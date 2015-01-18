|Package
|glob2base
|Description
|Extracts a base path from a node-glob instance
|Node Version
|>= 0.10
The module is a function that takes in a node-glob instance and returns a string. Basically it just gives you everything before any globbing/matching happens.
var glob2base = require('glob2base');
var glob = require('glob');
// js/
glob2base(new glob.Glob('js/**/*.js'));
// css/test/
glob2base(new glob.Glob('css/test/{a,b}/*.css'));
// pages/whatever/
glob2base(new glob.Glob('pages/whatever/index.html'));