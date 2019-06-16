file globbing for node.js. speedy and powerful alternative to node-glob.

Usage

var glob = require ( 'glob-fs' )({ gitignore : true }); var files = glob.readdirSync( '**/*.js' );

Run actual examples:

Jump to docs sections:

Table of contents

Install

Install with npm

$ npm i glob-fs --save

Usage

Params

All "read" methods take a glob pattern and an options object.

pattern {String} : Glob pattern to use for matching. (multiple pattern support is planned)

: Glob pattern to use for matching. (multiple pattern support is planned) options {Object}: Options for glob-fs or middleware.

Examples:

var files = glob.readdirSync( '*.js' , {}); glob.readdir( '*.js' , function ( err, files ) { console .log(files); }); glob.readdirStream( '*.js' , {}) .on( 'data' , function ( file ) { console .log(file); }); glob.readdirPromise( '*.js' ) .then( function ( files ) { console .log(file); });

API

Asynchronously glob files or directories that match the given pattern .

Params

pattern {String} : Glob pattern

: Glob pattern options {Object}

cb {Function}: Callback

Example

var glob = require ( 'glob-fs' )({ gitignore : true }); glob.readdir( '*.js' , function ( err, files ) { });

Synchronously glob files or directories that match the given pattern .

Params

pattern {String} : Glob pattern

: Glob pattern options {Object}

returns {Array}: Returns an array of files.

Example

var glob = require ( 'glob-fs' )({ gitignore : true }); var files = glob.readdirSync( '*.js' );

Stream files or directories that match the given glob pattern .

Params

pattern {String} : Glob pattern

: Glob pattern options {Object}

returns {Stream}

Example

var glob = require ( 'glob-fs' )({ gitignore : true }); glob.readdirStream( '*.js' ) .on( 'data' , function ( file ) { console .log(file.path); }) .on( 'error' , console .error) .on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'end' ); });

Optionally create an instance of Glob with the given options .

Params

options {Object}

Example

var Glob = require ( 'glob-fs' ).Glob; var glob = new Glob();

Add a middleware to be called in the order defined.

Params

fn {Function}

returns {Object}: Returns the Glob instance, for chaining.

Example

var gitignore = require ( 'glob-fs-gitignore' ); var dotfiles = require ( 'glob-fs-dotfiles' ); var glob = require ( 'glob-fs' )({ foo : true }) .use(gitignore()) .use(dotfiles()); var files = glob.readdirSync( '**' );

Thin wrapper around .use() for easily excluding files or directories that match the given pattern .

Params

pattern {String}

options {Object}

Example

var gitignore = require ( 'glob-fs-gitignore' ); var dotfiles = require ( 'glob-fs-dotfiles' ); var glob = require ( 'glob-fs' )() .exclude( /\.foo$/ ) .exclude( '*.bar' ) .exclude( '*.baz' ); var files = glob.readdirSync( '**' );

Middleware

glob-fs uses middleware to add file matching and exclusion capabilities, or other features that may or may not eventually become core functionality.

What is a middleware?

A middleware is a function that "processes" files as they're read from the file system by glob-fs.

Additionally, middleware can:

be chained

include or exclude a file based on some condition, like whether or not one of its properties matches a regex or glob pattern.

or a file based on some condition, like whether or not one of its properties matches a regex or glob pattern. determine whether or not to continue recursing in a specific directory

modifying an existing property to the file object

object add a new property to the file object

Middleware examples

Ignoring files

In the following example, notemp is a complete and functional middleware for excluding any filepath that has the substring temp :

var glob = require ( 'glob-fs' )(); function notemp ( file ) { if ( /temp/ .test(file.path)) { file.exclude = true ; } return file; } glob.use(notemp) .readdirStream( '**/*.js' ) .on( 'data' , function ( file ) { console .log(file.relative); });

Matching

Pattern matching is done by default in glob-fs, but you get disable the built-in matchers or get more specific by adding a middleware that uses [micromatch][] or minimatch for matching files.

var glob = require ( 'glob-fs' )({ gitignore : true }); var mm = require ( 'micromatch' ); glob.use( function ( file ) { if (mm.isMatch(file.relative, 'vendor/**' )) file.exclude = true ; return file; }) .readdirStream( '**/*.js' ) .on( 'data' , function ( file ) { console .log(file.relative); });

recursion

Here is how a middleware might determine whether or not to recurse based on a certain pattern:

var glob = require ( 'glob-fs' )(); function recurse ( file ) { file.recurse = file.pattern.glob.indexOf( '**' ) !== -1 ; return file; } glob.use(recurse) .readdir( '**/*.js' , function ( err, files ) { console .log(files); });

Built-in middleware

Currently glob-fs includes and runs the following middleware automatically:

glob-fs-dotfiles: glob-fs middleware for automatically ignoring dotfiles.

glob-fs-gitignore: glob-fs middleware for automatically ignoring files specified in .gitignore

Disabling built-ins

To disable built-in middleware and prevent them from running, pass builtins: false on the global options. This will disable all built-in middleware.

Example:

var glob = require ( 'glob-fs' )({ builtins : false });

To disable a specific middleware from running, you can usually pass the name of the middleware on the options, like dotfiles: false , but it's best to check the readme of that middleware for specifics.

Middleware conventions

Naming : any middleware published to npm should be prefixed with glob-fs- , as in: glob-fs-dotfiles .

: any middleware published to npm should be prefixed with , as in: . Keywords : please add glob-fs to the keywords array in package.json

: please add to the keywords array in package.json Options : all middleware should return a function that takes an options object, as in the Middleware Example

: all middleware should return a function that takes an object, as in the Middleware Example Return file : all middleware should return the file object after processing.

Advice for middleware authors

A middleware should only do one specific thing.

Multiple middleware libs can be bundled together to create a single middleware.

Pattern matching should be extremely specific. Don't force downstream middleware to reverse your mistakes.

As mentioned in the middleware conventions section, always return the file object .

. A single conditional should only set file.exclude to true , or file.include to true , never both.

to , or to , never both. It's completely okay to check this.options

Middleware modules should be fully documented.

Globbing examples

Note that the gitignore option is already true by default, it's just shown here as a placeholder for how options may be defined.

async

var glob = require ( 'glob-fs' )({ gitignore : true }); glob.readdir( '**/*.js' , function ( err, files ) { console .log(files); });

promise

var glob = require ( 'glob-fs' )({ gitignore : true }); glob.readdirPromise( '**/*' ) .then( function ( files ) { console .log(files); });

stream

var glob = require ( 'glob-fs' )({ gitignore : true }); glob.readdirStream( '**/*' ) .on( 'data' , function ( file ) { console .log(file.path); })

sync

var glob = require ( 'glob-fs' )({ gitignore : true }); var files = glob.readdirSync( '**/*.js' ); console .log(files);

Events

(WIP)

The following events are emitted with all "read" methods:

read : emitted immediately before an iterator calls the first middleware.

: emitted immediately before an iterator calls the first middleware. include : emits a file object when it's matched

: emits a object when it's matched exclude : emits a file object when it's ignored/excluded

: emits a object when it's ignored/excluded file : emits a file object when the iterator pushes it into the results array. Only applies to sync , async and promise .

: emits a object when the iterator pushes it into the results array. Only applies to , and . dir : emits a file object when the iterator finds a directory

: emits a object when the iterator finds a directory end when the iterator is finished reading

when the iterator is finished reading error on errors

Event examples

async

var glob = require ( '..' )({ gitignore : true }); glob.on( 'dir' , function ( file ) { console .log(file); }); glob.readdir( '**/*.js' , function ( err, files ) { if (err) return console .error(err); console .log(files.length); });

promise

var glob = require ( 'glob-fs' )({ gitignore : true }); glob.on( 'include' , function ( file ) { console .log( 'including:' , file.path); }); glob.on( 'exclude' , function ( file ) { console .log( 'excluding:' , file.path); }); glob.readdirPromise( '**/*' );

sync

Also has an example of a custom event, emitted from a middleware:

var glob = require ( 'glob-fs' )({ gitignore : true }) .use( function ( file ) { if ( /\.js$/ .test(file.path)) { this .emit( 'js' , file); } return file; }); glob.on( 'js' , function ( file ) { console .log( 'js file:' , file.path); }); glob.on( 'exclude' , function ( file ) { console .log( 'excluded:' , i.excludes++); }); glob.on( 'include' , function ( file ) { console .log( 'included:' , i.includes++) }); glob.on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'total files:' , this .files.length); }); glob.readdirSync( '**/*.js' );

stream

var glob = require ( 'glob-fs' )({ gitignore : true }) glob.readdirStream( '**/*' ) .on( 'data' , function ( file ) { console .log(file.path) }) .on( 'error' , console .error) .on( 'end' , function ( ) { console .log( 'end' ); });

FAQ

when files are read from the file system, an object is created to keep a record of the file's path , dirname , and fs stat object and other pertinent information that makes it easier to make decisions about inclusion and exclusion later on.

, , and fs object and other pertinent information that makes it easier to make decisions about inclusion and exclusion later on. file objects are decorated with a parse method that is used to calculate the file.relative and file.absolute properties.

objects are decorated with a method that is used to calculate the and properties. the file.parse() method is called in the iterator, right after the call to fs.stats and just before the call to the middleware handler ( .handle() ). This ensures that all middleware have access to necessary path information.

method is called in the iterator, right after the call to and just before the call to the middleware handler ( ). This ensures that all middleware have access to necessary path information. file.relative is the file path that's actually pushed into the files array that is ultimately returned.

is the file path that's actually pushed into the array that is ultimately returned. file.relative is calculated using path.relative(file.path, cwd) , where cwd is passed on the options (globally, or on a middleware), and file.path is typically the absolute, actual file path to the file being globbed.

TODO

middleware

middleware

middleware middleware handler

middleware handler externalize middleware to modules (started, prs welcome!)

events

events

tests

unit tests (need to be moved)

iterators

sync iterator

sync iterator async iterator

async iterator stream iterator

stream iterator promise iterator

read methods

glob.readdir (async)

glob.readdir (async) glob.readdirSync

glob.readdirSync glob.readdirStream

glob.readdirStream glob.readdirPromise

patterns

Multiple pattern support. will need to change pattern handling, middleware handling. this is POC currently

Multiple pattern support. will need to change pattern handling, middleware handling. this is POC currently Negation patterns (might not do this, since it can be handled in middleware)

Negation patterns (might not do this, since it can be handled in middleware) matching method, memoized/cached/bound to a glob pattern or patterns, so it can be reused without having to recompile the regex.

other

clean up ./lib

clean up comparsion to [node-glob][]

Community middleware

(Add your project to the .verb.md template do a PR!)

glob-fs-dotfiles: glob-fs middleware for automatically ignoring dotfiles.

glob-fs-gitignore: glob-fs middleware for automatically ignoring files specified in .gitignore

