Use globalize-webpack-plugin if your application uses Globalize for internationalization/localization. For information about Globalize, please read its documentation. More specifically, about Performance and Compilation and the Runtime modules.
Globalize-compiled-data in separate chunks is a feature. But, it's also a restriction. In order to use this plugin, you must split your code in at least three chunks: vendor libraries (including globalize), the automatically generated globalize-compiled chunks, and your application code.
Starting from v3.0.0, only webpack 4 is supported. If you need support for webpack 3, use our v2.x releases. If you need support for webpack 2, use our v1.x releases. If you need support for webpack 1, use our v0.x releases.
|globalize-webpack-plugin
|webpack
|globalize
|3.x
|^4.0.0
|^1.3.0
|2.x
|^3.0.0
|^1.3.0
|1.1.x
|^2.2.0
|^1.3.0
|1.0.x
|^2.2.0
|^1.1.0 <1.3.0
|0.4.x
|^1.9.0
|^1.3.0
|0.3.x
|^1.9.0
|^1.1.0 <1.3.0
npm install globalize-webpack-plugin --save-dev
new globalizePlugin({
production: true/false, // true: production, false: development
developmentLocale: "en", // locale to be used for development.
supportedLocales: [ "en", "es", "zh", ... ], // locales that should be built support for.
cldr: function() {}, // CLDR data (optional)
messages: "messages/[locale].json", // messages (optional)
timeZoneData: function() {}, // time zone data (optional)
output: "globalize-compiled-data-[locale].[hash].js", // build output.
moduleFilter: filterFunction, // filter for modules to exclude from processing
tmpdirBase: ".", // optional for non create-react-apps
})
production is a boolean that tells the plugin whether it's on production mode (i.e., to build the precompiled globalize data) or not (i.e., to be in development mode - will use Live AutoReload HRM).
developmentLocale tells the plugin which locale to automatically load CLDR for and have it set as default locale for Globalize (i.e.,
Globalize.locale(developmentLocale)).
supportedLocales tells the plugin which locales to build/produce globalize-compiled-data for.
cldr (optional) a Function taking one argument: locale, a String; returning an Object with the CLDR data for the passed locale. Defaults to the entire supplemental data plus the entire main data for the developmentLocale. On the development mode, this content is served on runtime. On production mode, this content is used for precompiling the final bundle.
messages (optional) a String or Array of Strings that tells the plugin where to find messages for a certain locale.
timeZoneData (optional) a Function that returns an Object with IANA time zone data. an Object with the IANA time zone data. Defaults to the entire IANA time zone data from iana-tz-data package. On the development mode, this content is served on runtime. On production mode, this content is used for precompiling the final bundle.
output is the name scheme of the built files.
moduleFilter (optional) is a function to test on filepaths, and optionally reject matching files from further processing. See react-globalize-webpack-plugin for an example usage. Globalize's internal modules are not processed by default.
tmpdirBase tells the plugin where to create its temporary files. It should be set it to
paths.appSrc in ejected create-react-apps to comply with its ModuleScopePlugin.
See https://github.com/jquery/globalize/tree/master/examples/app-npm-webpack.
npm install
npm test