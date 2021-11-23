Match files using the patterns the shell uses, like stars and stuff.
$ npm install glob-promise glob
glob is set as a
peerDependency in
package.json
npm <=
2 will automatically install
peerDependencies if they are not explicitly depended upon higher in the dependency tree.
npm >= 3 will no longer automatically install
peerDependencies.
You will need to manually add
glob as a dependency to your project for
glob-promise to work.
glob(pattern [, options])
Alias for
glob.promise
glob.promise(pattern [, options])
pattern:
String (glob pattern)
options:
Object or
String
Return:
Object (Promise)
When it finishes, it will be fulfilled with an
Array of filenames as its first argument.
When it fails to read the files, it will be rejected with an error as its first argument.
glob('**/*')
.then(function(contents) {
contents; //=> ['lorem', 'ipsum', 'dolor']
});
glob('{foo,bar.baz}.txt', { nobrace: true })
.then(function(contents) {
contents; //=> []
});
glob.glob(pattern [, options], cb)
see
glob
glob.sync(pattern [, options])
see
glob.sync()
glob.hasMagic(pattern, [options])
see
glob.hasMagic()
Class: glob.Glob
see
Glob
The option object will be directly passed to glob.
Author: Ahmad Nassri • Twitter: @AhmadNassri