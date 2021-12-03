Enables DOM in Node.js global-jsdom will inject document , window and other DOM API into your Node.js environment. This allows you to run browser tests in Node.js. The specific attributes set on global come directly from the jsdom version you have installed. Install

Requires node >= 12 and jsdom >= 10 or above

npm install --save-dev --save-exact jsdom global-jsdom

Usage

Just invoke it to turn your Node.js environment into a DOM environment.

require ( 'global-jsdom/register' ) import 'global-jsdom/register' document .body.innerHTML = 'hello' global.$jsdom.reconfigure({})

Configuration

You may pass configuration parameters to jsdom like so:

const globalJsdom = require ( 'global-jsdom' ) import globalJsdom from 'global-jsdom' globalJsdom(html, options)

Check the jsdom.jsdom() documentation for valid values for the options parameter.

Default Options

The following set of default options are passed to jsdom

{ url : 'http://localhost:3000' , pretendToBeVisual : true , }

Cleanup

To clean up the global namespace just invoke the returned function:

const cleanup = require ( 'global-jsdom' )() import globalJsdom from 'global-jsdom' const cleanup = globalJsdom() cleanup()

Tape

In tape, run it before your other tests.

require ( 'global-jsdom/register' ) test( 'your tests' , (t) => { })

Mocha

Simple: Use Mocha's --require option. Add this to the test/mocha.opts file (create it if it doesn't exist)

- r global-jsdom/register

Advanced: For finer control, you can instead add it via mocha's before and after hooks.

before( function ( ) { this .jsdom = require ( 'global-jsdom' )() }) after( function ( ) { this .jsdom() })

ES2015

If you're using a recent version of node then import should just work:

import 'global-jsdom/register' import React from 'react' import jQuery from 'jquery'

Migration from jsdom-global

browserify support is dropped - I have no way to test this and webpack started giving higher priority to the browser field in package.json than module

Thanks

original code forked from jsdom-global