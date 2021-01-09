openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
gg

glob-gitignore

by Kael
1.0.14 (see all)

Extends `glob` with support for filtering files according to gitignore rules and exposes an optional Promise API

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

10.9K

GitHub Stars

13

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

6

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Build Status

glob-gitignore

Extends glob with support for filtering files according to gitignore rules and exposes an optional Promise API, based on node-ignore.

This module is built to solve performance issues, see Why.

Install

$ npm i glob-gitignore --save

Usage

import {
  glob,
  sync,
  hasMagic
} from 'glob-gitignore'

// The usage of glob-gitignore is much the same as `node-glob`,
// and it supports an array of patterns to be matched
glob(['**'], {
  cwd: '/path/to',

  // Except that options.ignore accepts an array of gitignore rules,
  // or a gitignore rule,
  // or an `ignore` instance.
  ignore: '*.bak'
})
// And glob-gitignore returns a promise
.then(files => {
  console.log(files)
})

// A string of pattern is also supported.
glob('**', options)

// To glob things synchronously, use `sync`
const files = sync('**', {ignore: '*.bak'})

hasMagic('a/{b/c,x/y}')  // true

Why

  1. The options.ignore of node-glob does not support gitignore rules.

  2. It is better NOT to glob things then filter them by gitignore rules. Because by doing this, there will be so much unnecessary harddisk traversing, and cause performance issues, especially if there are tremendous files and directories inside the working directory. For the situation, you'd better to use this module.

glob-gitignore does the filtering at the very process of each decending down.

glob(patterns, options)

Returns a Promise

  • patterns String|Array.<String> The pattern or array of patterns to be matched.

And negative patterns (each of which starts with an !) are supported, although negative patterns are NOT recommended. You'd better to use options.ignore.

glob(['*.js', 'a/**', '!a/**/*.png']).then(console.log)

options.ignore

Could be a String, an array of Strings, or an instance of node-ignore

Not setting this is kind of silly, since that's the whole purpose of this lib, but it is optional though.

glob('**', {ignore: '*.js'})
glob('**', {ignore: ['*.css', '*.styl']})

import ignore from 'ignore'
glob('**', {
  ignore: ignore().add('*.js')
})

sync(patterns, options)

The synchronous globber, which returns an Array.<path>.

hasMagic(patterns, [options])

This method extends glob.hasMagic(pattern) and supports an array of patterns.

Returns

  • true if there are any special characters in the pattern, or there is any of a pattern in the array has special characters.
  • false otherwise.
hasMagic('a/{b/c,x/y}')               // true
hasMagic(['a/{b/c,x/y}', 'a'])        // true
hasMagic(['a'])                       // false

Note that the options affect the results. If noext:true is set in the options object, then +(a|b) will not be considered a magic pattern. If the pattern has a brace expansion, like a/{b/c,x/y} then that is considered magical, unless nobrace:true is set in the options.

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial