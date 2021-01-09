Extends glob with support for filtering files according to gitignore rules and exposes an optional Promise API, based on node-ignore .

This module is built to solve performance issues, see Why.

Install

$ npm i glob-gitignore --save

Usage

import { glob, sync, hasMagic } from 'glob-gitignore' glob([ '**' ], { cwd : '/path/to' , ignore : '*.bak' }) .then( files => { console .log(files) }) glob( '**' , options) const files = sync( '**' , { ignore : '*.bak' }) hasMagic( 'a/{b/c,x/y}' )

Why

The options.ignore of node-glob does not support gitignore rules. It is better NOT to glob things then filter them by gitignore rules. Because by doing this, there will be so much unnecessary harddisk traversing, and cause performance issues, especially if there are tremendous files and directories inside the working directory. For the situation, you'd better to use this module.

glob-gitignore does the filtering at the very process of each decending down.

Returns a Promise

patterns String|Array.<String> The pattern or array of patterns to be matched.

And negative patterns (each of which starts with an ! ) are supported, although negative patterns are NOT recommended. You'd better to use options.ignore .

glob([ '*.js' , 'a/**' , '!a/**/*.png' ]).then( console .log)

options Object the glob options except for options.ignore

Could be a String , an array of String s, or an instance of node- ignore

Not setting this is kind of silly, since that's the whole purpose of this lib, but it is optional though.

glob( '**' , { ignore : '*.js' }) glob( '**' , { ignore : [ '*.css' , '*.styl' ]}) import ignore from 'ignore' glob( '**' , { ignore : ignore().add( '*.js' ) })

The synchronous globber, which returns an Array.<path> .

This method extends glob.hasMagic(pattern) and supports an array of patterns.

Returns

true if there are any special characters in the pattern, or there is any of a pattern in the array has special characters.

if there are any special characters in the pattern, or there is any of a pattern in the array has special characters. false otherwise.

hasMagic( 'a/{b/c,x/y}' ) hasMagic([ 'a/{b/c,x/y}' , 'a' ]) hasMagic([ 'a' ])

Note that the options affect the results. If noext:true is set in the options object, then +(a|b) will not be considered a magic pattern. If the pattern has a brace expansion, like a/{b/c,x/y} then that is considered magical, unless nobrace:true is set in the options.

License

MIT