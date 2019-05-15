Configures the global
http and
https
agents to use an upstream HTTP proxy.
Works transparently to tunnel modules that use node's default
http.request()
method
as well as the popular
request module.
Does not work for Node 11 and above, try https://github.com/gajus/global-agent instead
You can install this package by just executing the following:
yarn add global-tunnel-ng
To make all HTTP and HTTPS connections go through an outbound HTTP proxy:
var globalTunnel = require('global-tunnel-ng');
globalTunnel.initialize({
host: '10.0.0.10',
port: 8080,
proxyAuth: 'userId:password', // optional authentication
sockets: 50 // optional pool size for each http and https
});
This will use the
CONNECT method for HTTPS requests and absolute-URIs for
HTTP requests, which is how many network proxies are configured.
Optionally, to tear-down the global agent and restore node's default global agents:
globalTunnel.end();
Any active connections will be allowed to run to completion, but new connections will use the default global agents.
The complete list of options to
globalTunnel.initialize:
CONNECT method. It
has three possible values (strings):
CONNECT; just use absolute URIs
CONNECT for HTTPS requests
CONNECT for both HTTP and HTTPS requests
http: or
https:.
userId:password
Here's a few interesting variations on the basic config.
Another common proxy configuration is one that expects clients to use an absolute URI for the Request-URI for all HTTP and HTTPS requests. This is common for networks that use a proxy for security scanning and access control.
What does this mean? It means that instead of ...
GET / HTTP/1.1
Host: example.com
... your proxy expects ...
GET https://example.com/ HTTP/1.1
You'll need to specify
connect: 'neither' if this is the case. If the proxy
speaks HTTP (i.e. the connection from node --> proxy is not encrypted):
globalTunnel.initialize({
connect: 'neither',
host: '10.0.0.10',
port: 3128
});
or, if the proxy speaks HTTPS to your app instead:
globalTunnel.initialize({
connect: 'neither',
protocol: 'https:',
host: '10.0.0.10',
port: 3129
});
If the proxy expects you to use the
CONNECT method for both HTTP and HTTPS
requests, you'll need the
connect: 'both' option.
What does this mean? It means that instead of ...
GET https://example.com/ HTTP/1.1
... your proxy expects ...
CONNECT example.com:443 HTTP/1.1
Be sure to set the
protocol: option based on what protocol the proxy speaks.
globalTunnel.initialize({
connect: 'both',
host: '10.0.0.10',
port: 3130
});
EXPERIMENTAL
If tunnelling both protocols, you can use different HTTPS client configurations for the two phases of the connection.
globalTunnel.initialize({
connect: 'both',
protocol: 'https:'
host: '10.0.0.10',
port: 3130,
proxyHttpsOptions: {
// use this config for app -> proxy
},
originHttpsOptions: {
// use this config for proxy -> origin
}
});
If
globalTunnel.initialize doesnt receive a configuration as its first parameter the
https_proxy and
http_proxy environment variables will be used.
If these are missing the npm configurations
https-proxy,
http-proxy,
proxy will be used instead.
If no environment variables or npm configurations are found nothing will be done.
As the module does some extra job determining the proxy (including parsing the environment variables) and does some normalization (like defaulting the protocol to
http:) it may be useful to retrieve the proxy URL used by the module.
The property
globalTunnel.proxyUrl is the URL-formatted (including the optional basic auth if provided) proxy config currently in use. It is
null if the proxy is not currently enabled.
Similarly, the
globalTunnel.proxyConfig contains the entire parsed and normalized config.
The property
globalTunnel.isProxying contains the information about whether the global proxy is on or off.
Any module that doesn't specify an explicit
agent: option to
http.request
will also work with global-tunnel.
The unit tests for this module verify that the popular
request
module works with global-tunnel active.
For untested modules, it's recommended that you load and initialize
global-tunnel first. This way, any copies of
http.globalAgent will point to
the right thing.
If you'd like to contribute to or modify global-tunnel, here's a quick guide to get you started.
Download via GitHub and install npm dependencies:
git clone git@github.com:np-maintain/global-tunnel.git
cd global-tunnel
yarn
Testing is with the mocha framework.
Tests are located in the
test/ directory.
To run the tests:
yarn test
