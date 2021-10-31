A Readable Stream interface over node-glob.

Usage

var gs = require ( 'glob-stream' ); var readable = gs( './files/**/*.coffee' , { }); var writable = readable.pipe(writable);

You can pass any combination of glob strings. One caveat is that you cannot only pass a negative glob, you must give it at least one positive glob so it knows where to start. If given a non-glob path (also referred to as a singular glob), only one file will be emitted. If given a singular glob and no files match, an error is emitted (see also options.allowEmpty ).

API

Takes a glob string or an array of glob strings as the first argument and an options object as the second. Returns a stream of objects that contain cwd , base and path properties.

Options

Whether or not to error upon an empty singular glob.

Type: Boolean

Default: false (error upon no match)

Whether or not to treat dotfiles as regular files. This is passed through to node-glob.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Whether or not to suppress warnings on stderr from node-glob. This is passed through to node-glob.

Type: Boolean

Default: true

The current working directory that the glob is resolved against.

Type: String

Default: process.cwd()

The root path that the glob is resolved against.

Note: This is never passed to node-glob because it is pre-resolved against your paths.

Type: String

Default: undefined (use the filesystem root)

The absolute segment of the glob path that isn't a glob. This value is attached to each glob object and is useful for relative pathing.

Type: String

Default: The absolute path segement before a glob starts (see glob-parent)

Whether or not the cwd and base should be the same.

Type: Boolean

Default: false

Filters stream to remove duplicates based on the string property name or the result of function. When using a function, the function receives the streamed data (objects containing cwd , base , path properties) to compare against.

Type: String or Function

Default: 'path'

other

Any glob-related options are documented in node-glob. Those options are forwarded verbatim, with the exception of root and ignore . root is pre-resolved and ignore is joined with all negative globs.

Globbing & Negation

var stream = gs([ './**/*.js' , '!./node_modules/**/*' ]);

Globs are executed in order, so negations should follow positive globs. For example:

The following would not exclude any files:

gs([ '!b*.js' , '*.js' ]);

However, this would exclude all files that started with b :

gs([ '*.js' , '!b*.js' ]);

License

MIT