A Readable Stream interface over node-glob.
var gs = require('glob-stream');
var readable = gs('./files/**/*.coffee', {
/* options */
});
var writable =
/* your WriteableStream */
readable.pipe(writable);
You can pass any combination of glob strings. One caveat is that you cannot only pass a negative glob, you must give it at least one positive glob so it knows where to start. If given a non-glob path (also referred to as a singular glob), only one file will be emitted. If given a singular glob and no files match, an error is emitted (see also
options.allowEmpty).
globStream(globs, options)
Takes a glob string or an array of glob strings as the first argument and an options object as the second. Returns a stream of objects that contain
cwd,
base and
path properties.
options.allowEmpty
Whether or not to error upon an empty singular glob.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false (error upon no match)
options.dot
Whether or not to treat dotfiles as regular files. This is passed through to node-glob.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
options.silent
Whether or not to suppress warnings on stderr from node-glob. This is passed through to node-glob.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
true
options.cwd
The current working directory that the glob is resolved against.
Type:
String
Default:
process.cwd()
options.root
The root path that the glob is resolved against.
Note: This is never passed to node-glob because it is pre-resolved against your paths.
Type:
String
Default:
undefined (use the filesystem root)
options.base
The absolute segment of the glob path that isn't a glob. This value is attached to each glob object and is useful for relative pathing.
Type:
String
Default: The absolute path segement before a glob starts (see glob-parent)
options.cwdbase
Whether or not the
cwd and
base should be the same.
Type:
Boolean
Default:
false
options.uniqueBy
Filters stream to remove duplicates based on the string property name or the result of function. When using a function, the function receives the streamed data (objects containing
cwd,
base,
path properties) to compare against.
Type:
String or
Function
Default:
'path'
Any glob-related options are documented in node-glob. Those options are forwarded verbatim, with the exception of
root and
ignore.
root is pre-resolved and
ignore is joined with all negative globs.
var stream = gs(['./**/*.js', '!./node_modules/**/*']);
Globs are executed in order, so negations should follow positive globs. For example:
The following would not exclude any files:
gs(['!b*.js', '*.js']);
However, this would exclude all files that started with
b:
gs(['*.js', '!b*.js']);
MIT