Enables DOM in Node.js
global-jsdomwill inject
document,
windowand other DOM API into your Node.js environment. This allows you to run browser tests in Node.js. The specific attributes set on
globalcome directly from the
jsdomversion you have installed.
Install
Requires node >= 12 and jsdom >= 10 or above
npm install --save-dev --save-exact jsdom global-jsdom
Just invoke it to turn your Node.js environment into a DOM environment.
// commonjs
require('global-jsdom/register')
// or es2015
import 'global-jsdom/register'
// you can now use the DOM
document.body.innerHTML = 'hello'
// you can also access the current jsdom instance through $jsdom
global.$jsdom.reconfigure({})
You may pass configuration parameters to
jsdom like so:
// commonjs
const globalJsdom = require('global-jsdom')
// or es2015
import globalJsdom from 'global-jsdom'
// then
globalJsdom(html, options)
Check the jsdom.jsdom() documentation for valid values for the
options
parameter.
The following set of default options are passed to
jsdom
{
// if url isn't set then localStorage breaks with a cryptic error, see
// https://github.com/jsdom/jsdom/issues/2304#issuecomment-408320484
url: 'http://localhost:3000',
// pretendToBeVisual is enabled so that react works, see
// https://github.com/jsdom/jsdom#pretending-to-be-a-visual-browser
pretendToBeVisual: true,
}
To clean up the global namespace just invoke the returned function:
// commonjs
const cleanup = require('global-jsdom')()
// es2015
import globalJsdom from 'global-jsdom'
const cleanup = globalJsdom()
// do things, then
cleanup()
In tape, run it before your other tests.
require('global-jsdom/register')
test('your tests', (t) => {
/* and so on... */
})
Simple: Use Mocha's
--require option. Add this to the
test/mocha.opts file (create it if it doesn't exist)
-r global-jsdom/register
Advanced: For finer control, you can instead add it via mocha's
before and
after hooks.
before(function () {
this.jsdom = require('global-jsdom')()
})
after(function () {
this.jsdom()
})
If you're using a recent version of
node then
import should
just work:
import 'global-jsdom/register'
import React from 'react'
import jQuery from 'jquery'
// ...
jsdom-global
browserify support is dropped - I have no way to test this and
webpack started giving higher priority to the
browser field in
package.json than
module
original code forked from jsdom-global