openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gp

glob-promise

by Ahmad Nassri
4.2.2 (see all)

Promise version of glob

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

2.9M

GitHub Stars

42

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Promise version of glob

Match files using the patterns the shell uses, like stars and stuff.

license release super linter test semantic

*Note: This is just a Promise wrapped version of glob*

Install

$ npm install glob-promise glob
NOTE:

glob is set as a peerDependency in package.json

  • npm <= 2 will automatically install peerDependencies if they are not explicitly depended upon higher in the dependency tree.
  • npm >= 3 will no longer automatically install peerDependencies.

You will need to manually add glob as a dependency to your project for glob-promise to work.

API

glob(pattern [, options])

Alias for glob.promise

glob.promise(pattern [, options])

pattern: String (glob pattern) options: Object or String Return: Object (Promise)

When it finishes, it will be fulfilled with an Array of filenames as its first argument.

When it fails to read the files, it will be rejected with an error as its first argument.

glob('**/*')
  .then(function(contents) {
    contents; //=> ['lorem', 'ipsum', 'dolor']
  });

glob('{foo,bar.baz}.txt', { nobrace: true })
  .then(function(contents) {
    contents; //=> []
  });

glob.glob(pattern [, options], cb)

see glob

glob.sync(pattern [, options])

see glob.sync()

glob.hasMagic(pattern, [options])

see glob.hasMagic()

Class: glob.Glob

see Glob

options

The option object will be directly passed to glob.

Author: Ahmad Nassri • Twitter: @AhmadNassri

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial