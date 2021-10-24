openbase logo
global-npm

by Jingchen Zhao
0.5.0 (see all)

Require global npm as a local node module.

Readme

global-npm

Require global npm as a local node module.

Npm is about 25MB in size now, which is quite a heavy dependency for most modules. Luckily, nearly every node.js user has a npm installed globally.

However, normally, you can't require a global module directly, unless:

  1. set NODE_PATH environment variable to the folder where global modules are installed.
  2. link the local project with global module to use.
  3. require a file path instead of a module name.

The last one should be the best way for a third-party module.

If your module needs to depend on npm, why not just use the global one?

Usage

var npm = require('global-npm')

If the version of npm counts, please use semver to check npm.version by yourself.

License

MIT@Dracupid

