This module provides a very flexible interface for interacting with the CS:GO Game Coordinator. It's designed to work with a node-steam-user SteamUser instance.
This is based off of node-tf2.
You will need node-steam-user v4.2.0 or later and Node.js v8 or later to use node-globaloffensive v2.
First, install it from npm:
$ npm install globaloffensive
Require the module and call its constructor with your SteamUser instance:
const SteamUser = require('steam-user');
const GlobalOffensive = require('globaloffensive');
let user = new SteamUser();
let csgo = new GlobalOffensive(user);
To initialize your GC connection, just launch CS:GO via SteamUser normally:
client.gamesPlayed([730]);
node-globaloffensive will emit a
connectedToGC event when the game coordinator connection has been successfully
established. You shouldn't try to do anything before you receive that event.
There are some enums that are used by various methods and events. You can find them in
enums.js.
There are a few useful read-only properties available to you.
true if we're currently connected to the GC,
false otherwise. You should only call methods when we have an active GC session.
A big object containing account data and some statistics including players in-game. Undefined until
accountData is emitted.
An array containing the items in your inventory. Undefined until
connectedToGC is emitted.
As of v2.2.0, some special properties are populated on items in this array (and also item objects in
itemAcquired and
related events), where applicable:
position - This item's position in your inventory. If the item is new and unacknowledged, this is
0
custom_name - This item's custom name, applied via name tag
paint_index - The item's paint index
paint_seed - The item's paint seed
paint_wear - The item's paint wear, as a float (often ignorantly referred to as "float value")
kill_eater_value - Tracked stat value for StatTrak weapons
kill_eater_score_type - What type of stat is tracked for StatTrak weapons. Currently only 0 (Kills) is available.
quest_id
tradable_after - A
Date object representing when this item will become tradable. May be a date in the past, as this is not removed when the date is reached.
stickers - An array of objects:
slot - The sticker slot number, 0-5
sticker_id
wear - The sticker's wear (how scratched it is), as a float.
null if not scratched at all.
scale - Float,
null if not applicable
rotation - Float,
null if not applicable
casket_id - If this item is contained in a casket (storage unit), this is a string containing that casket's item ID
casket_contained_item_count - If this item is a casket (storage unit), this is a count of how many items it contains
Note that if any of the above attributes are not applicable, then they will not exist in the item object.
It appears that under some circumstances, the GC might load items from storage units into your inventory without
calling
getCasketContents, so if you are using this property to see what items
are in your inventory, you will need to check
casket_id to filter out items stored in storage units.
When instantiating your node-globaloffensive instance, you need to pass your active Steam.SteamClient instance as the sole parameter, as shown here:
var csgo = new GlobalOffensive(steamClient);
shareCodeOrDetails - Either a share code as a string, or an object containing properties
matchId,
outcomeId,
token
v2.2.0 or later is required to use this method
Requests stats for a historical game. Listen for the
matchList event to get your response.
Request a list of current live tournament games.
This is the list you see in the client under Watch -> Live.
Listen for the
matchList event to get your response.
Request a list of recent games (max. 8). This is the list you see in the client under Watch -> Your Matches.
Listen for the
matchList event to get your response.
Request live game info for a specific user. Listen for the
matchList event to get your response.
owner - The numeric SteamID or market listing ID of the owning Steam account or market listing, as a string; or an entire inspect link.
assetid - If
owner is not an entire inspect link, this is the numeric asset ID of this item, as a string
d - If
owner is not an entire inspect link, this is the "D" number from the inspect link (the last number following the "D" character)
callback - Optional. Called if all parameters are valid when Steam responds to us.
item - An object containing the item's data
accountid - Seems to always be
null
itemid - The item's asset ID, as a string
defindex - The item's definition index
paintindex - The item's paint index
rarity - The item's numeric rarity
quality - The item's numeric quality
paintwear - The item's paint wear percentage, as a float between 0 and 1 (frequently and incorrectly called "float value")
paintseed - The item's paint seed
killeaterscoretype - What kind of statistic the StatTrak version of this item tracks (may be
null if not StatTrak)
killeatervalue - The item's tracked statistic value (kills)
customname - The item's custom name via a name tag, or
null if none
stickers - An array of objects describing the stickers applied to this item
slot - What slot this sticker is applied to
sticker_id - The ID of this type of sticker
wear - Either
null (not scratched) or a float between 0 and 1 describing how much this sticker has been scratched
scale - Always
null?
rotation - Always
null?
tint_id
inventory - An integer which has no use to you
origin - The numeric origin of this item
questid - You can ignore this
dropreason
musicindex
entindex
v1.1.0 or later is required to use this method
Sends the same request to the GC that the official client sends when you inspect an item. If all parameters are correct
and the GC is in a good mood, returns the item's data. Using this for an item your account owns is useless as all
the data is already available in
inventory.
The response will arrive in the callback and in the
inspectItemInfo event.
As of v2.1.0, the request will time out if no response is received in 10 seconds. If this happens,
inspectItemTimedOut will be emitted.
steamid - The numeric SteamID of the Steam account to pull profile data for. Needs to be playing CSGO and be on the friend list of the requesting account.
callback - Optional. Called if all parameters are valid when Steam responds to us.
profile - An object containing the profiledata
account_id - Steam account id
ongoingmatch
global_stats - Seems to always be
null
penalty_seconds
penalty_reason
vac_banned
ranking
account_id
rank_id - Rank (0-18), starting at 0 for unranked
wins - Number of wins
rank_change - Seems to always be
null
rank_type_id - Rank type (6: Matchmaking, 7: Wingman, 10: Danger Zone)
commendation
cmd_friendly - The number of "friendly" commendations the account has received
cmd_teaching - The number of "teaching" commendations the account has received
cmd_leader - The number of "leader" commendations the account has received
medals - Achievement medals, their ranks and coins
medal_team
medal_combat
medal_weapon
medal_global
medal_arms
display_items_defidx - Array of coins
featured_display_item_defidx
my_current_event
my_current_event_teams
my_current_team
my_current_event_stages
survey_vote
activity
player_level - Private rank level
player_cur_xp - Current XP, starting at 327680000 (level % = (player_cur_xp - 327680000) / 5000)
player_xp_bonus_flags - Seems to always be
null
rankings - Array of ranking infos
account_id
rank_id - Rank (0-18), starting at 0 for unranked
wins - Number of wins
rank_change - Seems to always be
null
rank_type_id - Rank type (6: Matchmaking, 7: Wingman, 10: Danger Zone)
v1.2.0 or later is required to use this method
Sends the same request to the GC that viewing the CSGO player profile from the in-game friendlist sends. Returns the same information that you would get in-game. This returns the same protobuf that is used when you request your own profile data, so most of it stays empty.
nameTagId - The ID of the name tag you want to consume to do this
itemId - The ID of the item you want to rename
name - A string containing the item's new name
v2.1.0 or later is required to use this method
Renames a particular item in your inventory, using a given name tag. You can rename storage units for free by passing
0 as the
nameTagId.
itemId - The ID of the item you want to delete
1.3.0 or later is required to use this method
Deletes a particular item from your inventory. This is a destructive operation, which cannot be undone.
casketId - The ID of the casket (storage unit) you want to put an item into
itemId - The ID of the item you want to put into the casket
v2.1.0 or later is required to use this method
Put an item in your inventory into a casket (storage unit) you own. Assuming the request succeeds,
itemRemoved will be emitted for the item that was put into the casket, and
itemCustomizationNotification will be emitted with notification type
CasketAdded for the casket.
casketId - The ID of the casket (storage unit) you want to remove an item from
itemId - The ID of the item you want to remove from the casket
v2.1.0 or later is required to use this method
Remove an item from a casket (storage unit) you own and put it into your inventory. Assuming the request succeeds,
itemAcquired will be emitted for the item that was removed from the casket, and
itemCustomizationNotification will be emitted with notification type
CasketRemoved for the casket.
casketId - The ID of the casket (storage unit) you want to get the contents of
callback - A function to be called once the contents are loaded
err - An
Error object on failure, or
null on success
items - An array of item objects, the same structure as objects in
inventory
v2.1.0 or later is required to use this method
Loads the contents of a storage unit. Note that calling this will have the GC load the contents of the storage unit
using the same mechanism as your actual inventory, so items in the storage unit will appear in the
inventory
property, and
itemAcquired will be emitted for each item. Each item in your
inventory that is contained
inside of a storage unit has a property
casket_id, the value of which is a string containing the ID of the storage unit
that contains that item.
It appears that under some circumstances, the GC might load these items into your inventory without calling this method,
so if you are using
inventory to see what items are in your inventory, you will need to check
casket_id
to filter out items stored in storage units.
Emitted when a GC connection is established. You shouldn't use any methods before you receive this. Note that this may be received (after it's first emitted) without any disconnectedFromGC event being emitted. In this case, the GC simply restarted.
reason - A value from the
GCConnectionStatus enum
Emitted when we're disconnected from the GC for any reason. node-globaloffensive will automatically try to reconnect and will emit
connectedToGC when reconnected.
Example usage:
const GlobalOffensive = require('globaloffensive');
let csgo = new GlobalOffensive(steamUser);
csgo.on('disconnectedFromGC', (reason) => {
if (reason == GlobalOffensive.GCConnectionStatus.GC_GOING_DOWN) {
console.log('GC going down');
}
});
status - A value from the
GCConnectionStatus enum
data - The raw data that was received
Emitted when we receive the status of our connection to the GC. Exactly when this is emitted is currently unknown. This may be removed in the future.
matches - An array of matches
data - The raw data that was received
Emitted when we receive a match list, especially after a
requestLiveGames() call. This may be emitted at other times. Presently, the exact behavior is unknown.
v1.1.0 or later is required to use this method
Emitted in response to an
inspectItem() call.
assetid - The asset ID of the item we attempted to inspect
v2.1.0 or later is required to use this method
Emitted if
inspectItem() is called but we don't receive a timely reply to the request.
item - The item that you received
Emitted when you receive a new item.
oldItem - The item's previous state
item - The item's new state
Emitted when an item in your inventory changes in some way.
item - The item that you lost
Emitted when an item is removed from your inventory.
itemIds - An array of item IDs (as strings) to which something happened
notificationType - A value from the
ItemCustomizationNotification enum
v2.1.0 or later is required to use this event
Emitted when the GC informs us that an item is customized somehow. Example:
const GlobalOffensive = require('globaloffensive');
let csgo = new GlobalOffensive(steamUser);
csgo.on('itemCustomizationNotification', (itemIds, notificationType) => {
if (notificationType == GlobalOffensive.ItemCustomizationNotification.CasketInvFull) {
console.log('Storage unit ' + itemIds[0] + ' is full');
}
});
Emitted in response to an
requestPlayersProfile() call.