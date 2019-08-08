Run multiple commands by glob patterns sequentially.

Install

$ npm install -g glob-run

Usage

Basic example:

glob-run cat src/\*.js

This is equivalent to running:

$ cat src/ a .js && cat src/ b .js && cat src/c .js

With Browserify:

$ glob-run browserify src/\*.js -o dist/\*.js $ glob-run browserify -t coffeeify src/\*.coffee -o dist/\*.js $ glob-run browserify src/\*.js -o dist/bundle-\*.js

With concat-from-list:

$ glob-run concat-from- list src/\*.json dist/\*.js

From package.json:

{ "dependencies" : { "glob-run" : "^0.1.3" , "browserify" : "^8.0.3" }, "scripts" : { "build" : "./node_modules/.bin/glob-run ./node-modules/.bin/browserify src/\\*.js dist/\\*js" } }

And then you can just do npm run build .

Since it is all in CLI, asterisks (*) are expected to be always escaped.

License

MIT © Fahad Ibnay Heylaal