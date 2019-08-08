openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gr

glob-run

by Fahad Heylaal
0.1.7 (see all)

Run multiple commands by glob patterns sequentially.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.2K

GitHub Stars

11

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

Run multiple commands by glob patterns sequentially.

Install

$ npm install -g glob-run

Usage

Basic example:

$ glob-run cat src/\*.js

This is equivalent to running:

$ cat src/a.js && cat src/b.js && cat src/c.js

With Browserify:

# src/a.js will be bundled into dist/a.js
$ glob-run browserify src/\*.js -o dist/\*.js

# src/a.coffee will be bundled into a.js
$ glob-run browserify -t coffeeify src/\*.coffee -o dist/\*.js

$ glob-run browserify src/\*.js -o dist/bundle-\*.js

With concat-from-list:

# files listed in src/a.json will be concatenated in dist/a.js
$ glob-run concat-from-list src/\*.json dist/\*.js

From package.json:

{
  "dependencies": {
    "glob-run": "^0.1.3",
    "browserify": "^8.0.3"
  },
  "scripts": {
    "build": "./node_modules/.bin/glob-run ./node-modules/.bin/browserify src/\\*.js dist/\\*js"
  }
}

And then you can just do npm run build.

Since it is all in CLI, asterisks (*) are expected to be always escaped.

License

MIT © Fahad Ibnay Heylaal

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial