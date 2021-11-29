Global HTTP/HTTPS proxy configurable using environment variables.

Usage

Setup proxy using global-agent/bootstrap

To configure HTTP proxy:

Import global-agent/bootstrap . Export HTTP proxy address as GLOBAL_AGENT_HTTP_PROXY environment variable.

Code:

import 'global-agent/bootstrap' ;

Bash:

$ export GLOBAL_AGENT_HTTP_PROXY=http://127.0.0.1:8080

Alternatively, you can preload module using Node.js --require, -r configuration, e.g.

$ export GLOBAL_AGENT_HTTP_PROXY=http://127.0.0.1:8080 $ node -r 'global-agent/bootstrap' your-script.js

Setup proxy using bootstrap routine

Instead of importing a self-initialising script with side-effects as demonstrated in the setup proxy using global-agent/bootstrap documentation, you can import bootstrap routine and explicitly evaluate the bootstrap logic, e.g.

import { bootstrap } from 'global-agent' ; bootstrap();

This is useful if you need to conditionally bootstrap global-agent , e.g.

import { bootstrap } from 'global-agent' ; import globalTunnel from 'global-tunnel-ng' ; const MAJOR_NODEJS_VERSION = parseInt (process.version.slice( 1 ).split( '.' )[ 0 ], 10 ); if (MAJOR_NODEJS_VERSION >= 10 ) { bootstrap(); } else { globalTunnel.initialize(); }

Setup proxy using createGlobalProxyAgent

If you do not want to use global.GLOBAL_AGENT variable, then you can use createGlobalProxyAgent to instantiate a controlled instance of global-agent , e.g.

import { createGlobalProxyAgent } from 'global-agent' ; const globalProxyAgent = createGlobalProxyAgent();

Unlike bootstrap routine, createGlobalProxyAgent factory does not create global.GLOBAL_AGENT variable and does not guard against multiple initializations of global-agent . The result object of createGlobalProxyAgent is equivalent to global.GLOBAL_AGENT .

Runtime configuration

global-agent/bootstrap script copies process.env.GLOBAL_AGENT_HTTP_PROXY value to global.GLOBAL_AGENT.HTTP_PROXY and continues to use the latter variable.

You can override the global.GLOBAL_AGENT.HTTP_PROXY value at runtime to change proxy behaviour, e.g.

http.get( 'http://127.0.0.1:8000' ); global.GLOBAL_AGENT.HTTP_PROXY = 'http://127.0.0.1:8001' ; http.get( 'http://127.0.0.1:8000' ); global.GLOBAL_AGENT.HTTP_PROXY = 'http://127.0.0.1:8002' ;

The first HTTP request is going to use http://127.0.0.1:8001 proxy and the secord request is going to use http://127.0.0.1:8002.

All global-agent configuration is available under global.GLOBAL_AGENT namespace.

Exclude URLs

The GLOBAL_AGENT_NO_PROXY environment variable specifies a pattern of URLs that should be excluded from proxying. GLOBAL_AGENT_NO_PROXY value is a comma-separated list of domain names. Asterisks can be used as wildcards, e.g.

export GLOBAL_AGENT_NO_PROXY= '*.foo.com,baz.com'

says to contact all machines with the 'foo.com' TLD and 'baz.com' domains directly.

Separate proxy for HTTPS

The environment variable GLOBAL_AGENT_HTTPS_PROXY can be set to specify a separate proxy for HTTPS requests. When this variable is not set GLOBAL_AGENT_HTTP_PROXY is used for both HTTP and HTTPS requests.

Enable logging

global-agent is using roarr logger to log HTTP requests and response (HTTP status code and headers), e.g.

{ "context" :{ "program" : "global-agent" , "namespace" : "Agent" , "logLevel" : 10 , "destination" : "http://gajus.com" , "proxy" : "http://127.0.0.1:8076" }, "message" : "proxying request" , "sequence" : 1 , "time" : 1556269669663 , "version" : "1.0.0" } { "context" :{ "program" : "global-agent" , "namespace" : "Agent" , "logLevel" : 10 , "headers" :{ "content-type" : "text/plain" , "content-length" : "2" , "date" : "Fri, 26 Apr 2019 12:07:50 GMT" , "connection" : "close" }, "requestId" : 6 , "statusCode" : 200 }, "message" : "proxying response" , "sequence" : 2 , "time" : 1557133856955 , "version" : "1.0.0" }

Export ROARR_LOG=true environment variable to enable log printing to stdout.

Use roarr-cli program to pretty-print the logs.

API

createGlobalProxyAgent

type ProxyAgentConfigurationInputType = {| +environmentVariableNamespace?: string, +forceGlobalAgent?: boolean, +socketConnectionTimeout?: number, |}; ( configurationInput: ProxyAgentConfigurationInputType ) => ProxyAgentConfigurationType;

Environment variables

Name Description Default GLOBAL_AGENT_ENVIRONMENT_VARIABLE_NAMESPACE Defines namespace of HTTP_PROXY , HTTPS_PROXY and NO_PROXY environment variables. GLOBAL_AGENT_ GLOBAL_AGENT_FORCE_GLOBAL_AGENT Forces to use global-agent HTTP(S) agent even when request was explicitly constructed with another agent. true GLOBAL_AGENT_SOCKET_CONNECTION_TIMEOUT Destroys socket if connection is not established within the timeout. 60000 ${NAMESPACE}HTTP_PROXY Sets the initial proxy controller HTTP_PROXY value. N/A ${NAMESPACE}HTTPS_PROXY Sets the initial proxy controller HTTPS_PROXY value. N/A ${NAMESPACE}NO_PROXY Sets the initial proxy controller NO_PROXY value. N/A

global.GLOBAL_AGENT is initialized by bootstrap routine.

global.GLOBAL_AGENT has the following properties:

Name Description Configurable HTTP_PROXY Yes Sets HTTP proxy to use. HTTPS_PROXY Yes Sets a distinct proxy to use for HTTPS requests. NO_PROXY Yes Specifies a pattern of URLs that should be excluded from proxying. See Exclude URLs.

Supported libraries

global-agent works with all libraries that internally use http.request .

global-agent has been tested to work with:

FAQ

What is the reason global-agent overrides explicitly configured HTTP(S) agent?

By default, global-agent overrides agent property of any HTTP request, even if agent property was explicitly set when constructing a HTTP request. This behaviour allows to intercept requests of libraries that use a custom instance of an agent per default (e.g. Stripe SDK uses an http(s).globalAgent instance pre-configured with keepAlive: true ).

This behaviour can be disabled with GLOBAL_AGENT_FORCE_GLOBAL_AGENT=false environment variable. When disabled, then global-agent will only set agent property when it is not already defined or if agent is an instance of http(s).globalAgent .

What is the reason global-agent/bootstrap does not use HTTP_PROXY ?

Some libraries (e.g. request ) change their behaviour when HTTP_PROXY environment variable is present. Using a namespaced environment variable prevents conflicting library behaviour.

You can override this behaviour by configuring GLOBAL_AGENT_ENVIRONMENT_VARIABLE_NAMESPACE variable, e.g.

$ export GLOBAL_AGENT_ENVIRONMENT_VARIABLE_NAMESPACE=

Now script initialized using global-agent/bootstrap will use HTTP_PROXY , HTTPS_PROXY and NO_PROXY environment variables.

What is the difference from global-tunnel and tunnel ?

global-tunnel (including global-tunnel-ng and tunnel ) are designed to support legacy Node.js versions. They use various workarounds and rely on monkey-patching http.request , http.get , https.request and https.get methods.