Extends
glob with support for filtering files according to gitignore rules and exposes an optional Promise API, based on
node-ignore.
This module is built to solve performance issues, see Why.
$ npm i glob-gitignore --save
import {
glob,
sync,
hasMagic
} from 'glob-gitignore'
// The usage of glob-gitignore is much the same as `node-glob`,
// and it supports an array of patterns to be matched
glob(['**'], {
cwd: '/path/to',
// Except that options.ignore accepts an array of gitignore rules,
// or a gitignore rule,
// or an `ignore` instance.
ignore: '*.bak'
})
// And glob-gitignore returns a promise
.then(files => {
console.log(files)
})
// A string of pattern is also supported.
glob('**', options)
// To glob things synchronously, use `sync`
const files = sync('**', {ignore: '*.bak'})
hasMagic('a/{b/c,x/y}') // true
The
options.ignore of
node-glob does not support gitignore rules.
It is better NOT to glob things then filter them by gitignore rules. Because by doing this, there will be so much unnecessary harddisk traversing, and cause performance issues, especially if there are tremendous files and directories inside the working directory. For the situation, you'd better to use this module.
glob-gitignore does the filtering at the very process of each decending down.
Returns a
Promise
String|Array.<String> The pattern or array of patterns to be matched.
And negative patterns (each of which starts with an
!) are supported, although negative patterns are NOT recommended. You'd better to use
options.ignore.
glob(['*.js', 'a/**', '!a/**/*.png']).then(console.log)
Object the glob options except for
options.ignore
options.ignore
Could be a
String, an array of
Strings, or an instance of node-
ignore
Not setting this is kind of silly, since that's the whole purpose of this lib, but it is optional though.
glob('**', {ignore: '*.js'})
glob('**', {ignore: ['*.css', '*.styl']})
import ignore from 'ignore'
glob('**', {
ignore: ignore().add('*.js')
})
The synchronous globber, which returns an
Array.<path>.
This method extends
glob.hasMagic(pattern) and supports an array of patterns.
Returns
true if there are any special characters in the pattern, or there is any of a pattern in the array has special characters.
false otherwise.
hasMagic('a/{b/c,x/y}') // true
hasMagic(['a/{b/c,x/y}', 'a']) // true
hasMagic(['a']) // false
Note that the options affect the results. If
noext:true is set in the options object, then
+(a|b) will not be considered a magic pattern. If the pattern has a brace expansion, like
a/{b/c,x/y} then that is considered magical, unless
nobrace:true is set in the options.
MIT