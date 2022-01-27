Counter-Strike Global Offensive for Node.js

This module provides a very flexible interface for interacting with the CS:GO Game Coordinator. It's designed to work with a node-steam-user SteamUser instance.

This is based off of node-tf2.

You will need node-steam-user v4.2.0 or later and Node.js v8 or later to use node-globaloffensive v2.

Setup

First, install it from npm:

npm install globaloffensive

Require the module and call its constructor with your SteamUser instance:

const SteamUser = require ( 'steam-user' ); const GlobalOffensive = require ( 'globaloffensive' ); let user = new SteamUser(); let csgo = new GlobalOffensive(user);

To initialize your GC connection, just launch CS:GO via SteamUser normally:

client.gamesPlayed([ 730 ]);

node-globaloffensive will emit a connectedToGC event when the game coordinator connection has been successfully established. You shouldn't try to do anything before you receive that event.

Enums

There are some enums that are used by various methods and events. You can find them in enums.js .

Properties

There are a few useful read-only properties available to you.

haveGCSession

true if we're currently connected to the GC, false otherwise. You should only call methods when we have an active GC session.

accountData

A big object containing account data and some statistics including players in-game. Undefined until accountData is emitted.

inventory

An array containing the items in your inventory. Undefined until connectedToGC is emitted.

As of v2.2.0, some special properties are populated on items in this array (and also item objects in itemAcquired and related events), where applicable:

position - This item's position in your inventory. If the item is new and unacknowledged, this is 0

- This item's position in your inventory. If the item is new and unacknowledged, this is custom_name - This item's custom name, applied via name tag

- This item's custom name, applied via name tag paint_index - The item's paint index

- The item's paint index paint_seed - The item's paint seed

- The item's paint seed paint_wear - The item's paint wear, as a float (often ignorantly referred to as "float value")

- The item's paint wear, as a float (often ignorantly referred to as "float value") kill_eater_value - Tracked stat value for StatTrak weapons

- Tracked stat value for StatTrak weapons kill_eater_score_type - What type of stat is tracked for StatTrak weapons. Currently only 0 (Kills) is available.

- What type of stat is tracked for StatTrak weapons. Currently only 0 (Kills) is available. quest_id

tradable_after - A Date object representing when this item will become tradable. May be a date in the past, as this is not removed when the date is reached.

- A object representing when this item will become tradable. May be a date in the past, as this is not removed when the date is reached. stickers - An array of objects: slot - The sticker slot number, 0-5 sticker_id wear - The sticker's wear (how scratched it is), as a float. null if not scratched at all. scale - Float, null if not applicable rotation - Float, null if not applicable

- An array of objects: casket_id - If this item is contained in a casket (storage unit), this is a string containing that casket's item ID

- If this item is contained in a casket (storage unit), this is a string containing that casket's item ID casket_contained_item_count - If this item is a casket (storage unit), this is a count of how many items it contains

Note that if any of the above attributes are not applicable, then they will not exist in the item object.

It appears that under some circumstances, the GC might load items from storage units into your inventory without calling getCasketContents , so if you are using this property to see what items are in your inventory, you will need to check casket_id to filter out items stored in storage units.

Methods

When instantiating your node-globaloffensive instance, you need to pass your active Steam.SteamClient instance as the sole parameter, as shown here:

var csgo = new GlobalOffensive(steamClient);

shareCodeOrDetails - Either a share code as a string, or an object containing properties matchId , outcomeId , token

v2.2.0 or later is required to use this method

Requests stats for a historical game. Listen for the matchList event to get your response.

Request a list of current live tournament games. This is the list you see in the client under Watch -> Live. Listen for the matchList event to get your response.

Request a list of recent games (max. 8). This is the list you see in the client under Watch -> Your Matches. Listen for the matchList event to get your response.

Request live game info for a specific user. Listen for the matchList event to get your response.

owner - The numeric SteamID or market listing ID of the owning Steam account or market listing, as a string; or an entire inspect link.

- The numeric SteamID or market listing ID of the owning Steam account or market listing, as a string; or an entire inspect link. assetid - If owner is not an entire inspect link, this is the numeric asset ID of this item, as a string

- If is not an entire inspect link, this is the numeric asset ID of this item, as a string d - If owner is not an entire inspect link, this is the "D" number from the inspect link (the last number following the "D" character)

- If is not an entire inspect link, this is the "D" number from the inspect link (the last number following the "D" character) callback - Optional. Called if all parameters are valid when Steam responds to us. item - An object containing the item's data accountid - Seems to always be null itemid - The item's asset ID, as a string defindex - The item's definition index paintindex - The item's paint index rarity - The item's numeric rarity quality - The item's numeric quality paintwear - The item's paint wear percentage, as a float between 0 and 1 (frequently and incorrectly called "float value") paintseed - The item's paint seed killeaterscoretype - What kind of statistic the StatTrak version of this item tracks (may be null if not StatTrak) killeatervalue - The item's tracked statistic value (kills) customname - The item's custom name via a name tag, or null if none stickers - An array of objects describing the stickers applied to this item slot - What slot this sticker is applied to sticker_id - The ID of this type of sticker wear - Either null (not scratched) or a float between 0 and 1 describing how much this sticker has been scratched scale - Always null ? rotation - Always null ? tint_id inventory - An integer which has no use to you origin - The numeric origin of this item questid - You can ignore this dropreason musicindex entindex

- Optional. Called if all parameters are valid when Steam responds to us.

v1.1.0 or later is required to use this method

Sends the same request to the GC that the official client sends when you inspect an item. If all parameters are correct and the GC is in a good mood, returns the item's data. Using this for an item your account owns is useless as all the data is already available in inventory .

The response will arrive in the callback and in the inspectItemInfo event.

As of v2.1.0, the request will time out if no response is received in 10 seconds. If this happens, inspectItemTimedOut will be emitted.

steamid - The numeric SteamID of the Steam account to pull profile data for. Needs to be playing CSGO and be on the friend list of the requesting account.

- The numeric SteamID of the Steam account to pull profile data for. Needs to be playing CSGO and be on the friend list of the requesting account. callback - Optional. Called if all parameters are valid when Steam responds to us. profile - An object containing the profiledata account_id - Steam account id ongoingmatch global_stats - Seems to always be null penalty_seconds penalty_reason vac_banned ranking account_id rank_id - Rank (0-18), starting at 0 for unranked wins - Number of wins rank_change - Seems to always be null rank_type_id - Rank type (6: Matchmaking, 7: Wingman, 10: Danger Zone) commendation cmd_friendly - The number of "friendly" commendations the account has received cmd_teaching - The number of "teaching" commendations the account has received cmd_leader - The number of "leader" commendations the account has received medals - Achievement medals, their ranks and coins medal_team medal_combat medal_weapon medal_global medal_arms display_items_defidx - Array of coins featured_display_item_defidx my_current_event my_current_event_teams my_current_team my_current_event_stages survey_vote activity player_level - Private rank level player_cur_xp - Current XP, starting at 327680000 (level % = (player_cur_xp - 327680000) / 5000) player_xp_bonus_flags - Seems to always be null rankings - Array of ranking infos account_id rank_id - Rank (0-18), starting at 0 for unranked wins - Number of wins rank_change - Seems to always be null rank_type_id - Rank type (6: Matchmaking, 7: Wingman, 10: Danger Zone)

- Optional. Called if all parameters are valid when Steam responds to us.

v1.2.0 or later is required to use this method

Sends the same request to the GC that viewing the CSGO player profile from the in-game friendlist sends. Returns the same information that you would get in-game. This returns the same protobuf that is used when you request your own profile data, so most of it stays empty.

nameTagId - The ID of the name tag you want to consume to do this

- The ID of the name tag you want to consume to do this itemId - The ID of the item you want to rename

- The ID of the item you want to rename name - A string containing the item's new name

v2.1.0 or later is required to use this method

Renames a particular item in your inventory, using a given name tag. You can rename storage units for free by passing 0 as the nameTagId .

itemId - The ID of the item you want to delete

1.3.0 or later is required to use this method

Deletes a particular item from your inventory. This is a destructive operation, which cannot be undone.

casketId - The ID of the casket (storage unit) you want to put an item into

- The ID of the casket (storage unit) you want to put an item into itemId - The ID of the item you want to put into the casket

v2.1.0 or later is required to use this method

Put an item in your inventory into a casket (storage unit) you own. Assuming the request succeeds, itemRemoved will be emitted for the item that was put into the casket, and itemCustomizationNotification will be emitted with notification type CasketAdded for the casket.

casketId - The ID of the casket (storage unit) you want to remove an item from

- The ID of the casket (storage unit) you want to remove an item from itemId - The ID of the item you want to remove from the casket

v2.1.0 or later is required to use this method

Remove an item from a casket (storage unit) you own and put it into your inventory. Assuming the request succeeds, itemAcquired will be emitted for the item that was removed from the casket, and itemCustomizationNotification will be emitted with notification type CasketRemoved for the casket.

casketId - The ID of the casket (storage unit) you want to get the contents of

- The ID of the casket (storage unit) you want to get the contents of callback - A function to be called once the contents are loaded err - An Error object on failure, or null on success items - An array of item objects, the same structure as objects in inventory

- A function to be called once the contents are loaded

v2.1.0 or later is required to use this method

Loads the contents of a storage unit. Note that calling this will have the GC load the contents of the storage unit using the same mechanism as your actual inventory, so items in the storage unit will appear in the inventory property, and itemAcquired will be emitted for each item. Each item in your inventory that is contained inside of a storage unit has a property casket_id , the value of which is a string containing the ID of the storage unit that contains that item.

It appears that under some circumstances, the GC might load these items into your inventory without calling this method, so if you are using inventory to see what items are in your inventory, you will need to check casket_id to filter out items stored in storage units.

Events

connectedToGC

Emitted when a GC connection is established. You shouldn't use any methods before you receive this. Note that this may be received (after it's first emitted) without any disconnectedFromGC event being emitted. In this case, the GC simply restarted.

disconnectedFromGC

reason - A value from the GCConnectionStatus enum

Emitted when we're disconnected from the GC for any reason. node-globaloffensive will automatically try to reconnect and will emit connectedToGC when reconnected.

Example usage:

const GlobalOffensive = require ( 'globaloffensive' ); let csgo = new GlobalOffensive(steamUser); csgo.on( 'disconnectedFromGC' , (reason) => { if (reason == GlobalOffensive.GCConnectionStatus.GC_GOING_DOWN) { console .log( 'GC going down' ); } });

connectionStatus

status - A value from the GCConnectionStatus enum

- A value from the enum data - The raw data that was received

Emitted when we receive the status of our connection to the GC. Exactly when this is emitted is currently unknown. This may be removed in the future.

matchList

matches - An array of matches

- An array of matches data - The raw data that was received

Emitted when we receive a match list, especially after a requestLiveGames() call. This may be emitted at other times. Presently, the exact behavior is unknown.

inspectItemInfo

item - An object containing the item's data accountid - Seems to always be null itemid - The item's asset ID, as a string defindex - The item's definition index paintindex - The item's paint index rarity - The item's numeric rarity quality - The item's numeric quality paintwear - The item's paint wear percentage, as a float between 0 and 1 (frequently and incorrectly called "float value") paintseed - The item's paint seed killeaterscoretype - What kind of statistic the StatTrak version of this item tracks (may be null if not StatTrak) killeatervalue - The item's tracked statistic value (kills) customname - The item's custom name via a name tag, or null if none stickers - An array of objects describing the stickers applied to this item slot - What slot this sticker is applied to sticker_id - The ID of this type of sticker wear - Either null (not scratched) or a float between 0 and 1 describing how much this sticker has been scratched scale - Always null ? rotation - Always null ? tint_id inventory - An integer which has no use to you origin - The numeric origin of this item questid - You can ignore this dropreason musicindex entindex

- An object containing the item's data

v1.1.0 or later is required to use this method

Emitted in response to an inspectItem() call.

inspectItemTimedOut

assetid - The asset ID of the item we attempted to inspect

v2.1.0 or later is required to use this method

Emitted if inspectItem() is called but we don't receive a timely reply to the request.

itemAcquired

item - The item that you received

Emitted when you receive a new item.

itemChanged

oldItem - The item's previous state

- The item's previous state item - The item's new state

Emitted when an item in your inventory changes in some way.

itemRemoved

item - The item that you lost

Emitted when an item is removed from your inventory.

itemCustomizationNotification

itemIds - An array of item IDs (as strings) to which something happened

- An array of item IDs (as strings) to which something happened notificationType - A value from the ItemCustomizationNotification enum

v2.1.0 or later is required to use this event

Emitted when the GC informs us that an item is customized somehow. Example:

const GlobalOffensive = require ( 'globaloffensive' ); let csgo = new GlobalOffensive(steamUser); csgo.on( 'itemCustomizationNotification' , (itemIds, notificationType) => { if (notificationType == GlobalOffensive.ItemCustomizationNotification.CasketInvFull) { console .log( 'Storage unit ' + itemIds[ 0 ] + ' is full' ); } });

playersProfile

profile - An object containing the profile data account_id - Steam account id ongoingmatch global_stats - Seems to always be null penalty_seconds penalty_reason vac_banned ranking account_id rank_id - Rank (0-18), starting at 0 for unranked wins - Number of wins rank_change - Seems to always be null rank_type_id - Rank type (6: Matchmaking, 7: Wingman, 10: Danger Zone) commendation cmd_friendly - The number of "friendly" commendations the account has received cmd_teaching - The number of "teaching" commendations the account has received cmd_leader - The number of "leader" commendations the account has received medals - Achievement medals, their ranks and coins medal_team medal_combat medal_weapon medal_global medal_arms display_items_defidx - Array of coins featured_display_item_defidx my_current_event my_current_event_teams my_current_team my_current_event_stages survey_vote activity player_level - Private rank level player_cur_xp - Current XP, starting at 327680000 (level % = (player_cur_xp - 327680000) / 5000) player_xp_bonus_flags - Seems to always be null rankings - Array of ranking infos account_id rank_id - Rank (0-18), starting at 0 for unranked wins - Number of wins rank_change - Seems to always be null rank_type_id - Rank type (6: Matchmaking, 7: Wingman, 10: Danger Zone)

- An object containing the profile data