begin transaction, returns a Promise that resolves in an object containing
some of the methods of the current provider and also the methods
commit(),
rollback(), and
release(). For more detailed description of the options see
https://www.postgresql.org/docs/current/sql-set-transaction.html
id:
<string> globally unique object id
permissionChecker:
<Function> optional
<Promise>
Returns:
<Promise>
Get object from GlobalStorage
category:
<string> category to get details in
id:
<string> object id
fieldName:
<string> field with the Many decorator
permissionChecker:
<Function> optional
<Promise>
Returns:
<Promise>
Get details for many-to-many link from GlobalStorage
obj:
<Object> to be stored
permissionChecker:
<Function> optional
<Promise>
Returns:
<Promise>
Set object in GlobalStorage
category:
<string> category to store the object in
obj:
<Object> to be stored
permissionChecker:
<Function> optional
<Promise>
Returns:
<Promise>
Create object in GlobalStorage
category:
<string> category to update the records in
query:
<Object> example:
{ Id }
patch:
<Object> fields to update
permissionChecker:
<Function> optional
<Promise>
Returns:
<Promise>
Update object in GlobalStorage
category:
<string> category to delete the records from
query:
<Object> example:
{ Id }
permissionChecker:
<Function> optional
<Promise>
Returns:
<Promise>
Delete object in GlobalStorage
category:
<string> category with field having the Many decorator
field:
<string> field with the Many decorator
fromId:
<Uint64> Id of the record in category specified in the
first argument
toIds:
<Uint64>|
<Uint64[]> Id(s) of the record(s) in
category specified in the Many decorator of the specified field
permissionChecker:
<Function> optional
<Promise>
Returns:
<Promise>
Link records with Many relation between them
category:
<string> category with field having the Many decorator
field:
<string> field with the Many decorator
fromId:
<Uint64> Id of the record in category specified in the
first argument
toIds:
<Uint64>|
<Uint64[]> Id(s) of the record(s) in
category specified in the Many decorator of the specified field
permissionChecker:
<Function> optional
<Promise>
Returns:
<Promise>
Unlink records with Many relation between them
Returns:
<Cursor>
Select objects from GlobalStorage
options:
<Object> options for jstp connection
Returns:
<Promise>
Open RemoteProvider
Returns:
<Promise>
Close RemoteProvider
id:
<string> globally unique record id
Returns:
<Promise>
Get record from GlobalStorage
category:
<string> category to get details in
id:
<string> object id
fieldName:
<string> field with the Many decorator
Returns:
<Promise>
Get details for many-to-many link from GlobalStorage
record:
<Object> record to be stored
Returns:
<Promise>
Set record in GlobalStorage
Returns:
<Promise>
Create record in GlobalStorage
category:
<string> category of record
query:
<Object> record, example:
{ Id }
patch:
<Object> record, fields to update
Returns:
<Promise>
Update record in GlobalStorage
Returns:
<Promise>
Delete record in GlobalStorage
category:
<string> category with field having the Many decorator
field:
<string> field with the Many decorator
fromId:
<Uint64> Id of the record in category specified in the
first argument
toIds:
<Uint64>|
<Uint64[]> Id(s) of the record(s) in
category specified in the Many decorator of the specified field
Returns:
<Promise>
Unlink records with Many relation between them
category:
<string> category with field having the Many decorator
field:
<string> field with the Many decorator
fromId:
<Uint64> Id of the record in category specified in the
first argument
toIds:
<Uint64>|
<Uint64[]> Id(s) of the record(s) in
category specified in the Many decorator of the specified field
Returns:
<Promise>
Link records with Many relation between them
Returns:
<Cursor> cursor
Select record from GlobalStorage
category:
<string>|
<null> category name or null to
execute public action
action:
<string> action name
actionArgs:
<Object>
Returns:
<Promise>
Execute an action
Returns:
<Promise>
List categories permission flags