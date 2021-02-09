This is a publicly available library published by Earnest.
This public module configures the
http and
https
modules to raise logging events for every outgoing http request.
Any library or module that uses the default
http and
https modules will be captured. The primary use case is for
centrally adding logging to all outbound api calls to third-party services without needing to manipulate those modules.
The logger will capture request and response arguments as well as the body sent or received.
An example log object for a call to
https://www.google.com:
Request
{ protocol: 'https:',
slashes: true,
auth: null,
host: 'www.google.com',
port: null,
hostname: 'www.google.com',
hash: null,
search: null,
query: null,
pathname: '/',
path: '/',
href: 'https://www.google.com/',
method: 'GET',
headers: { host: 'www.google.com' },
body: ''
}
Response
{ statusCode: 200,
headers:
{ date: 'Sun, 17 Aug 2014 20:03:02 GMT',
expires: '-1',
'cache-control': 'private, max-age=0',
'content-type': 'text/html; charset=ISO-8859-1',
'set-cookie':
[ 'PREF=ID=29ba00825c529e14:FF=0:TM=1408305782:LM=1408305782:S=7FwX1DADc9nIkUE1; expires=Tue, 16-Aug-2016 20:03:02 GMT; path=/; domain=.google.com',
'NID=67=qAT-ji1lswEweR4BMbdLhdZHczj54O6s-OSFgH_rcjXLpOtjej9OR8ADiptMVjARY1hTWPadfixc3lZkfX41XuLFKK_B2J-hsEFHEdxkiL2IAW_AUyZ1MDYUs-Z8_l8q; expires=Mon, 16-Feb-2015 20:03:02 GMT; path=/; domain=.google.com; HttpOnly' ],
p3p: 'CP="This is not a P3P policy! See http://www.google.com/support/accounts/bin/answer.py?hl=en&answer=151657 for more info."',
server: 'gws',
'x-xss-protection': '1; mode=block',
'x-frame-options': 'SAMEORIGIN',
'alternate-protocol': '443:quic',
'transfer-encoding': 'chunked' },
trailers: {},
httpVersion: '1.1',
url: '',
method: null,
body: '<!doctype html><html itemscope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/WebPage" lang="en">...</html>' }
To enable logging events initialize the global logger:
var globalLog = require('global-request-logger');
globalLog.initialize();
This will now raise
success and
error events for every http or https request:
globalLog.on('success', function(request, response) {
console.log('SUCCESS');
console.log('Request', request);
console.log('Response', response);
});
globalLog.on('error', function(request, response) {
console.log('ERROR');
console.log('Request', request);
console.log('Response', response);
});
You may optionally disable logging using the
end function:
globalLog.end();
The
initialize function accepts an options argument that can configure logging.
To get started, take a look at the output of
./go help.
Then, run
./go to configure the environment and dependencies.
Usage: ./go
Available commands are: help Show this help exec Execute any command inside the dev image nuke Destroy all your running containers prepush Run prepush checks (e.g. test, lint) test Run all tests test:watch Run tests in watch mode install Install dependencies lint Lint the repository lint:fix Lint in fix mode
You can pass any of those as an argument to run the related task in this repository.
Use either
./go test or
./go test:unit to run