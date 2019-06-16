file globbing for node.js. speedy and powerful alternative to node-glob.
var glob = require('glob-fs')({ gitignore: true });
var files = glob.readdirSync('**/*.js');
Jump to docs sections:
Install with npm
$ npm i glob-fs --save
Params
All "read" methods take a glob pattern and an
options object.
pattern {String}: Glob pattern to use for matching. (multiple pattern support is planned)
options {Object}: Options for
glob-fs or middleware.
Examples:
// sync
var files = glob.readdirSync('*.js', {});
// async
glob.readdir('*.js', function(err, files) {
console.log(files);
});
// stream
glob.readdirStream('*.js', {})
.on('data', function(file) {
console.log(file);
});
// promise
glob.readdirPromise('*.js')
.then(function(files) {
console.log(file);
});
Asynchronously glob files or directories that match the given
pattern.
Params
pattern {String}: Glob pattern
options {Object}
cb {Function}: Callback
Example
var glob = require('glob-fs')({ gitignore: true });
glob.readdir('*.js', function (err, files) {
//=> do stuff with `files`
});
Synchronously glob files or directories that match the given
pattern.
Params
pattern {String}: Glob pattern
options {Object}
returns {Array}: Returns an array of files.
Example
var glob = require('glob-fs')({ gitignore: true });
var files = glob.readdirSync('*.js');
//=> do stuff with `files`
Stream files or directories that match the given glob
pattern.
Params
pattern {String}: Glob pattern
options {Object}
returns {Stream}
Example
var glob = require('glob-fs')({ gitignore: true });
glob.readdirStream('*.js')
.on('data', function (file) {
console.log(file.path);
})
.on('error', console.error)
.on('end', function () {
console.log('end');
});
Optionally create an instance of
Glob with the given
options.
Params
options {Object}
Example
var Glob = require('glob-fs').Glob;
var glob = new Glob();
Add a middleware to be called in the order defined.
Params
fn {Function}
returns {Object}: Returns the
Glob instance, for chaining.
Example
var gitignore = require('glob-fs-gitignore');
var dotfiles = require('glob-fs-dotfiles');
var glob = require('glob-fs')({ foo: true })
.use(gitignore())
.use(dotfiles());
var files = glob.readdirSync('**');
Thin wrapper around
.use() for easily excluding files or directories that match the given
pattern.
Params
pattern {String}
options {Object}
Example
var gitignore = require('glob-fs-gitignore');
var dotfiles = require('glob-fs-dotfiles');
var glob = require('glob-fs')()
.exclude(/\.foo$/)
.exclude('*.bar')
.exclude('*.baz');
var files = glob.readdirSync('**');
//=> ['index.js', 'README.md', ...]
glob-fs uses middleware to add file matching and exclusion capabilities, or other features that may or may not eventually become core functionality.
What is a middleware?
A middleware is a function that "processes" files as they're read from the file system by glob-fs.
Additionally, middleware can:
include or
exclude a file based on some condition, like whether or not one of its properties matches a regex or glob pattern.
file object
file object
Ignoring files
In the following example,
notemp is a complete and functional middleware for excluding any filepath that has the substring
temp:
var glob = require('glob-fs')();
function notemp(file) {
if (/temp/.test(file.path)) {
file.exclude = true;
}
return file;
}
glob.use(notemp)
.readdirStream('**/*.js')
.on('data', function(file) {
console.log(file.relative);
});
Matching
Pattern matching is done by default in glob-fs, but you get disable the built-in matchers or get more specific by adding a middleware that uses [micromatch][] or minimatch for matching files.
var glob = require('glob-fs')({ gitignore: true });
var mm = require('micromatch');
glob.use(function(file) {
if (mm.isMatch(file.relative, 'vendor/**')) file.exclude = true;
return file;
})
.readdirStream('**/*.js')
.on('data', function(file) {
console.log(file.relative);
});
recursion
Here is how a middleware might determine whether or not to recurse based on a certain pattern:
var glob = require('glob-fs')();
// this specific check is already done by glob-fs, it's just used here as an example
function recurse(file) {
// `file.pattern` is an object with a `glob` (string) property
file.recurse = file.pattern.glob.indexOf('**') !== -1;
return file;
}
// use the middleware
glob.use(recurse)
.readdir('**/*.js', function(err, files) {
console.log(files);
});
Built-in middleware
Currently glob-fs includes and runs the following middleware automatically:
.gitignore
Disabling built-ins
To disable built-in middleware and prevent them from running, pass
builtins: false on the global options. This will disable all built-in middleware.
Example:
var glob = require('glob-fs')({builtins: false});
To disable a specific middleware from running, you can usually pass the name of the middleware on the options, like
dotfiles: false, but it's best to check the readme of that middleware for specifics.
glob-fs-, as in:
glob-fs-dotfiles.
glob-fs to the keywords array in package.json
options object, as in the Middleware Example
file: all middleware should return the
file object after processing.
file object.
file.exclude to
true, or
file.include to
true, never both.
this.options
Note that the
gitignore option is already
true by default, it's just shown here as a placeholder for how options may be defined.
var glob = require('glob-fs')({ gitignore: true });
glob.readdir('**/*.js', function(err, files) {
console.log(files);
});
var glob = require('glob-fs')({ gitignore: true });
glob.readdirPromise('**/*')
.then(function (files) {
console.log(files);
});
var glob = require('glob-fs')({ gitignore: true });
glob.readdirStream('**/*')
.on('data', function (file) {
console.log(file.path);
})
var glob = require('glob-fs')({ gitignore: true });
var files = glob.readdirSync('**/*.js');
console.log(files);
(WIP)
The following events are emitted with all "read" methods:
read: emitted immediately before an iterator calls the first middleware.
include: emits a
file object when it's matched
exclude: emits a
file object when it's ignored/excluded
file: emits a
file object when the iterator pushes it into the results array. Only applies to
sync,
async and
promise.
dir: emits a
file object when the iterator finds a directory
end when the iterator is finished reading
error on errors
async
var glob = require('..')({ gitignore: true });
glob.on('dir', function (file) {
console.log(file);
});
glob.readdir('**/*.js', function (err, files) {
if (err) return console.error(err);
console.log(files.length);
});
promise
var glob = require('glob-fs')({ gitignore: true });
glob.on('include', function (file) {
console.log('including:', file.path);
});
glob.on('exclude', function (file) {
console.log('excluding:', file.path);
});
glob.readdirPromise('**/*');
sync
Also has an example of a custom event, emitted from a middleware:
var glob = require('glob-fs')({ gitignore: true })
.use(function (file) {
if (/\.js$/.test(file.path)) {
// custom event
this.emit('js', file);
}
return file;
});
glob.on('js', function (file) {
console.log('js file:', file.path);
});
glob.on('exclude', function (file) {
console.log('excluded:', i.excludes++);
});
glob.on('include', function (file) {
console.log('included:', i.includes++)
});
glob.on('end', function () {
console.log('total files:', this.files.length);
});
glob.readdirSync('**/*.js');
stream
var glob = require('glob-fs')({ gitignore: true })
glob.readdirStream('**/*')
.on('data', function (file) {
console.log(file.path)
})
.on('error', console.error)
.on('end', function () {
console.log('end');
});
path,
dirname, and fs
stat object and other pertinent information that makes it easier to make decisions about inclusion and exclusion later on.
file objects are decorated with a
parse method that is used to calculate the
file.relative and
file.absolute properties.
file.parse() method is called in the iterator, right after the call to
fs.stats and just before the call to the middleware handler (
.handle()). This ensures that all middleware have access to necessary path information.
file.relative is the file path that's actually pushed into the
files array that is ultimately returned.
file.relative is calculated using
path.relative(file.path, cwd), where
cwd is passed on the options (globally, or on a middleware), and
file.path is typically the absolute, actual file path to the file being globbed.
middleware
events
tests
iterators
read methods
patterns
other
./lib
.gitignore
true if the given string looks like a glob pattern.
