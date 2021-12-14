openbase logo
Sometimes you have to do horrible things, like use the global object to share a singleton. Abstract that away, with this!

global-cache Version Badge

Sometimes you have to do horrible things, like use the global object to share a singleton. Abstract that away, with this!

This attaches a cache to the global object. It attempts to make it as undiscoverable as possible:

  • uses Symbols if available
  • if not, uses a string key that is not a valid identifier, so as not to show up in dot-notation browser autocomplete
  • makes it non-enumerable if property descriptors are supported

Keys are required to be strings or symbols.

Example

var cache = require('global-cache');
var assert = require('assert');

var value = {};
assert(cache.get(key) === undefined);
assert(cache.has(key) === false);

cache.set(key, value);
assert(cache.get(key) === value);
assert(cache.has(key) === true);

cache.delete(key);
assert(cache.get(key) === undefined);
assert(cache.has(key) === false);

Simply clone the repo, npm install, and run npm test

