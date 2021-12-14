Sometimes you have to do horrible things, like use the global object to share a singleton. Abstract that away, with this!

This attaches a cache to the global object. It attempts to make it as undiscoverable as possible:

uses Symbols if available

if not, uses a string key that is not a valid identifier, so as not to show up in dot-notation browser autocomplete

makes it non-enumerable if property descriptors are supported

Keys are required to be strings or symbols.

Example

var cache = require ( 'global-cache' ); var assert = require ( 'assert' ); var value = {}; assert(cache.get(key) === undefined ); assert(cache.has(key) === false ); cache.set(key, value); assert(cache.get(key) === value); assert(cache.has(key) === true ); cache.delete(key); assert(cache.get(key) === undefined ); assert(cache.has(key) === false );

Tests