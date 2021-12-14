Sometimes you have to do horrible things, like use the global object to share a singleton. Abstract that away, with this!
This attaches a cache to the global object. It attempts to make it as undiscoverable as possible:
Keys are required to be strings or symbols.
var cache = require('global-cache');
var assert = require('assert');
var value = {};
assert(cache.get(key) === undefined);
assert(cache.has(key) === false);
cache.set(key, value);
assert(cache.get(key) === value);
assert(cache.has(key) === true);
cache.delete(key);
assert(cache.get(key) === undefined);
assert(cache.has(key) === false);
Simply clone the repo,
npm install, and run
npm test