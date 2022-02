Documentation URIs for JavaScript globals.

docs

Docs: an object of documentation as a plain-old-javascript object.

Has keys that correspond to environments:

builtin

nonstandard

browser

worker

node

getDoc

Get a URL for a global object.

Parameters

name type description name string name of the global object env Array<string> environments that will be reached. By default tries all environments

Examples

getDoc( 'Array' );

Returns the URL of the documentation resource, if found