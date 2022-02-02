openbase logo
globals

by Sindre Sorhus
13.12.0 (see all)

Global identifiers from different JavaScript environments

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

50.3M

GitHub Stars

235

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

83

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

globals

Global identifiers from different JavaScript environments

It's just a JSON file, so use it in any environment.

This package is used by ESLint.

This package no longer accepts new environments. If you need it for ESLint, just create a plugin.

Install

$ npm install globals

Usage

const globals = require('globals');

console.log(globals.browser);
/*
{
    addEventListener: false,
    applicationCache: false,
    ArrayBuffer: false,
    atob: false,
    …
}
*/

Each global is given a value of true or false. A value of true indicates that the variable may be overwritten. A value of false indicates that the variable should be considered read-only. This information is used by static analysis tools to flag incorrect behavior. We assume all variables should be false unless we hear otherwise.

For Node.js this package provides two sets of globals:

When analyzing code that is known to run outside of a CommonJS wrapper, for example, JavaScript modules, nodeBuiltin can find accidental CommonJS references.

