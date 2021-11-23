Promise version of glob

Match files using the patterns the shell uses, like stars and stuff.

*Note: This is just a Promise wrapped version of glob *

Install

$ npm install glob-promise glob

glob is set as a peerDependency in package.json

npm <= 2 will automatically install peerDependencies if they are not explicitly depended upon higher in the dependency tree.

npm >= 3 will no longer automatically install peerDependencies.

You will need to manually add glob as a dependency to your project for glob-promise to work.

API

Alias for glob.promise

pattern: String (glob pattern) options: Object or String Return: Object (Promise)

When it finishes, it will be fulfilled with an Array of filenames as its first argument.

When it fails to read the files, it will be rejected with an error as its first argument.

glob( '**/*' ) .then( function ( contents ) { contents; }); glob( '{foo,bar.baz}.txt' , { nobrace : true }) .then( function ( contents ) { contents; });

see glob

see Glob

options

The option object will be directly passed to glob.