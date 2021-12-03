openbase logo
gj

global-jsdom

by jonathan schatz
8.4.0 (see all)

Enable DOM in Node.js

25.6K

39

2mos ago

11

0

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

Yes?

Readme

global-jsdom

npm version Node.js CI

Enables DOM in Node.js global-jsdom will inject document, window and other DOM API into your Node.js environment. This allows you to run browser tests in Node.js. The specific attributes set on global come directly from the jsdom version you have installed.

Install

Requires node >= 12 and jsdom >= 10 or above

npm install --save-dev --save-exact jsdom global-jsdom

Usage

Just invoke it to turn your Node.js environment into a DOM environment.

// commonjs
require('global-jsdom/register')

// or es2015
import 'global-jsdom/register'

// you can now use the DOM
document.body.innerHTML = 'hello'

// you can also access the current jsdom instance through $jsdom
global.$jsdom.reconfigure({})

Configuration

You may pass configuration parameters to jsdom like so:

// commonjs
const globalJsdom = require('global-jsdom')

// or es2015
import globalJsdom from 'global-jsdom'

// then
globalJsdom(html, options)

Check the jsdom.jsdom() documentation for valid values for the options parameter.

Default Options

The following set of default options are passed to jsdom

{
  // if url isn't set then localStorage breaks with a cryptic error, see
  // https://github.com/jsdom/jsdom/issues/2304#issuecomment-408320484
  url: 'http://localhost:3000',
  // pretendToBeVisual is enabled so that react works, see
  // https://github.com/jsdom/jsdom#pretending-to-be-a-visual-browser
  pretendToBeVisual: true,
}

Cleanup

To clean up the global namespace just invoke the returned function:

// commonjs
const cleanup = require('global-jsdom')()

// es2015
import globalJsdom from 'global-jsdom'
const cleanup = globalJsdom()

// do things, then
cleanup()

Tape

In tape, run it before your other tests.

require('global-jsdom/register')

test('your tests', (t) => {
  /* and so on... */
})

Mocha

Simple: Use Mocha's --require option. Add this to the test/mocha.opts file (create it if it doesn't exist)

-r global-jsdom/register

Advanced: For finer control, you can instead add it via mocha's before and after hooks.

before(function () {
  this.jsdom = require('global-jsdom')()
})

after(function () {
  this.jsdom()
})

ES2015

If you're using a recent version of node then import should just work:

import 'global-jsdom/register'
import React from 'react'
import jQuery from 'jquery'
// ...

Migration from jsdom-global

  1. browserify support is dropped - I have no way to test this and webpack started giving higher priority to the browser field in package.json than module

Thanks

original code forked from jsdom-global

