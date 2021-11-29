Global HTTP/HTTPS proxy configurable using environment variables.
global-agent/bootstrap
To configure HTTP proxy:
global-agent/bootstrap.
GLOBAL_AGENT_HTTP_PROXY environment variable.
Code:
import 'global-agent/bootstrap';
// or:
// import {bootstrap} from 'global-agent';
// bootstrap();
Bash:
$ export GLOBAL_AGENT_HTTP_PROXY=http://127.0.0.1:8080
Alternatively, you can preload module using Node.js
--require, -r configuration, e.g.
$ export GLOBAL_AGENT_HTTP_PROXY=http://127.0.0.1:8080
$ node -r 'global-agent/bootstrap' your-script.js
bootstrap routine
Instead of importing a self-initialising script with side-effects as demonstrated in the setup proxy using
global-agent/bootstrap documentation, you can import
bootstrap routine and explicitly evaluate the bootstrap logic, e.g.
import {
bootstrap
} from 'global-agent';
bootstrap();
This is useful if you need to conditionally bootstrap
global-agent, e.g.
import {
bootstrap
} from 'global-agent';
import globalTunnel from 'global-tunnel-ng';
const MAJOR_NODEJS_VERSION = parseInt(process.version.slice(1).split('.')[0], 10);
if (MAJOR_NODEJS_VERSION >= 10) {
// `global-agent` works with Node.js v10 and above.
bootstrap();
} else {
// `global-tunnel-ng` works only with Node.js v10 and below.
globalTunnel.initialize();
}
createGlobalProxyAgent
If you do not want to use
global.GLOBAL_AGENT variable, then you can use
createGlobalProxyAgent to instantiate a controlled instance of
global-agent, e.g.
import {
createGlobalProxyAgent
} from 'global-agent';
const globalProxyAgent = createGlobalProxyAgent();
Unlike
bootstrap routine,
createGlobalProxyAgent factory does not create
global.GLOBAL_AGENT variable and does not guard against multiple initializations of
global-agent. The result object of
createGlobalProxyAgent is equivalent to
global.GLOBAL_AGENT.
global-agent/bootstrap script copies
process.env.GLOBAL_AGENT_HTTP_PROXY value to
global.GLOBAL_AGENT.HTTP_PROXY and continues to use the latter variable.
You can override the
global.GLOBAL_AGENT.HTTP_PROXY value at runtime to change proxy behaviour, e.g.
http.get('http://127.0.0.1:8000');
global.GLOBAL_AGENT.HTTP_PROXY = 'http://127.0.0.1:8001';
http.get('http://127.0.0.1:8000');
global.GLOBAL_AGENT.HTTP_PROXY = 'http://127.0.0.1:8002';
The first HTTP request is going to use http://127.0.0.1:8001 proxy and the secord request is going to use http://127.0.0.1:8002.
All
global-agent configuration is available under
global.GLOBAL_AGENT namespace.
The
GLOBAL_AGENT_NO_PROXY environment variable specifies a pattern of URLs that should be excluded from proxying.
GLOBAL_AGENT_NO_PROXY value is a comma-separated list of domain names. Asterisks can be used as wildcards, e.g.
export GLOBAL_AGENT_NO_PROXY='*.foo.com,baz.com'
says to contact all machines with the 'foo.com' TLD and 'baz.com' domains directly.
The environment variable
GLOBAL_AGENT_HTTPS_PROXY can be set to specify a separate proxy for HTTPS requests. When this variable is not set
GLOBAL_AGENT_HTTP_PROXY is used for both HTTP and HTTPS requests.
global-agent is using
roarr logger to log HTTP requests and response (HTTP status code and headers), e.g.
{"context":{"program":"global-agent","namespace":"Agent","logLevel":10,"destination":"http://gajus.com","proxy":"http://127.0.0.1:8076"},"message":"proxying request","sequence":1,"time":1556269669663,"version":"1.0.0"}
{"context":{"program":"global-agent","namespace":"Agent","logLevel":10,"headers":{"content-type":"text/plain","content-length":"2","date":"Fri, 26 Apr 2019 12:07:50 GMT","connection":"close"},"requestId":6,"statusCode":200},"message":"proxying response","sequence":2,"time":1557133856955,"version":"1.0.0"}
Export
ROARR_LOG=true environment variable to enable log printing to stdout.
Use
roarr-cli program to pretty-print the logs.
createGlobalProxyAgent
/**
* @property environmentVariableNamespace Defines namespace of `HTTP_PROXY`, `HTTPS_PROXY` and `NO_PROXY` environment variables. (Default: `GLOBAL_AGENT_`)
* @property forceGlobalAgent Forces to use `global-agent` HTTP(S) agent even when request was explicitly constructed with another agent. (Default: `true`)
* @property socketConnectionTimeout Destroys socket if connection is not established within the timeout. (Default: `60000`)
*/
type ProxyAgentConfigurationInputType = {|
+environmentVariableNamespace?: string,
+forceGlobalAgent?: boolean,
+socketConnectionTimeout?: number,
|};
(configurationInput: ProxyAgentConfigurationInputType) => ProxyAgentConfigurationType;
|Name
|Description
|Default
GLOBAL_AGENT_ENVIRONMENT_VARIABLE_NAMESPACE
|Defines namespace of
HTTP_PROXY,
HTTPS_PROXY and
NO_PROXY environment variables.
GLOBAL_AGENT_
GLOBAL_AGENT_FORCE_GLOBAL_AGENT
|Forces to use
global-agent HTTP(S) agent even when request was explicitly constructed with another agent.
true
GLOBAL_AGENT_SOCKET_CONNECTION_TIMEOUT
|Destroys socket if connection is not established within the timeout.
60000
${NAMESPACE}HTTP_PROXY
|Sets the initial proxy controller HTTP_PROXY value.
|N/A
${NAMESPACE}HTTPS_PROXY
|Sets the initial proxy controller HTTPS_PROXY value.
|N/A
${NAMESPACE}NO_PROXY
|Sets the initial proxy controller NO_PROXY value.
|N/A
global.GLOBAL_AGENT
global.GLOBAL_AGENT is initialized by
bootstrap routine.
global.GLOBAL_AGENT has the following properties:
|Name
|Description
|Configurable
HTTP_PROXY
|Yes
|Sets HTTP proxy to use.
HTTPS_PROXY
|Yes
|Sets a distinct proxy to use for HTTPS requests.
NO_PROXY
|Yes
|Specifies a pattern of URLs that should be excluded from proxying. See Exclude URLs.
global-agent works with all libraries that internally use
http.request.
global-agent has been tested to work with:
global-agent overrides explicitly configured HTTP(S) agent?
By default,
global-agent overrides
agent property of any HTTP request, even if
agent property was explicitly set when constructing a HTTP request. This behaviour allows to intercept requests of libraries that use a custom instance of an agent per default (e.g. Stripe SDK uses an
http(s).globalAgent instance pre-configured with
keepAlive: true).
This behaviour can be disabled with
GLOBAL_AGENT_FORCE_GLOBAL_AGENT=false environment variable. When disabled, then
global-agent will only set
agent property when it is not already defined or if
agent is an instance of
http(s).globalAgent.
global-agent/bootstrap does not use
HTTP_PROXY?
Some libraries (e.g.
request) change their behaviour when
HTTP_PROXY environment variable is present. Using a namespaced environment variable prevents conflicting library behaviour.
You can override this behaviour by configuring
GLOBAL_AGENT_ENVIRONMENT_VARIABLE_NAMESPACE variable, e.g.
$ export GLOBAL_AGENT_ENVIRONMENT_VARIABLE_NAMESPACE=
Now script initialized using
global-agent/bootstrap will use
HTTP_PROXY,
HTTPS_PROXY and
NO_PROXY environment variables.
global-tunnel and
tunnel?
global-tunnel (including
global-tunnel-ng and
tunnel) are designed to support legacy Node.js versions. They use various workarounds and rely on monkey-patching
http.request,
http.get,
https.request and
https.get methods.
In contrast,
global-agent supports Node.js v10 and above, and does not implements workarounds for the older Node.js versions.