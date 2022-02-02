Global identifiers from different JavaScript environments
It's just a JSON file, so use it in any environment.
This package is used by ESLint.
This package no longer accepts new environments. If you need it for ESLint, just create a plugin.
$ npm install globals
const globals = require('globals');
console.log(globals.browser);
/*
{
addEventListener: false,
applicationCache: false,
ArrayBuffer: false,
atob: false,
…
}
*/
Each global is given a value of
true or
false. A value of
true indicates that the variable may be overwritten. A value of
false indicates that the variable should be considered read-only. This information is used by static analysis tools to flag incorrect behavior. We assume all variables should be
false unless we hear otherwise.
For Node.js this package provides two sets of globals:
globals.nodeBuiltin: Globals available to all code running in Node.js.
These will usually be available as properties on the
global object and include
process,
Buffer, but not CommonJS arguments like
require.
See: https://nodejs.org/api/globals.html
globals.node: A combination of the globals from
nodeBuiltin plus all CommonJS arguments ("CommonJS module scope").
See: https://nodejs.org/api/modules.html#modules_the_module_scope
When analyzing code that is known to run outside of a CommonJS wrapper, for example, JavaScript modules,
nodeBuiltin can find accidental CommonJS references.