Require global npm as a local node module.

Npm is about 25MB in size now, which is quite a heavy dependency for most modules. Luckily, nearly every node.js user has a npm installed globally.

However, normally, you can't require a global module directly, unless:

set NODE_PATH environment variable to the folder where global modules are installed. link the local project with global module to use. require a file path instead of a module name.

The last one should be the best way for a third-party module.

If your module needs to depend on npm , why not just use the global one?

Usage

var npm = require ( 'global-npm' )

If the version of npm counts, please use semver to check npm.version by yourself.

License

MIT@Dracupid