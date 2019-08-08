Run multiple commands by glob patterns sequentially.
$ npm install -g glob-run
Basic example:
$ glob-run cat src/\*.js
This is equivalent to running:
$ cat src/a.js && cat src/b.js && cat src/c.js
With Browserify:
# src/a.js will be bundled into dist/a.js
$ glob-run browserify src/\*.js -o dist/\*.js
# src/a.coffee will be bundled into a.js
$ glob-run browserify -t coffeeify src/\*.coffee -o dist/\*.js
$ glob-run browserify src/\*.js -o dist/bundle-\*.js
With concat-from-list:
# files listed in src/a.json will be concatenated in dist/a.js
$ glob-run concat-from-list src/\*.json dist/\*.js
From package.json:
{
"dependencies": {
"glob-run": "^0.1.3",
"browserify": "^8.0.3"
},
"scripts": {
"build": "./node_modules/.bin/glob-run ./node-modules/.bin/browserify src/\\*.js dist/\\*js"
}
}
And then you can just do
npm run build.
Since it is all in CLI, asterisks (*) are expected to be always escaped.
MIT © Fahad Ibnay Heylaal