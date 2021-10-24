Require global npm as a local node module.
Npm is about 25MB in size now, which is quite a heavy dependency for most modules. Luckily, nearly every node.js user has a npm installed globally.
However, normally, you can't require a global module directly, unless:
NODE_PATH environment variable to the folder where global modules are installed.
The last one should be the best way for a third-party module.
If your module needs to depend on
npm, why not just use the global one?
var npm = require('global-npm')
If the version of npm counts, please use semver to check
npm.version by yourself.
MIT@Dracupid