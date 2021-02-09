Node.js Global Request Logger

This is a publicly available library published by Earnest.

This public module configures the http and https modules to raise logging events for every outgoing http request.

Any library or module that uses the default http and https modules will be captured. The primary use case is for centrally adding logging to all outbound api calls to third-party services without needing to manipulate those modules.

The logger will capture request and response arguments as well as the body sent or received.

Example

An example log object for a call to https://www.google.com :

Request

{ protocol : 'https:' , slashes : true , auth : null , host : 'www.google.com' , port : null , hostname : 'www.google.com' , hash : null , search : null , query : null , pathname : '/' , path : '/' , href : 'https://www.google.com/' , method : 'GET' , headers : { host : 'www.google.com' }, body : '' }

Response

{ statusCode : 200 , headers : { date : 'Sun, 17 Aug 2014 20:03:02 GMT' , expires : '-1' , 'cache-control' : 'private, max-age=0' , 'content-type' : 'text/html; charset=ISO-8859-1' , 'set-cookie' : [ 'PREF=ID=29ba00825c529e14:FF=0:TM=1408305782:LM=1408305782:S=7FwX1DADc9nIkUE1; expires=Tue, 16-Aug-2016 20:03:02 GMT; path=/; domain=.google.com' , 'NID=67=qAT-ji1lswEweR4BMbdLhdZHczj54O6s-OSFgH_rcjXLpOtjej9OR8ADiptMVjARY1hTWPadfixc3lZkfX41XuLFKK_B2J-hsEFHEdxkiL2IAW_AUyZ1MDYUs-Z8_l8q; expires=Mon, 16-Feb-2015 20:03:02 GMT; path=/; domain=.google.com; HttpOnly' ], p3p : 'CP="This is not a P3P policy! See http://www.google.com/support/accounts/bin/answer.py?hl=en&answer=151657 for more info."' , server : 'gws' , 'x-xss-protection' : '1; mode=block' , 'x-frame-options' : 'SAMEORIGIN' , 'alternate-protocol' : '443:quic' , 'transfer-encoding' : 'chunked' }, trailers : {}, httpVersion : '1.1' , url : '' , method : null , body : '<!doctype html><html itemscope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/WebPage" lang="en">...</html>' }

Usage

To enable logging events initialize the global logger:

var globalLog = require ( 'global-request-logger' ); globalLog.initialize();

This will now raise success and error events for every http or https request:

globalLog.on( 'success' , function ( request, response ) { console .log( 'SUCCESS' ); console .log( 'Request' , request); console .log( 'Response' , response); }); globalLog.on( 'error' , function ( request, response ) { console .log( 'ERROR' ); console .log( 'Request' , request); console .log( 'Response' , response); });

You may optionally disable logging using the end function:

globalLog .end ();

Options

The initialize function accepts an options argument that can configure logging.

maxBodyLength - The maximum length (in bytes) to log for a request or response body.

Contributing

To get started, take a look at the output of ./go help . Then, run ./go to configure the environment and dependencies.

Getting Started:

Usage: ./go

Available commands are: help Show this help exec Execute any command inside the dev image nuke Destroy all your running containers prepush Run prepush checks (e.g. test, lint) test Run all tests test:watch Run tests in watch mode install Install dependencies lint Lint the repository lint:fix Lint in fix mode

You can pass any of those as an argument to run the related task in this repository.

Testing