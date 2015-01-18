openbase logo
glob2base

by Fractal
0.0.12 (see all)

Extracts a base path from a node-glob instance

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Downloads/wk

608K

GitHub Stars

27

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

1

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

glob2base NPM version Downloads Support us Build Status Coveralls Status

Information

Packageglob2base
Description Extracts a base path from a node-glob instance
Node Version >= 0.10

Usage

The module is a function that takes in a node-glob instance and returns a string. Basically it just gives you everything before any globbing/matching happens.

var glob2base = require('glob2base');
var glob = require('glob');

// js/
glob2base(new glob.Glob('js/**/*.js'));

// css/test/
glob2base(new glob.Glob('css/test/{a,b}/*.css'));

// pages/whatever/
glob2base(new glob.Glob('pages/whatever/index.html'));

