webpack loader to load files at once with glob

Install

npm install --save-dev glob-loader

Use

Create a glob pattern file (example: dir.pattern )

) Write the pattern of the files that you want to require

Require it with glob-loader

dir.pattern file

Pattern is relative to the file directory.

./dir * .js

Require patterns

var modules = require ( "glob-loader!./dir.pattern" );

TODO